Farmer Resource Fair
ELLSWORTH — The Antrim Conservation District’s 2023 Farmer Resource Fair goes from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at Banks Township Hall.
The event includes federal, state and local information tables and presentations for farmers. The Front Porch Café serves lunch at noon.
General admission is $5 via Eventbrite.com.
USDA census continues
WASHINGTON D.C. — Farmers and ranchers can participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Questionnaires are accepted through spring at agcounts.usda.gov. The NASS plans to release the census results in early 2024.
Funding for food systems
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts applications for this year’s Local Agriculture Market Program. The USDA has $133 million in grant funding to help expand local and regional food systems and increase availability of locally grown agricultural products, according to a release.
LAMP includes the Farmers Market Promotion Program, the Local Food Promotion Program and the Regional Food System Partnerships. The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service manages these programs.
Learn more about LAMP opportunities and application requirements at www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/lamp.
Internet investment
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $19.5 million to bring high-speed internet access in rural Michigan.
Alpha Enterprises Limited, Inc. is receiving the $19.5 million grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network in Chippewa and Mackinac counties, according to the release. That will connect 1,023 people, 19 businesses and 10 farms to high-speed internet through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs.
To be eligible for ReConnect Program funding, an applicant must serve an area that lacks access to service at speeds of 100 megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload. “The applicant must also commit to building facilities capable of providing high-speed internet service with speeds of 100 Mbps (download and upload) to every location in its proposed service area,” according to the release.
More information is available at www.rd.usda.gov.
