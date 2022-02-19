International ag sales plan in works
LANSING — State Rep. Ken Borton (R-Gaylord) introduced a bipartisan plan earlier this week “to clarify that the state can approve safe agricultural products for international sales,” according to a release. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development currently issues certificates of free sale so Michigan agricultural goods can be exported to certain countries that require it.
House Bills 5742-5748 will give MDARD “clearer, broader authority to issue certificates of sale” and “set guidelines to issue certificates of free sale for food, dairy products, commercial feed, pesticides, fertilizers and nursery stock,” according to the release.
USDA stewardship application deadline
EAST LANSING — Applications for an U.S. Department of Agriculture program providing annual payments for land stewardship is available to Michigan farmers and non-industrial private forest owners is due March 15 for the current selection period, according to a release.
Program participants “enter into 5-year contracts that encompass the entire farming or forest operation,” according to the release.
For more information about the program, contact the local USDA Service Center. Producers can also apply online at the farmers.gov portal.
USDA invests $240,000 in areaWASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $244,900 on infrastructure in seven northern Michigan communities, according to a release from U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins.
The funds are from the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, according to a release.
Receiving funding were:
- East Jordan, $30,000 to purchase a patrol vehicle and emergency and law enforcement equipment
- The City of Gaylord, $42,000 to purchase a patrol vehicle
- The Charlevoix Historical Society, $7,000 to install museum air-conditioning
- Evart Area Joint Fire Department, $100,000 to purchase firefighter protection equipment
- Reed City, $3,000 to purchase police department body cameras
- Osceola County, $35,000 to purchase a law enforcement vehicle
- Tawas City, $27,900 to purchase a police vehicle
Housing industry pros attend show
LANSING — More than 500 professionals from Michigan’s housing industry attended the 2022 International Builders Show Feb. 8-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
“Despite disruptions in the supply chain and escalation of building costs, our members are determined to provide their customers with the best and latest in building technologies,” Home Builders Association of Michigan CEO Bob Filka said in the release.
Building material prices increased 13% over the past 12 months, according to the release, citing Home Builders Association statistics.
Board, committee nominations sought
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is soliciting nominations for membership to its National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education, and Economics (NAREEE) Advisory Board and its committees, according to a release.
The NAREEE Board is comprised of 15 members “representing a specific category of U.S. agricultural stakeholders,” according to a release.
The NAREEE board’s three committees include the Specialty Crop Committee, Citrus Disease Subcommittee and National Genetic Resources Advisory Council.
The USDA expects to appoint or reappoint 15 new board and committee members in October 2022. Nominations may be received until Sept. 30 and should be sent by email to nareee@usda.gov. More information about NAREEE is available at https://nareeeab.ree.usda.gov/.
