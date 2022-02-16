SCORE workshop is Feb. 17
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will present a free virtual workshop Feb. 17 from noon to 1 p.m.
“Marketing and Branding 101” will teach participants about “the 4 P’s of marketing, as well as the basics of branding, messaging, and how to avoid common marketing mistakes,” according to a release. The workshop will be presented by local SCORE TC mentors Tanya Berg and Barbara Shellman. For more information or to register for the workshop, visit https://tinyurl.com/SCORETCFeb17.
Builders Exchange applications
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan is accepting applications for its annual scholarship. Scholarships are open to Builders Exchange members, their current employees and immediate family members. Requirements as well as an application is available at www.bxtvc.com under the Resources tab.
Applications are due March 31 by 4:30 pm and can be mailed (Builders Exchange of NW MI, 1373 Barlow St. Traverse City, MI 49686), dropped off or emailed to Kendra@bxtvc.com.
Manistee assisting with applications
MANISTEE — The city of Manistee is encouraging businesses to pursue the “Match on Main” grant program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Since Manistee is a certified Redevelopment Ready Community, the “Match on Main” program makes its businesses eligible to receive up to $25,000 in funding through an application submitted by the City of Manistee, according to a release. A 50 percent match by the business is required by the program.
The City of Manistee will submit no more than two businesses as part of an application process. A consultation with the Director of Economic Development at the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce must be completed by the close of business Feb. 28 and complete electronic applications from businesses are due to the Chamber of Commerce by March 3.
“The City Manager and the Director of Economic Development will make final decisions on applications to be submitted, and meet a final MEDC deadline of March 9,” according to the release. Eligible businesses can schedule a consultation by sending an email to Development@ManisteeChamber.com. More information on the state program is available at https://www.miplace.org/small-business/match-on-main/.
Workplace pot topic of workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan is hosting a lunchbox workshop on March 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Marijuana and its impact on the workplace is the focus of the workshop, held at The Builders Exchange of NW MI office, located at 1373 Barlow St. in Traverse City. Topics include the need for continued testing and company policy in the face of legalized marijuana. Department of Transportation and non-DOT drug and alcohol policies for larger commercial companies will be discussed.
The workshop is open to the public. Cost is $15 for Builders Exchange members and $25 for others. A light lunch will be provided.
RSVP by Feb. 21 by sending an email to Staff@bxtvc.com.
Career Investigator launches
TRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road launched Career Investigator 2.0 on Feb. 14 to help young people ages 14-20 better explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) careers available in the region. Version 2.0 adds new features, updated content and other improvements to bolster navigation.
The upgrades were funded in part by Rotary Charities Assets for Thriving Communities grant and matching contributors like Northwestern Michigan College, Munson Healthcare, Hagerty, Promethient and Boride Abrasives. Upgrades include:
- A career shopping experience for students, including advanced search filters, adding careers to their Career Cart, and comparing careers side-by-side.
- Ways to easily save their favorite careers by bookmarking, emailing, or downloading.
- Ability to search employers support internships, apprenticeships, and other hands-on experiences.
- Ways for employers to start their connected Employer Profile for approval.
Career Investigator 2.0 is available at https://www.nwmicareers.org/. More information on Newton’s Road is available at www.newtonsroad.org.
TBCAC receives reaccreditation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center was approved by the National Children’s Alliance Board for national reaccreditation.
National accreditation “sets a high bar of adherence to established protocols in regard to advocating for child abuse victims and was awarded after a months-long review of the organization’s processes, documentation, service delivery, a site review, and meetings with the TBCAC multidisciplinary team partners, board of directors, frontline personnel and key administrative staff,” according to a release.
TBCAC has been accredited by the National Children’s Alliance since 2016. Reaccreditation renewal runs through 2026.
USDA stewardship application deadline
EAST LANSING — Applications for an U.S. Department of Agriculture program providing annual payments for land stewardship is available to Michigan farmers and non-industrial private forest owners is due March 15 for the current selection period, according to a release.
Program participants “enter into 5-year contracts that encompass the entire farming or forest operation,” according to the release.
For more information about the program, contact the local USDA Service Center. Producers can also apply online at the farmers.gov portal.
Marriott International adds Golden Swan
TRAVERSE CITY — Golden Swan Management, a vacation rental property management company in Traverse City, announced that some of its regional rental properties will be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International.
Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International features more than 44,000 premium and luxury whole home rentals in more than 500 world destinations, according to a release from Golden Swan Management.
Homes & Villas by Marriott International marks the parent organization’s “entrance into the home rental space,” according to the release.
LAFCU accepting scholarship entries
LANSING — LAFCU is accepting entries for its 2022 Write to Educate Essay Contest. Entry deadline is March 31.
The contest awards $10,000 in college scholarships and also donates $2,000 to charities in the names of the winners. Four high school seniors will each receive a $2,500 scholarship to an accredited Michigan college or university and will select a charity (Capital Area Humane Society, Capital Area United Way or Greater Lansing Food Bank) to receive a $500 donation from LAFCU.
Winners will be selected based on a one-page essay that “examines their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a release. Academic grades and financial needs are not considered for the scholarships.
Other factors, such as academic grades and financial need, are not considered. Entrants must be a Michigan high school student, but do not need to be a LAFCU member.
Entries can be uploaded and more information is available at www.lafcu.com/writetoeducate.
MRA increasing scholarship awards
LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association is increasing the monetary award of its scholarship program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Established by the Michigan Retailers Foundation to benefit MRA members, the association is increasing each scholarship from $1,500 to $3,500 and will award 12.
The scholarship is for “dependent sons and daughters of owners or full-time employees who will have at least one year of employment at a MRA member business as of Jan. 1, 2022 (must have begun employment by Jan. 1, 2021); or part-time employees who are full-time students and will have at least six months employment at an MRA member business as of Jan. 1, 2022 (must have begun employment by July 1, 2021),” according to the release.
Scholarship recipients are selected based on the student’s academic credentials and extracurricular activities. Current high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply.
Students may apply at www.Retailers.com under the Member Benefits tab. Deadline is April 1.
More information or questions about the scholarship application can be directed to MRA’s Rachel Schrauben at rschrauben@retailers.com or by calling 1-800-366-3699, ext. 346.
GVSU, Consumers make Forbes list
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Grand Valley State University and Consumers Energy were among Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for 2022, according to separate releases.
Grand Valley was ranked among the top 500 mid-size employers, with 1,000-4,999 employees.
Consumers Energy ranked 87th among 500 large and mid-size employers ranked by Forbes. Consumers was ranked No. 231 in the 2021 survey.
The complete list of large employers is available at https://tinyurl.com/Forbes2022Large. The complete list of mid-size employers is available at https://tinyurl.com/Forbes2022Mid.
MSUFCU names its charity partners
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union announced its four charity partners for 2022. The charity partners were chosen by employees.
The charity partners for 2022, by quarter, are: Youth Haven Ranch, Love In Deed, Barn Sanctuary and End Violent Encounters. The four 2022 partners each represent a different category: education and outreach; health and human services; animals and the environment; and people and culture.
The credit union’s ongoing charity partner is Capital Area United Way.
USDA invests $240,000 in region
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $244,900 on infrastructure in seven northern Michigan communities, according to a release from U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins.
The funds are from the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, according to a release.
Receiving funding were:
- East Jordan, $30,000 to purchase a patrol vehicle and emergency and law enforcement equipment
- The City of Gaylord, $42,000 to purchase a patrol vehicle
- The Charlevoix Historical Society, $7,000 to install museum air-conditioning
- Evart Area Joint Fire Department, $100,000 to purchase firefighter protection equipment
- Reed City, $3,000 to purchase police department body cameras
- Osceola County, $35,000 to purchase a law enforcement vehicle
- Tawas City, $27,900 to purchase a police vehicle
Housing industry pros attend show
LANSING — More than 500 professionals from Michigan’s housing industry attended the 2022 International Builders Show Feb. 8-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
“Despite disruptions in the supply chain and escalation of building costs, our members are determined to provide their customers with the best and latest in building technologies,” Home Builders Association of Michigan CEO Bob Filka said in the release.
Building material prices increased 13% over the past 12 months, according to the release, citing Home Builders Association statistics. A total of 16,305 single family permits were issued in 2021 in Michigan, compared to 14,949 in 2020.
Board, committee nominations sought
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is soliciting nominations for membership to its National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education, and Economics (NAREEE) Advisory Board and its committees, according to a release.
The NAREEE Board is comprised of 15 members “representing a specific category of U.S. agricultural stakeholders,” according to a release. The NAREEE board’s three committees include the Specialty Crop Committee, Citrus Disease Subcommittee and National Genetic Resources Advisory Council.
The USDA expects to appoint or reappoint 15 new board and committee members in October 2022. Nominations may be received until Sept. 30 and should be sent by email to nareee@usda.gov. More information about NAREEE is available at https://nareeeab.ree.usda.gov/.
Foundation awarded $714K in 2021
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union’s foundation, the Desk Drawer Fund, donated $453,143 to 104 organizations in 2021. MSUFCU employees donated $261,422 last year.
Desk Drawer Fund recipients “included nonprofits, organizations, and individuals within the foundation’s five philanthropic pillars of Arts & Culture, Stable Housing, Empowering Youth, Financial Education, and Entrepreneurialism,” according to a release. The fund distributed $446,251 to 70 organizations and individuals in 2020.
MSUFCU charity partners for each quarter of 2021 were REACH Studio Art, Salus Center, New Hope Pet Rescue in Charlotte and the Firecracker Foundation in Holt. More information on the foundation is available at deskdrawerfund.org.
