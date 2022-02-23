Taco Bell in GT Mall closes
TRAVERSE CITY — The Taco Bell restaurant in the Grand Traverse Mall Food Court has closed.
The restaurant’s franchise agreement and its lease agreement with the mall were both expiring and the decision was made not to renew them, said Darla Bowen, marketing director for Northland Investments, LLC, of Houghton Lake, the owner of four Taco Bells and two KFC restaurants in Traverse City under Bells & Birds, Inc.
“We’ve been at the Grand Traverse Mall happily for a long time,” Bowen said. “We’ll continue to serve Taco Bell at the other three locations and remain active in the community,” she said.
The last day operating inside the mall was Feb. 12. Bowen said the restaurant has operated in GT Mall since at least 2003, when Bells & Birds acquired the Traverse City Taco Bell restaurants.
Registration open for DEIB Summit
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the second the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Summit, scheduled for March 10 at the Great Wolf Lodge Conference Center in Traverse City. “Creating Equity and Opportunity in the Workplace” is the title of the conference, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Traverse Connect and its partners in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Committee are presenting the summit. Scheduled are three speaker sessions, a working lunch session, a panel discussion and networking.
The 2022 DEIB Summit’s five learning sessions for all attendees are:
- Necessary Conversations: Equitable Effective Engagement
- Untapped Talent & Resources with Disability Network Northern Michigan
- Demystifying Inclusion: Focus Areas for Measurable Impact, Leveraging Technology to Drive an Engaged Culture
- Leveraging Technology to Drive an Engaged Culture
- Lead With Action: Steps You Can Use in Your Business Today
Tickets are $125, and $85 for Traverse Connect investor businesses and employees. Additional tickets can be purchased to be given as scholarships. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available by emailing molly.macgirr@traverseconnect.com.
Those applying for a scholarship can find a link on the event registration page located at https://tinyurl.com/DEIB2022.
Safety Net makes CRN list
TRAVERSE CITY — Safety Net, with offices in Traverse City and Farmington Hills, was named by CRN to its 2022 Managed Service Provider 500 list.
Safety Net was listed in the Pioneer 250 category, which “specifically recognizes companies with business models weighted toward managed services and security offerings that are focused on the (Server Message Block) SMB market,” according to a release. CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 list “identifies the market’s key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes clients need,” the release said.
“We’re honored to again be recognized by The Channel Company for our dedication to being a top MSP for SMBs throughout Michigan,” Safety Net CEO Tim Cerny said in the release. “We’ve always believed great IT requires the right people, processes, and tools, plus discipline and a commitment to excellence. As the technology landscape continues to evolve, so too will our service offerings and partnerships.”
For the complete MSP 500 list, visit www.CRN.com/msp500.
Gift bags for NMCAA workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency will have a gift bag giveaway for one participant at its next six workshops.
Workshops participating in the giveaway include Homebuyer Education (Feb. 23-24, March 12) and Money Management (March 1, 8 and 15). Register for these workshops at https://nmcaa.force.com/NMCAACFT/NWSHOP__CommunitiesSelfRegCPS.
Leadership cohort applications open
TRAVERSE CITY — Applications for the Women’s Leadership Cohort hosted by EverGROWTH Consulting may be submitted through Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.
Topics include imposter syndrome, conflict resolution and courageous leadership. Each session will start with a 45-60 minute “training and discussion on a specific leadership opportunity,” according to a release from Traverse Connect.
The eight, two-hour facilitated sessions begin in April. Participants will determine the schedule and location. Cost is $800 per participant.
More information and registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCWomenLeadership.
GLINTCAP early registration ending
GRAND RAPIDS — Early registration is open for the 16th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition ends Feb. 28.
The annual GLINTCAP is May 18-20 in Grand Rapids.
Commercial Division fees are $75 per entry and Noncommercial Division fees are $20 per entry during early registration. Entry fees increase to $85 and $25, respectively, when the main registration window opens on March 1.
Online registration is available at www.glintcap.org/register. Entry fee payment is handled via PayPal, according to a release from event organizers.
There is no limit to the number of entries registered and additional entries can be registered “at any point while registration is open, simply by submitting a new entry form,” according to the release.
The same product can’t be registered in multiple style categories.
For more information on entries, visit glintcap.org/rules. Any questions about registration or the event can be emailed to competition director Eric West at eric@ciderguide.com.
Super Saturday serves more than 100
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency served more than 100 households at its 18th annual Super Saturday socially-distanced, drive-thru event on Feb. 13. The event was held at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District’s Career-Tech Center.
In addition to serving more than 100 households at the event, NMCAA volunteers filed more than 60 tax returns at the event.
The NMCAA thanked its sponsors and donors for the Super Saturday event, according to a release.
Trooper Recruit School graduates 50
LANSING — The 140th Trooper Recruit School graduated 50 state troopers on Feb. 17. The school began Aug. 22, 2021 with 74 enrollees.
Assigned to Seventh District posts included: Cadillac, Marcus Stowe from Northport; Gaylord, Tyler Fall from Blissfield; and Alpena, Joshua LaCross from Alpena, and Lyndsey Ryba from Hillman. Paige Boucher of Cheboygan was assigned to the St. Ignace Post in the Eighth District.
The next recruit school, the 141st, is expected to begin on March 6 with a May 27 graduation. For more information or to apply, visit www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs.
Nessel issues subpoenas for scam
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued subpoenas to receive more information about scammers pretending to offer AT&T DirecTV services, according to a release from her office.
The goal is to put a stop to the illegal robocalls.
The filing is available at https://www.michigan.gov/documents/ag/DirecTV_Petition_with_Attachments_748356_7.pdf.
GVSU, Consumers make Forbes list
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Grand Valley State University and Consumers Energy were among Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for 2022, according to separate releases.
Grand Valley was ranked among the top 500 mid-size employers, with 1,000-4,999 employees.
Consumers Energy ranked 87th among 500 large and mid-size employers ranked by Forbes. Consumers was ranked No. 231 in the 2021 survey.
The complete list of large employers is available at https://tinyurl.com/Forbes2022Large. The complete list of mid-size employers is available at https://tinyurl.com/Forbes2022Mid.
MSUFCU names its charity partners
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union announced its four charity partners for 2022. The charity partners were chosen by employees.
The charity partners for 2022 by quarter include Youth Haven Ranch, Love In Deed, Barn Sanctuary and End Violent Encounters. The four 2022 partners each represent a different category: education and outreach; health and human services; animals and the environment; and people and culture.
The credit union’s ongoing charity partner is Capital Area United Way.
Foundation awarded $714K in 2021
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union’s foundation, the Desk Drawer Fund, donated $453,143 to 104 organizations in 2021. MSUFCU employees donated $261,422 last year.
Desk Drawer Fund recipients “included nonprofits, organizations, and individuals within the foundation’s five philanthropic pillars of Arts & Culture, Stable Housing, Empowering Youth, Financial Education, and Entrepreneurialism,” according to a release. The fund distributed $446,251 to 70 organizations and individuals in 2020.
MSUFCU charity partners for each quarter of 2021 were REACH Studio Art, Salus Center, New Hope Pet Rescue in Charlotte and the Firecracker Foundation in Holt. More information on the foundation is available at deskdrawerfund.org.
