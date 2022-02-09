Mammoth Mechanical opens in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG — Heating, cooling, plumbing and air quality company Mammoth Mechanical has opened at 3991 Bay Valley Drive.
Owned and operated by Jason Borchert and Rodney Beeman, the company offers services for residential and commercial structures in the greater Grand Traverse five-county area.
Beeman and Borchert have more than 20 years of combined experience, according to a release. More information is available at mammothmechanicaltc.com or 231-218-3513.
CTE Month underway in state
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity have proclaimed February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month.
The state is projected to have more than 530,000 jobs in the professional trades by 2028, according to the release. “CTE offers high school and college students hands-on training that can be applied to real-world career pathways,” according to a release.
In the 2020-2021 school year, more than 102,000 secondary students were enrolled in nearly 2,100 CTE programs, according to the release. More than 95% of students who concentrated in a secondary CTE program graduated with their high school degree, well above the state graduation rate of 82.1%.
Community program set for Feb. 22
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 17th annual State of the Community program Feb. 22 at the Crooked Tree Art Center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the program starting at 1 p.m.
Event chairman Dan Ledingham, Chamber president Nikki Devitt and Chamber membership director Lisa Hoyt will serve as co-emcees for the interview-style program.
Tickets are $20 for in-person and $10 for streaming. To purchase tickets, visit www.petoskeychamber.com, email the Chamber at emily@petoskeychamber.com or call (231) 347-4150.
The event is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Consumers Energy and OHM Advisors. Everyone attending the event is advised to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status.
MSCA meeting moved to Feb. 16
LANSING — The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority meeting will be held Feb. 16 in the 1st Floor Forum of the Michigan Library and Historical Center, located at 820 W. Washtenaw St. in Lansing. The meeting, originally scheduled for Feb. 2 but canceled by winter weather, runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Agenda items for the meeting include “discussion of a memorandum of understanding between the MSCA and Enbridge for independent quality assurance, the request for proposals for building the tunnel, and a proposed MSCA tribal consultation policy,” according to a release.
The meeting will also be available live on YouTube and Livestream.
Accommodations can be made for persons who require assistance for participation. Contact Orlando Curry at (517) 241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language located on the Title VI webpage at www.Michigan.gov.
Written public comment may be submitted via the MSCA Public Comment Form. Those attending the meeting in person are required to wear a mask.
First responder applications due
LANSING — Applications for the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program are due by Feb. 15, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
All Michigan cities, villages, townships, counties or fire authorities can apply for a grant up to $200,000 related to first responder recruitment and training.
Awards to any one applicant shall be no more than $100,000 for recruitment and no more than $100,000 for training programs, according to the release, which said a total of $5 million is available for the grant program.
Governmental units can submit an application through an online portal at Michigan.gov/FRG. More information is also available at the portal. Applications will be selected for funding based on program purpose, eligibility and criteria, according to the release.
Illegal wine shipments decreased in 1Q
LANSING — Nearly 72,000 bottles of alcohol were shipped illegally into Michigan from out-of-state retailers in the first quarter of 2021, according to a report from the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association.
A total of 71,529 of the 580,025 bottles of alcohol shipped into Michigan were illegal from January to March 2021. Nearly 160,000 bottles of wine were illegally shipped into the state in the first quarter of 2020, according to the release.
Data collection for 2020 and 2021 has been slowed by the pandemic, the release said.
Treasury: Complete the FAFSA today
LANSING — Students seeking priority consideration for Michigan financial aid programs should submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on or before March 1, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
“The FAFSA is a critical step in the financial aid process, serving as a gateway application to be considered for grants, scholarships and other forms of financial assistance,” the release stated. “FAFSA submissions received at the federal processor on or before March 1 are given priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant.”
Before completing the FAFSA, the student and at least one parent or guardian must obtain a Federal Student Aid ID at fafsa.gov.
For more information about State of Michigan scholarships and grant programs, visit www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.
More information about MI Student Aid is also available by email (mistudentaid@michigan.gov), phone (1-888-447-2687) or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@mistudentaid).
