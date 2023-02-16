Bridal store sales
SUTTONS BAY — Grace Elizabeth Bridal in Suttons Bay announced last week it would close on March 31, according to an email release from store owner Grace Soave. The business opened May 19, 2018.
In an email received Wednesday, Soave reported “all appointments and upcoming sales will now be held at the previous Mary Kent Boutique in downtown Northport,” located at 114 E. Nagonaba St.
Website, app updated
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union recently partnered with Ever Green 3C to launch its updated Financial 4.0 website and mobile application.
The free resource includes blog posts, podcasts, videos, contests, quizzes and event information for student members ages 16-28.
iOS and Android apps are available to download by searching “Financial 4.0 for MSU” in the app store. Access the new website at www.msufcu.org/fin40/.
Distiller illegally shipping
LANSING — Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission announced a default judgment against Island Distiller, Inc. for illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers.
According to a release, the Hawaii-based distiller did not respond to the summons and complaint, so Judge Mark A. Goldsmith from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan granted Nessel’s motion for a default judgment.
This requires the distiller to pay a $25,000 fine for “violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, as well as $402 in costs,” according to the release.
“Whether they are shipping within Michigan, or across state borders, alcohol shippers must abide by Michigan’s liquor laws,” Nessel said in the release. “We are appreciative that so many companies want to do business in our state, but they must abide by Michigan laws.”
Report liquor law or rule violations through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission: https://bit.ly/3RRb0iW.
EV buyer’s guide
DEARBORN — AAA — The Auto Club Group has released a Used EV Buyer’s Guide, according to a release.
A 2022 AAA survey found that 25% of consumers who are interested in EVs would purchase used.
The AAA’s Used EV Buyer’s Guide offers a pre-shopping checklist. The guide is available at https://media.acg.aaa.com/content/1205/files/Used%20EV%20Buyers%20Guide%202023.pdf.
Walgreens virtual summit
DEERFIELD, Illinois — Walgreens will hold a Supplier Diversity Summit to showcase diverse businesses and entrepreneurs.
The virtual event will take place the week of March 28.
Vendors will have the “opportunity to connect with the Walgreens merchandising team, share their products, and receive feedback with the ultimate goal of being stocked on Walgreens shelves in their local areas,” according to the release.
More information and signup for the virtual summit is available at https://www.rangeme.com/walgreensdiversitysummit23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.