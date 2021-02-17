Simply Give benefits coalition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Food Coalition will benefit from the Simply Give program at local Meijer stores.
Meijer partners with more than 250 local food pantries. Customers can purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card, which is converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry in the community.
The Northwest Food Coalition will benefit from donation cards purchased at the local Meijer store Feb. 14 through April 10. According to a release, Meijer will double match any cards purchased on March 13 and April 3.
Meijer donated more than $7.6 million to Simply Give food pantry partners in 2020, the release said. The program has generated more than $61 million since it began in November 2008.
Habitat receives $110,000 awardLANSING — Habitat for Humanity of Michigan received $110,000 in funding from the DTE Energy Foundation.
According to a release, the funding will support Habitat’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Safe at Home Program. This funding will “make critical home repairs for people in west and northern Michigan, protecting them from Michigan’s harsh elements and seasonal weather patterns.”
The grant is expected to leverage and serve 30-40 rural households with health and safety repairs through June 30, 2021. This is the eighth year the DTE Foundation has partnered with the state Habitat for Humanity. The grant is expected to serve 30-40 rural households with repairs through June 30.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, go to www.habitatmichigan.org. For more information about DTE Foundation, go to www.DTEFoundation.com.
GT Resort rentals on websiteACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa announced that some of its rental properties are now available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International.
According to a release, Homes & Villas by Marriott International will “feature more than 10 Grand Traverse Resort and Spa listings consisting of homes and condos with amenities including access to a private beach club, three championship golf courses and upscale dining ...”
The rental properties were audited by Marriott International before being eligible for inclusion. Resort rental properties can be viewed at https://homes-and-villas.marriott.com/.
CaptiveOne Advisors returns as sponsorLAKEWOOD RANCH, Florida — Traverse City Horse Shows announced CaptiveOne Advisors, LLC will return as 2021 presenting sponsor of show jumping events at Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg.
CaptiveOne will be presenting sponsor of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival set for July 7-Aug. 15 and for the 51st Anniversary of the American Gold Cup Sept. 15-19. CaptiveOne will also be the presenting sponsor of the $230,000 Grand Prix CSI5during the American Gold Cup.
CaptiveOne is based in Wellington, Florida.
BBB Trust Award nominations openGRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is accepting nominations for the 4th annual Trust Award.
According to a release, the Trust Award is for “a member of the community who demonstrates Trust and Ethics as they impact the world around them.” The BBB serving Western Michigan is part of a 38-county service area.
Nominations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/2021BBBTrust.
Applications are also being accepted for the 2021 BBB Trust Scholarship. The scholarship is open to high school seniors from the Class of 2021 who will attend college in the fall of 2021. Up to three scholarships of $2,000 will be awarded.
Deadline to apply is March 31. Students can apply for the scholarship at https://tinyurl. com/2021BBBTrustScholar.
Celebrate Heart Month with applesLANSING — The Michigan Apple Committee is touting the health benefits of apple consumption as the country observes American Heart Month in February.
According to a release, expert Shari Steinbach said “the fiber, phytochemicals, minerals and vitamins that are found in apples” have key nutritional benefits and “diets with the highest total dietary fiber intakes are associated with a significantly lower risk of several heart disease risk factors, including blood pressure and cholesterol levels.” Apples are also a great source of potassium.
More information on the health benefits of apples is available at www.MichiganApples.com/Healthy-Living. More information on the nonprofit Michigan Apple Committee is available at www.MichiganApples.com.
Nessel warns of assistance scamLANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents of a new rental assistance scam.
According to a release, no complaints have been filed in Michigan. But the Federal Trade Commission “issued a notice recently to raise awareness of the scheme, which involves scammers offering tenants help paying rent — while stealing their personal and financial information.”
Visit the Attorney General Landlord/Tenant site for more information on Michigan’s eviction process and renters’ rights.
Council announces research grantsLANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council recently announced nine projects will receive more than $274,000 in funding through its 2021 research grant program.
According to a release, the projects are “support for research into agricultural inputs of craft beer, spirits, wine, and hard cider.” Four of the proposals are continuation of projects from the 2020 grant program. A total of 17 applications were received requesting more than $540,000 in funding.
According to a release, projects selected for 2021 research funding were:
- Planting and seeding dates relative to malting barley
- Management of plant-parasitic pests in hopyards
- Evaluation of cereal rye varieties for distilling
- Late-season disease management for hop and barley crops
- Influence of cluster rot on crop quality in vineyards
- Advancing the sterile insect technique in codling moth
- Diacetyl production, reduction and control in beers brewed with raspberries and other adjunct sugar sources
- Variety selection and nitrogen application for oat malting
- New apple varieties for hard cider production
Final reports will be posted to the Council’s website research database. More information about the Michigan Craft Beverage Council is available at www.michigancraftbeverage.com.
Rural development applications soughtWASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its Rural Business Development Grant program.
According to a release, “eligible entities are rural towns, communities, state agencies, authorities, nonprofits, federally-recognized tribes, institutes of higher education and cooperatives.”
Funding may be used for “business support centers or to finance job training and leadership development in rural areas.”
According to the released, the USDA anticipates part of the funding “will be set aside for federally-recognized Native American tribes, Rural Empowerment Zone/Enterprise Communities/Rural Economic Area Partnerships and Strategic Economic and Community Development projects.”
Applications must be submitted to the nearest USDA office by 4:30 p.m. on March 31.
Blain’s recognized by Forbes
JANESVILLE, Wisc. — Blain’s Farm & Fleet was named one of “America’s Best Midsize Employers” by Forbes magazine.
Its the third straight year Blain’s was recognized as one of the Top 500 Midsize Employers in America. Blain’s Farm & Fleet was ranked 17th among all “retail and wholesale” companies in the country.
According to a release, Forbes surveyed more than 50,000 employees anonymously online in 25 different industries.
MSUFCU donates $1.39M in 2020
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union, its employees and its Desk Drawer Fund foundation donated $1.39 million in 2020, according to a release from the financial institution.
MSUFCU employees donated more than $222,000 in personal funds to Capital Area United Way, Helping Women Period, HQ Runaway and Homeless Youth Drop-In Center and the Oakland County Animal Shelter.
MSUFCU’s employees volunteered more than 500 hours in 2020 in the communities they serve. The release said MSUFCU contributed $729,972 to 199 community organizations and The Desk Drawer Fund contributed $446,251 to 70 recipients.
MIOSHA Ambassador Program expands
LANSING — Child care centers in Michigan can schedule free COVID-19 workplace safety consultations as part of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Ambassador Program.
According to a release, the collaboration between NSF International and MIOSHA is to “educate heightened community transmission risk businesses about COVID-19 workplace safety requirements.”
Materials in the Ambassador toolkit can be found at Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.
AAA: State gas prices drop
DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan dropped 3 cents compared to a week ago, according to the weekly report from AAA.
Michigan drivers paid an average of $2.47 per gallon for regular unleaded. The average price is 13 cents more than this time last month and 4 cents more than last year.
The least expensive average gas price was in Traverse City ($2.32) followed by Lansing and Flint at $2.43. The most expensive average gas price was Marquette ($2.53), metro Detroit ($2.48) and Benton Harbor ($2.48).
Sam’s Club connecting readers
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Sam’s Club is celebrating Black History Month by giving authors and readers a platform to connect.
Authors will participate in readings on Zoom during February for both Sam’s Club members and non-members.
The schedule includes:
- Malcolm Mitchell: My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.
- Vashti Harrison: Little Leaders Series, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m.
- Meena Harris: Ambitious Girl , Feb. 20 at 3:30 p.m.
- Linsey Davis: Stay This Way Forever, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.
Sam’s Club offers a Culture and Kindness book collection of 30 titles in every club and online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.