Sixteen cited for safety violations
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued COVID-19 citations to 16 different workplaces “for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions,” according to a release.
Fines are for an emergency rule violation or a general duty citation and carry a fine of up to $7,000. Cited employers have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties.
Among the recent emergency rules citations were Bloxsom Roofing and Siding Company of Traverse City. According to the release, Bloxsom was fined $2,800 “for not developing a preparedness and response plan, no documentation of daily health screenings, no disinfectant, no COVID-19 safety coordinator, and no face coverings worn on site.” Total penalties were $7,200.
Also receiving an emergency rules citation was Multi-Shores Development, L.L.C. of Traverse City. Multi-Shores Development was fined $1,000 for “lack of a preparedness and response plan and no face coverings.” Total penalties were $8,100.
A complete list of MIOSHA COVID-19 workplace safety citations is available online at https://www.michigan.gov/documents/leo/citations_summary_700147_7.pdf.
TBACU wins Paul Bunyan Challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union took top honor in the 2020 Paul Bunyan Chapter Challenge.
Joining TBACU in the fifth annual Paul Bunyan Chapter Challenge were 4Front Credit Union, Filer Credit Union, Forest Area Federal Credit Union and Safe Harbor Credit Union.
The friendly competition is to see which credit union volunteers the most hours per team and board member. TBA Credit Union volunteered 16 hours per team member with Forest Area Federal Credit Union second with 13 hours.
“As a chapter, our teams volunteered over 3,990 hours within the communities that we serve, from Ludington to Petoskey,” TBA Credit Union CEO Karen Browne said in a release. “Credit Unions were built on the foundation of people helping people, and this friendly challenge continues to demonstrate how we place the needs of people over profit.”
More information and current rankings for the 2021 Paul Bunyan Chapter Challenge is available at pbunyan.mcul.org.
Safety Net named a top IT provider
TRAVERSE CITY — Safety Net was named to the 2021 Managed Service Provider 500 list by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company.
Safety Net has offices in Traverse City and Farmington Hills. An information technology managed service provider, Safety Net was recognized in the Security 100 category.
According to a release, the MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, the MSP Elite 150 and the Managed Security 100, “recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.”
The annual list “recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.” The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.
4Front captures MemberXP awards
TRAVERSE CITY — 4Front Credit Union won a 2021 Best of the Best award from MemberXP.
According to its website, the award is given to “high-performing credit unions using MemberXP’s service evaluation platform.”
Credit unions are given Best of the Best Awards in 10 different categories. 4Front Credit Union was named in two of the categories: Consumer Lending and Transaction Experience.
More information about the awards is available at www.MemberXP.com/best-of-the-best-award.
Treetops Resort lands C-PACE funding
GAYLORD — Treetops Resort in Gaylord secured a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) loan, according to a release.
Treetops is the first northern Michigan resort to receive a PACE loan, the release stated. Treetops worked with Lean & Green Michigan to secure the funding.
“These improvements include HVAC systems, improvements to building envelopes, interior and exterior lighting, plumbing and domestic water controls, irrigation controls and additional improvements,” Treetops General Manager Barry Owens said in the released. “Of equal importance, this project will reduce Treetops Resort’s carbon footprint through the reduced needs of energy resources.”
Work on energy improvements has already begun at Treetops, according to the release.
Alpena CC receives federal investment
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $2.4 million grant to Alpena Community College.
The grant is from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to a release, the grant will be used to “renovate space on campus to create an advanced manufacturing lab and an updated welding shop.”
The release said the EDA grant be matched with $600,000 in local investment. The money is expected to retain some 275 jobs and generate $15 million in private investment.
More than 40K apply for Michigan Reconnect
LANSING — More than 40,000 applied for the Michigan Reconnect program in the first two weeks of the program’s launch, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Labor & Opportunity.
Michigan Reconnect helps those without an associate’s degree or skills certificate earn one through a local community college. To be eligible, participants must be at least 25 years old when applying, live in the state for a year or more, have a high school diploma and have not completed a college degree.
If students attend college in the district where they live, tuition is free. If they don’t live in the community college district, “Reconnect pays the in-district part of the tuition and the student will only need to pay the remaining balance.”
Application and more information is available at www.michigan.gov/Reconnect.
DTE Energy offers refrigeration rebates
DETROIT — DTE Energy is offering a rebate of up to $1,200 on the purchase of high-efficiency, ultra-low temperature freezers pharmacies, medical offices and hospitals require to store doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
DTE Energy is offering a savings of $1,200 off a 24-30 cubic foot unit and $600 off a 15-24 cubic foot unit. According to the release, a business can receive up to $50,000 in rebates per location.
Those interested in the program should visit DTE’s website at www.dteenergy.com, email dteincentives@energy-solution.com or call (617) 440-5469.
More eligible for tax credit
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury reported working families and individuals with low to moderate income may be able to receive Earned Income Tax Credit. According to a release, every year thousands of state residents eligible for the credit don’t apply for it.
According to the release, “individuals must meet certain requirements and file a federal income tax return, even if no tax is owed or there is no requirement to file a return. If a federal EITC is granted, the state of Michigan will provide a 6 percent supplemental EITC when the taxpayer files his or her state income tax return.”
The amount of the federal EITC depends on factors such as income, filing status and number of qualifying dependents. According to the release, “approximately 738,400 claimants received the Michigan EITC, totaling almost $110.6 million with an average credit amount of $150” during the 2019 tax season.
More information about the EITC is available at www.irs.gov/eitc. For more information about the state Treasury Department, go to www.michigan.gov/treasury or follow @MITreasury on Twitter.
$2.5M grant for rural healthcare
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity awarded a $2.5 million federal grant “to address healthcare staffing shortages in rural communities throughout the state,” according to a release.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant Program backs employment and training in healthcare jobs occupations serving rural populations. According to the release, the grant will allow the addition of 430 new healthcare workers in rural areas in Michigan in the next four years.
Over the next four years, the grant will support the addition of more than 430 new healthcare workers for rural communities throughout Michigan.
LEO will work with Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium, Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!, West Michigan Works! and Workforce Intelligence Network, which represents six agencies in the southeast portion of the state.
Questions about the grant can be submitted by email at LEO-TDL@michigan.gov. More information on the federal grant program is available at www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/grants/apply/find-opportunities.
DTE Energy: Strong 2020
DETROIT — DTE Energy recently reported 2020 earnings of $1.4 billion, or $7.08 per diluted share. The company reported 2019 earnings of $1.2 billion, or $6.31 per diluted share.
DTE Energy’s operating earnings in 2020 were $1.4 billion ($7.19 per diluted share) compared with $1.2 billion ($6.30 per diluted share) in 2019.
The earnings announcement and other presentations from 2020 are available at www.dteenergy.com/investors.
