GVSU, Consumers make Forbes list
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Grand Valley State University and Consumers Energy were among Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for 2022, according to separate releases.
Grand Valley was ranked among the top 500 mid-size employers, with 1,000-4,999 employees.
Consumers Energy ranked 87th among 500 large and mid-size employers ranked by Forbes. Consumers was ranked No. 231 in the 2021 survey.
The complete list of large employers is available at https://tinyurl.com/Forbes2022Large.
The complete list of mid-size employers is available at https://tinyurl.com/Forbes2022Mid.
MSUFCU names its charity partners
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union announced its four charity partners for 2022. The charity partners were chosen by employees.
The charity partners for 2022 by quarter include Youth Haven Ranch, Love In Deed, Barn Sanctuary and End Violent Encounters.
The four 2022 partners each represent a different category: education and outreach; health and human services; animals and the environment; and people and culture.
The credit union’s ongoing charity partner is Capital Area United Way.
Foundation awarded $714K in 2021
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union’s foundation, the Desk Drawer Fund, donated $453,143 to 104 organizations in 2021. MSUFCU employees donated $261,422 last year.
Desk Drawer Fund recipients “included nonprofits, organizations, and individuals within the foundation’s five philanthropic pillars of Arts & Culture, Stable Housing, Empowering Youth, Financial Education, and Entrepreneurialism,” according to a release.
The fund distributed $446,251 to 70 organizations and individuals in 2020.
MSUFCU charity partners for each quarter of 2021 were REACH Studio Art, Salus Center, New Hope Pet Rescue in Charlotte and the Firecracker Foundation in Holt.
More information on the foundation is available at deskdrawerfund.org.
