MTA informational sessions scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Manufacturing Technology Academy is offering a series of virtual informational sessions for students and parents.
Current high school sophomores and juniors from Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties are invited to attend.
MTA is part of the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District’s Career-Tech Center. The sessions will provide information about the program and its admission/application process.
Sessions will be from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 10, Feb. 23, March 10 and March 23. Links to each session date are available at https://www.tbaisd.org/career-tech-center/programs/manufacturing-technology-academy/.
For more information, contact Tim Wheatley at twheatley@tbaisd.org or (231) 922-7846.
TVC expands service to CLT
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport announced American Airlines will expand its seasonal summer schedule from TVC to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
Daily non-stop service will be offered from Cherry Capital to CLT in Charlotte, North Carolina beginning on June 3. According to a release, flights will depart CLT at 1:45 p.m. and arrive at TVC at 3:57 p.m. The return flight will depart Cherry Capital at 4:27 p.m. and arrive at CLT at 6:51 p.m.
“Flights will be operated on CRJ-900, equipped with 76 seats in a two-cabin configuration,” according to the release.
The announcement came after American Airlines announced it will offer a new non-stop flight from Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City to Philadelphia International Airport.
“American Airlines offers two great new opportunities by adding Philadelphia and Charlotte to our destination line-up,” Cherry Capital Airport Director Kevin Klein said in the release.
Cultured Kombucha wins pitch event
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. in Traverse City won first place in the company growth category at the Michigan Women Forward’s WomenUp and Pitch event on Thursday.
According to a release, Michigan Women Forward is “a statewide organization focused on creating an inclusive economy.”
Out of 150 applicants, Cultured Kombucha Co. was one of eight women entrepreneurs presenting their business plans. Cultured Kombucha Co. won $10,000 for finishing first in the company growth category.
According to company founder Courtney Lorenz, Cultured Kombucha will use the award “to upgrade its systems, launch new territory, and onboard a new team member.”
Donor provides membership incentive
TRAVERSE CITY — An anonymous donor has pledged $20,000 to Impact100 Traverse City, according to a release from the organization.
According to a release, the pledge is if “at least 214 women renew their memberships or join Impact100 Traverse City for the first time by Feb. 14.” Women who join contribute $1,000 annually and the money is awarded to nonprofit organizations in the region.
Last year, 316 members awarded $316,000 in grants to three nonprofits. To register or for more information, visit www.impactTC.org or email info@impactTC.org.
SCORE virtual workshop is Feb. 18
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will offer a virtual workshop Feb. 18.
“Basic Steps to Starting a Business” is designed as a pre-business overview workshop. It runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Register for the free workshop at https://traversecity.score.org/event/basic-steps-start-business.
State of Community luncheon set
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual State of the Community Program virtually Feb. 19, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are now on sale for the 16th annual event. Tickets are $10 per person or tables of eight are available for $80. To purchase tickets, go to www.petoskeychamber.com, email emily@petoskeychamber.com or call (231) 347-4150.
Nessel joins energy relief effort
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining the effort seeking “to secure additional financial relief for customers of Consumers Energy Co.,” according to a release.
The Michigan Environmental Council, Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club and Nessel filed a motion on Jan. 15 for a rehearing before the Michigan Public Service Commission “to reconsider its denial of support for expanding a program the utility company has which provides credits to low-income customers.”
The MPSC approved a $90.2 million rate increase for electric customers of Consumers Energy Dec. 17, 2020. “In addition to opposing the amount of the company’s originally proposed $244 million rate increase, the Attorney General, MEC, NRDC and Sierra Club also raised concerns about the unaffordability of Consumers Energy’s electric bills for its lowest-income customers,” according to the release.
GT Resort rentals on website
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa announced that some of its rental properties are now available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International.
According to a release, Homes & Villas by Marriott International will “feature more than 10 Grand Traverse Resort and Spa listings consisting of homes and condos with amenities including access to a private beach club, three championship golf courses and upscale dining ...”
The rental properties were audited by Marriott International before being eligible for inclusion. Resort rental properties can be viewed at https://homes-and-villas.marriott.com/.
Nessel warns of rental assistance scam
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents of a new rental assistance scam.
According to a release, no complaints have been filed in Michigan. But the Federal Trade Commission “issued a notice recently to raise awareness of the scheme, which involves scammers offering tenants help paying rent — while stealing their personal and financial information.”
Visit the Attorney General Landlord/Tenant site for more information on Michigan’s eviction process and renters’ rights.
Council announces research grants
LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council recently announced nine projects will receive more than $274,000 in funding through its 2021 research grant program.
According to a release, the projects are “support for research into agricultural inputs of craft beer, spirits, wine, and hard cider.” Four of the proposals are continuation of projects from the 2020 grant program. A total of 17 applications were received requesting more than $540,000 in funding.
According to a release, projects selected for 2021 research funding were:
- Planting and seeding dates relative to malting barley
- Management of plant-parasitic pests in hopyards
- Evaluation of cereal rye varieties for distilling
- Late-season disease management for hop and barley crops
- Influence of cluster rot on crop quality in vineyards
- Advancing the sterile insect technique in codling moth
- Diacetyl production, reduction and control in beers brewed with raspberries and other adjunct sugar sources
- Variety selection and nitrogen application for oat malting
- New apple varieties for hard cider production
Final reports will be posted to the Council’s website research database. More information about the Michigan Craft Beverage Council is available at www.michigancraftbeverage.com.
Rural development applications sought
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its Rural Business Development Grant program.
According to a release, “eligible entities are rural towns, communities, state agencies, authorities, nonprofits, federally-recognized tribes, institutes of higher education and cooperatives.”
Funding may be used for “business support centers or to finance job training and leadership development in rural areas.”
The USDA anticipates part of the funding “will be set aside for federally-recognized Native American tribes, Rural Empowerment Zone/Enterprise Communities/Rural Economic Area Partnerships and Strategic Economic and Community Development projects,” the release stated.
Applications must be submitted to the nearest USDA office by 4:30 p.m. on March 31.
BBB Trust Award nominations open
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is accepting nominations for its 4th annual Trust Award.
According to a release, the Trust Award is for “a member of the community who demonstrates Trust and Ethics as they impact the world around them.” The BBB serving Western Michigan is part of a 38-county service area.
Nominations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/2021BBBTrust.
Applications are also being accepted for the 2021 BBB Trust Scholarship. The scholarship is open to high school seniors from the Class of 2021 who will attend college in the fall of 2021. Up to three scholarships of $2,000 will be awarded.
Deadline to apply is March 31. Students can apply for the scholarship at https://tinyurl.com/2021BBBTrustScholar.
Celebrate Heart Month with apples
LANSING — The Michigan Apple Committee is touting the health benefits of apple consumption as the country observes American Heart Month in February.
According to a release, expert Shari Steinbach said “the fiber, phytochemicals, minerals and vitamins that are found in apples” have key nutritional benefits and “diets with the highest total dietary fiber intakes are associated with a significantly lower risk of several heart disease risk factors, including blood pressure and cholesterol levels.” Apples are also a solid source of potassium, the release stated.
More information on the health benefits of apples is available at www.MichiganApples.com/Healthy-Living. More information on the nonprofit Michigan Apple Committee is available at www.MichiganApples.com.
MSUFCU donates $1.39M in 2020
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union, its employees and its Desk Drawer Fund foundation donated $1.39 million in 2020, according to a release from the financial institution.
MSUFCU employees donated more than $222,000 in personal funds to Capital Area United Way, Helping Women Period, HQ Runaway and Homeless Youth Drop-In Center and the Oakland County Animal Shelter.
MSUFCU’s employees volunteered more than 500 hours in 2020 in the communities they serve. The release said MSUFCU contributed $729,972 to 199 community organizations and The Desk Drawer Fund contributed $446,251 to 70 recipients.
Novi Boat Show canceled in 2021
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The Progressive Novi Boat Show scheduled for March 11-14 at Suburban Collection Showplace has been canceled.
Those interested in purchasing a boat this spring are encouraged “to shop their local dealers and other marine businesses,” according to a release from the Michigan Boating Industries Association.
More information on boating in the state is available at www.Boatmichigan.org or www.mbia.org.
MIOSHA Ambassador Program expands
LANSING — Child care centers in Michigan can schedule free COVID-19 workplace safety consultations as part of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Ambassador Program.
According to a release, the collaboration between NSF International and MIOSHA is to “educate heightened community transmission risk businesses about COVID-19 workplace safety requirements.”
Materials in the Ambassador toolkit can be found at Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.
Sam’s Club connecting readers
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Sam’s Club is celebrating Black History Month by giving authors and readers a platform to connect.
Authors will participate in readings on Zoom during February for both Sam’s Club members and non-members.
The schedule includes:
- Malcolm Mitchell: My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.
- Vashti Harrison: Little Leaders Series, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m.
- Meena Harris: Ambitious Girl , Feb. 20 at 3:30 p.m.
- Linsey Davis: Stay This Way Forever, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.
Sam’s Club offers a Culture and Kindness book collection of 30 titles in every club and online.
