Ag series starting
EAST LANSING — The MSU Extension is offering the 2023 MI Ag Ideas to Grow With series Feb. 27 through March 10.
The online conference will cover production of livestock, vegetables, fruit and crops; farm business management; irrigation and drainage and more.
Sign up for free at https://bit.ly/3YCFbwc.
Waste management pilot
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture invests more than $9.4 million in 45 cooperative agreements for waste management plans.
Recipients include the Piloting Municipal Food Waste Collection and Composting project in Traverse City. This pilot program aims to work with the Traverse City Department of Public Services to “establish a regional example of effective food waste diversion and compost production,” according to a release.
The Compost and Food Waste Reduction agreements are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and are part of the USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production, according to a release. Projects are expected to be implemented by 2025.
USDA unveils resource
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is releasing the Rural Data Gateway as a resource so people in rural communities and the department’s partners can access rural projects.
“The Rural Data Gateway will highlight places where USDA has expanded access to capital for people in rural communities who need it most,” said USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small in a release. “It will help rural people see where investments are being made to expand or improve access to health care, high-speed internet and safe drinking water in their communities and much more.”
Also, business owners, farmers and ranchers can see where RD funds are going in Michigan.
For more details, go to www.rd.usda.gov/rural-data-gateway.
