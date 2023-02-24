Universities enter partnership
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University and Lake Superior State University officials signed an articulation agreement.
The partnership allows up to five eligible LSSU students with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology to enroll in GVSU’s Master of Public Health program.
Program Director and Professor Ranelle Brew said in a release that they established a similar agreement with Northern Michigan University in 2019.
“This partnership between GVSU and Lake Superior State really aims to fill a need and an interest in public health for our partners from northern Michigan regions,” Brew said in the release. “We have had some incredible students join our program from northern Michigan who are interested in filling the gap and need for more public health trained individuals.”
More details about the program: www.gvsu.edu/grad/mph/.
Retail sales increase
LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association reported that January 2023 sales increased over December 2022 sales.
The January Retail Index survey shows 53.8, compared to December’s 41.2. Fewer than half of Michigan retailers (33%) reported a sales increase, while 61% saw a decrease and 6% observed no change in sales from December.
The seasonally adjusted performance Index is conducted by the MRA with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Detroit branch.
DIFS recoveries in 2022
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services stated in a release that it assisted in recovering more than $26 million for Michigan consumers, received more than 125,000 consumer calls, dealt with more than 8,500 complaints and processed more than 98,000 licensee applications in 2022.
The DIFS Office of Consumer Services addresses complaints or questions about the insurance and financial service industries in Michigan. Additionally, the DIFS Office of Insurance Licensing, Investigations and Audits processed more than 78,000 applications for insurance adjusters, agents and counselors in 2022. More than 20,000 individuals and companies — including mortgage loan officers — were licensed through the DIFS Office of Consumer Finance.
DIFS may be contacted at 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or through Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints.
