Shift Health is south of the BATA station on Cass Road and adjacent to Molon Asphalt Inc. Dr. Kyle Konas opened Shift Health Center about five years ago. It was previously located at 3055 Cass Road, Suite 102B.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Those attending are asked to make a donation to TART Trails.

“Franchise Options for Tight Labor Markets” begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 22. Get an overview of industry and franchise options. Register via https://bit.ly/3k7oeeJ.

“Franchise Businesses for Snowbirds” starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Topics include seasonal franchise options for small business ownership. Sign up at https://bit.ly/40Xf6tO.

Sessions are free for Michigan residents and occur via GoToWebinar.

The Michigan Wine Collaborative released a wine whose sale benefits the organization’s Inclusion and Expansion Committee’s scholarship fund to “provide education and training for two underrepresented candidates for future career opportunities” in the industry, according to a release.

Launch events are Feb. 24 from 3-6 p.m. at GRNoir Wine & Jazz in Grand Rapids and Feb. 25 from 2-6 p.m. at the House of Pure Vin in Detroit. Dream wine tastings are available at each location along with information on the Dream Project. Bottles will be available for purchase.

The Dream wine is sold at participating retailers for $20 and at https://shop.chateauchantal.com/prod-403509/The-Dream.html. More information about the project is available at https://michiganwinecollaborative.com/the-dream-wine-collaboration/.

Located at 121 S. Brownson Ave. in Kingsley, the microbrewery is the second location for The Workshop Brewing Co. owner Pete Kirkwood. The Workshop Brewing Co. is located at 221 Garland St. in Traverse City.

Munson Healthcare Manager of Volunteer Services Theresa Stachnik said these people continue to play an important role, according to a release from Munson.

All volunteers are asked to consider making a six-month commitment to the program. Volunteers go through an orientation program and specific training.

For more information on these positions at Munson or to volunteer, contact Stachnik at (231) 935-7455.

Rieth-Riley won the award for overlaying nearly 3 miles of County Road 612 in Crawford County. The company also was awarded for reconstructing 6 miles of M-37 in Traverse City. This project included two roundabouts.

The construction company has locations in Grawn and Houghton Lake.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with the program scheduled from 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for Traverse Connect investors and special guests and $75 for others. Breakfast is included.

The panel includes Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness, Munson Healthcare Chief Human Resources Officer Shelley Spencer and Northwestern Michigan College Director of Nursing Programs Tamella Livengood. The moderator is Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Director of Community Responsibility Suzanne Miller Allen.

Register at https://traverseconnect.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6554 .

More than 90 households attended the event. NMCAA volunteers were available to help with free filing and recognized Veteran’s Tax Day. The organization aims to host the event again next year.

Sales from dog-themed wines recently resulted in a donation of more than $9,000 to the Cherryland Humane Society. Bowers Harbor Vineyards also contributed to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Michigan, Old Mission Lighthouse Keepers Association, TC Robotics and other Traverse City Area Public Schools organizations and The American Red Cross to help in the Florida hurricane relief. Bowers Harbor also sent contributions to the Samaritans Purse organization for their Ukraine Strong label.

Patients, healthcare professionals, office staff members and community leaders may nominate a family physician in the state. Complete a nomination form by March 1 at mafp.com/membership/awards/family-physician-of-the-year, or mail a letter to MAFP, 2164 Commons Parkway in Okemos, MI 48864. Contact: info@mafp.com.

Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom: March 7, 14 and 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The in-person session goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 17. Cost is $20 per household. Homebuyer Education is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 22-23 via Zoom. The in-person event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2. Cost is $75.

An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. This self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and Homebuyer Education is $99. Scholarships may be available. NMCAA also offers free foreclosure education and budget coaching.

To register for NMCAA workshops, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.

The program has about $238 million to fund internet expansion from the U.S. Treasury as through the Capital Projects Fund, according to a release.

Apply through the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity: https://egrams-mi.com/LEO/user/home.aspx. Questions: guthausj@michigan.gov.

Learn about planning, working with utilities and other considerations concerning electric vehicles. Register at medaweb.org/evcharging.

Auction items may include gift baskets, private tours, car washes, spa days, theater passes and more. The virtual auction opens a week before the golf event. Proceeds go toward community-based programs and events.

Donors will be recognized through the Destination Bellaire Facebook page, bellairechamber.org and during the event. Apply by May 15. Contact: 231-533-6023; info@bellairechamber.org.

The MIHAF, administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, started in February 2022 to support Michigan homeowners “experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic” — according to a release. The U.S. Department of Treasury provided more than $242 million for the MIHAF program, and more than $56 million is available to assist additional homeowners.

MSHDA is still accepting applications for aid. Find more details at Michigan.gov/MIHAF or call 844-756-442.

The award aims to recognize a food or agriculture exporting business that has grown internationally, according to a release. Companies of all sizes may apply if more than 50 percent of their products are grown, processed or manufactured in Michigan.

More details and the application are available at https://bit.ly/3EgWPxW. Questions: 517-449-8482.

“CRP has and continues to be a great fit for farmers with less productive or marginal cropland, helping them re-establish valuable land cover to help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion and support wildlife habitat,” said Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Tim Boring in a release.

Landowners and producers can contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more or apply for the program.