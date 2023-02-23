Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.