Internet grants available
LANSING — The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is accepting applications for the ROBIN Grant Program until 4 p.m. March 14.
The program has about $238 million to fund internet expansion from the U.S. Treasury as through the Capital Projects Fund, according to a release.
Apply through the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity: https://egrams-mi.com/LEO/user/home.aspx. Questions: guthausj@michigan.gov.
Economic corporation webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Developers Association will present the webinar "EV Charging Planning and Support" at 2 p.m. March 16.
Learn about planning, working with utilities and other considerations concerning electric vehicles. Register at medaweb.org/evcharging.
Chamber seeks donations
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce is calling for donations for its third annual golf outing and auction, scheduled June 19 at Shanty Creek Resort.
Auction items may include gift baskets, private tours, car washes, spa days, theater passes and more. The virtual auction opens a week before the golf event. Proceeds go toward community-based programs and events.
Donors will be recognized through the Destination Bellaire Facebook page, bellairechamber.org and during the event. Apply by May 15. Contact: 231-533-6023; info@bellairechamber.org.
Fund provides aid
LANSING — The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund granted more than $114 million to 15,688 homeowners in the last year.
The MIHAF, administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, started in February 2022 to support Michigan homeowners "experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a release. The U.S. Department of Treasury provided more than $242 million for the MIHAF program, and more than $56 million is available to assist additional homeowners.
MSHDA is still accepting applications for aid. Find more details at Michigan.gov/MIHAF or call 844-756-442.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.