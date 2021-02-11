DTE spent $2.2B with state businesses
TRAVERSE CITY — DTE Energy spent $2.2 billion with Michigan vendor businesses in 2020, creating and sustaining more than 10,400 jobs across the state and exceeding its annual commitment by $200 million, according to a release.
DTE has invested $13.7 billion with Michigan-based vendors since 2010, creating and sustaining 44,000 Michigan jobs. The company invests nearly five times more with local businesses than it did a decade ago, the release stated.
During the initial pandemic response period, the company spent $16 million on personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Of that, 92 percent went to local businesses.
DTE spent $67 million with nearly 150 companies in Northeast and Northwest Michigan, positively impacting about 300 jobs, according to the release.
Donor provides membership incentive
TRAVERSE CITY — An anonymous donor has pledged $20,000 to Impact100 Traverse City, according to a release from the organization.
According to a release, the pledge is if “at least 214 women renew their memberships or join Impact100 Traverse City for the first time by Feb. 14.” Women who join contribute $1,000 annually and the money is awarded to nonprofit organizations in the region.
Last year, 316 members awarded $316,000 in grants to three nonprofits. To register or for more information, visit www.impactTC.org or email info@impactTC.org.
Petoskey After Hours setPETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce and Harbor Springs Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a virtual Business After Hours Feb. 17.
The event takes place on the Remo platform from 5:30-7 p.m. According to a release, Remo “provides face to face networking opportunities at tables seating up to six.” Participants can also move from table to table similar to an in-person event.
For more information or to register for the free event, visit www.petoskeychamber.com.
SCORE virtual workshop is Feb. 18
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will offer a virtual workshop Feb. 18.
“Basic Steps to Starting a Business” is designed as a pre-business overview workshop. It runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Register for the free workshop at https://traversecity.score.org/event/basic-steps-start-business.
State grants penalty waiver for unemployed
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan residents who collected state unemployment benefits in 2020 will not be required to pay penalty and interest related to underpaid estimated tax payments, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Effective immediately, the state Treasury Department has granted an automatic waiver of all penalties and interest related to underpaid estimated tax payments owed by taxpayers who received unemployment benefits in 2020.
Under state law, taxpayers are required to pay quarterly estimated tax payments when their annual tax due is expected to exceed $500 or more. Most wage earners don’t need to worry about this because income taxes are withheld by their employers.
Unemployment benefits are subject to federal and state taxes. Taxpayers who chose to not have taxes withheld from their benefits will owe any outstanding tax.
The state of Michigan will begin processing state individual income tax returns on Feb. 12.
State of Community luncheon set
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual State of the Community Program virtually Feb. 19, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are now on sale for the 16th annual event. Tickets are $10 per person or tables of eight are available for $80. To purchase tickets, go to www.petoskeychamber.com, email emily@petoskeychamber.com or call (231) 347-4150.
Novi Boat Show canceled in 2021
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The Progressive Novi Boat Show scheduled for March 11-14 at Suburban Collection Showplace has been canceled.
Those interested in purchasing a boat this spring are encouraged “to shop their local dealers and other marine businesses,” according to a release from the Michigan Boating Industries Association.
More information on boating in the state is available at www.Boatmichigan.org or www.mbia.org.
