SBDC webinar set
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Small Business Development Center offers the “Forming Your LLC or DBA” webinar from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
The session covers the documents needed to form and register a business as well as basic bookkeeping and business practices. The webinar is free for Michigan residents and occurs via GoToWebinar. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3YA93cE.
Bridal store closing
SUTTONS BAY — Grace Elizabeth Bridal, located at 316B N. St. Joseph St. in Suttons Bay, will close on March 31, according to an email release from store owner Grace Soave. The business opened May 19, 2018,
In a separate email, Soave said “the pandemic took a huge toll on the wedding industry, as it did on many. With weddings postponing or cancelling, it has been difficult to get back to pre-pandemic volume.” Soave said she still has a passion for the wedding industry, but needs a break “to reconnect and reevaluate the future of Grace Elizabeth Bridal.”
In announcing the closure, Soave said remaining inventory is being sold off the rack at 20-80%. Grace Elizabeth Bridal is by appointment-only except for a Prom + Mom Dress Sample Sale Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a Wedding Dress Sample Sale March 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Retention webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity presents the Employer Resources Webinar: Retention Services for Employees at 11 a.m. Feb. 22.
Learn about Michigan’s Tri-Share Childcare Program, adult education and literacy programs, business resource networks and other initiatives that aim to help employees. Register for free via https://bit.ly/3HUy7nQ?.
Business After Hours setPETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Beards Brewery.
Businesses and staff members may attend the event, which includes food and networking. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Grandpa Shorter’s Gifts are the sponsors.
Admission is $10 for chamber members and $15 for others. Registration is available at petoskeychamber.com but is not required.
EGLE webinars slated
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy presents the webinar “Opportunities for Renewable Energy in Michigan’s Commercial and Industrial Sector” at 11 a.m. Feb. 28. The session features work by the Michigan Clean Energy Assets Roadmap Program.
The Michigan EGLE also offers a webinar at 11 a.m. March 2 on “Clean Energy Technology Adoption within Michigan’s Manufacturing Sector.” This event covers industrial carbon emissions in relation to the state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan.
Registration and more details: Michigan.gov/EGLEevents. Contact ThomasL17@Michigan.gov with program questions.
Volunteers needed
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Village Government seeks community members to apply for volunteer positions on boards and commissions.
New and experienced individuals may apply to join the Beautification Commission, Downtown Development Authority, Harbor Commission, Housing Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission or Zoning Board of Appeals.
Send applications to kszczypka@elkrapids.org by Feb. 28. For more details and the application form, visit https://tinyurl.com/2w7edufj.
Thermostats available
JACKSON — Consumers Energy offers 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to natural gas customers in Michigan.
Consumers Energy Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Office Brian Rich said in a release that smart thermostats “reduce energy waste, in addition to dollars that will keep people safe and warm in their homes.”
Recently, the company announced it will provide $25 million for homes and businesses that are facing challenges with their energy bills. Up to $15 million in automatic bill credits is available to Consumers Energy customers and another $10 million for certain households.
For more details on the thermostat giveaway and to check eligibility, go to consumersenergy.com/freetstat.
USDA creates direct loan application
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture developed a direct loan application for producers applying for loans from the Farm Service Agency.
Producers can complete an electronic form or paper application and submit it to their local FSA loan office. Electronic forms are available starting March 1.
Farmers can access more resources and information through the Loan Assistance Tool at farmers.gov/farm-loan-assistance-tool.
Credit union updates website, app
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union recently partnered with Ever Green 3C to launch its updated Financial 4.0 website and mobile application.
The free resource includes blog posts, podcasts, videos, contests, quizzes and event information for student members ages 16-28.
iOS and Android apps are available to download by searching “Financial 4.0 for MSU” in the app store. Access the new website at www.msufcu.org/fin40/.
Distiller illegally shipping
LANSING — Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission announced a default judgment against Island Distiller, Inc. for illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers.
According to a release, the Hawaii-based distiller did not respond to the summons and complaint, so Judge Mark A. Goldsmith from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan granted Nessel’s motion for a default judgment. This requires the distiller to pay a $25,000 fine for “violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, as well as $402 in costs,” according to the release.
“Whether they are shipping within Michigan, or across state borders, alcohol shippers must abide by Michigan’s liquor laws,” Nessel said in the release. “We are appreciative that so many companies want to do business in our state, but they must abide by Michigan laws.”
Report liquor law or rule violations through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission: https://bit.ly/3RRb0iW.
EV buyer’s guide
DEARBORN — AAA — The Auto Club Group has released a Used EV Buyer’s Guide, according to a release.
A 2022 AAA survey found that 25% of consumers who are interested in EVs would purchase used.
The AAA’s Used EV Buyer’s Guide offers a pre-shopping checklist. The guide is available at https://media.acg.aaa.com/content/1205/files/Used%20EV%20Buyers%20Guide%202023.pdf.
Walgreens virtual summit
DEERFIELD, Illinois — Walgreens will hold a Supplier Diversity Summit to showcase diverse businesses and entrepreneurs.
The virtual event will take place the week of March 28. Vendors will have the “opportunity to connect with the Walgreens merchandising team, share their products, and receive feedback with the ultimate goal of being stocked on Walgreens shelves in their local areas,” according to the release.
More information and signup for the virtual summit is available at https://www.rangeme.com/walgreensdiversitysummit23.
