Marriott International adds Golden Swan
TRAVERSE CITY — Golden Swan Management, a vacation rental property management company in Traverse City, announced that some of its regional rental properties will be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International.
Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International features more than 44,000 premium and luxury whole home rentals in more than 500 world destinations, according to a release from Golden Swan Management.
Homes & Villas by Marriott International marks the parent organization’s “entrance into the home rental space,” according to the release.
LAFCU accepting scholarship entries
LANSING — LAFCU is accepting entries for its 2022 Write to Educate Essay Contest. Entry deadline is March 31.
The contest awards $10,000 in college scholarships and also donates $2,000 to charities in the names of the winners. Four high school seniors will each receive a $2,500 scholarship to an accredited Michigan college or university and will select a charity (Capital Area Humane Society, Capital Area United Way or Greater Lansing Food Bank) to receive a $500 donation from LAFCU.
Winners will be selected based on a one-page essay that “examines their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a release. Academic grades and financial needs are not considered for the scholarships.
Entrants must be a Michigan high school student, but do not need to be a LAFCU member. Entries can be uploaded and more information is available at www.lafcu.com/writetoeducate.
MRA increasing scholarship awards
LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association is increasing the monetary award of its scholarship program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Established by the Michigan Retailers Foundation to benefit MRA members, the association is increasing each scholarship from $1,500 to $3,500 and will award 12.
The scholarship is for “dependent sons and daughters of owners or full-time employees who will have at least one year of employment at a MRA member business as of Jan. 1, 2022 (must have begun employment by Jan. 1, 2021); or part-time employees who are full-time students and will have at least six months employment at an MRA member business as of Jan. 1, 2022 (must have begun employment by July 1, 2021),” according to the release.
Scholarship recipients are selected based on the student’s academic credentials and extracurricular activities. Current high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply.
Students may apply at www.Retailers.com under the Member Benefits tab. Deadline is April 1.
More information or questions about the scholarship application can be directed to MRA’s Rachel Schrauben at rschrauben@retailers.com or by calling 1-800-366-3699, ext. 346.
Pilot prevention program launches
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health launched a new pilot Diabetes Prevention Program for eligible Medicaid members. The free pilot program was made possible through a grant with the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan (NKFM).
The year-long virtual program aims to help members “with prediabetes develop healthy habits to help prevent the risk of Type 2 diabetes,” according to a release.
The pilot is open to 100 members. Those who enroll receive a wireless smart scale, access to a lifestyle coach, workshop materials, interactive lessons and an online community.
For more information on the NKFM program, visit readysetprevent.org or call 800.482.1455.
