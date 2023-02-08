Business webinars
TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest offers virtual presentations.
The Understanding and Responding to Government Opportunities session is set from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Topics include the Uniform Contract Format and responding to a Request for Information or a Sources Sought, Request for Quote or Request for Proposal.
The Overview of SBIR and STTR Programs: America’s Seed Fund event goes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Learn about the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), eligibility requirements for the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBTT) programs, participating agencies and more.
Attendance is free, but registration is required through https://www.networksnorthwest.org/business/ptac/.
SCORE workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will hold a virtual workshop on marketing Feb. 16 at noon.
SCORE volunteers and marketing professionals Tanya Berg and Barbara Shellman will lead “Marketing 101: Marketing Fundamentals every Business Needs to Know.” Topics include fundamentals to make sure a business is noticed by the customers owners want to attract.
Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/3wdacscm.
New business to offer wine, food
LAKE LEELANAU — Peninsula Provisions plans to open a new project in June at 25 S. Lake Leelanau Drive, formerly the site of Samaritan’s Closet.
The company works with Balongue Design to create the wine shop and specialty food market.
Peninsula Provisions Owner and Proprietor Kate Vilter Stassen said in a release that they aim to sell wine, beer and cider in all price ranges and to feature small, independent labels as much as possible. Their food offerings will include cheese, cured meats, terrine (similar to pate), grab-and-go appetizers and dips and accompaniments.
The facility also plans to provide delivery service and wine club membership. Visit peninsulaprovisionsmi.com for updates on this project.
Clean diesel program set
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy presents a webinar on the state’s Clean Diesel Program at 1 p.m. Feb. 14.
EGLE will review the program application guidelines in this session. The program provides grants to replace diesel equipment, vehicles and engines with hybrid, alternative fuel. Applicants can include private farms or businesses, cities or governmental agencies, public or private schools and other organizations.
Visit Michigan.gov/egle/outreach to sign up for the Zoom event.
Grant proposals are due by 5 p.m. March 31. Learn more about the Clean Diesel Program at Michigan.gov/EGLECleanDiesel.
Virtual Investor Day to occur
MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will host its 2022 Virtual Investor Day at noon Feb. 21.
The senior management team will give an overview of the company’s 2022 performance and plans for 2023. The event also includes a question-and-answer session.
Access the event at https://hbncinvestorday.com. The webcast and presentation will be available under the “Investor Relations” section of the website.
Scholarship webinars slated
LANSING — High school students and their families can learn about the Michigan Achievement Scholarship through the Michigan Department of Treasury’s webinars.
Topics include eligibility requirements, award amounts and additional resources and program information. Sessions are free and people are asked to only register for one. Events are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, March 7 and 21, April 4 and 18 and May 2.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/3DL0wMd. Contact the Michigan Department of Treasury’s MI Student Aid for more details: 888-447-2687.
Inn nominated for awards
PETOSKEY — The Inn at Bay Harbor was nominated for Travel + Leisure‘s 2023 World’s Best Awards.
People can participate in the annual reader survey and enter to win a Viking Longitudinal World Cruise for two or a cash prize. The survey is open until Feb. 27 at https://wba.m-rr.com/home.
Boyne Falls makes list
SUMAS, Washington — RVT.com compiled a list of “8 Snowy RV Camping Destinations” in the United States and Canada for a Jan. 25 article.
Boyne Falls ranked No. 2 on the list. The complete list is available at https://www.rvt.com/blog/travel/rving-in-a-winter-wonderland-8-snowy-rv-camping-destinations/.
“Near the beautiful Boyne Mountain Ski Resort, the East Jordan Tourist Park Campground offers year-round amenities, including Wi-Fi,” the article said. “Full hookups are available at many of their campsites. The campground is family friendly and pet friendly. If you’ve been out in the snow all day, the nearby Avalanche Bay indoor waterpark will help you thaw. Featuring pools, hot tubs and waterslides, there’s plenty of adventure to be had.”
Also on the list were Hocking Hills State Park, Logan, Ohio; Bar Harbor, Maine; Yellowstone National Park; Copper River Valley, Alaska; Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada; Fernie, British Columbia, Canada; and Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario, Canada.
Check for unclaimed assets
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encourages Michigan residents and businesses to go online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property. National Unclaimed Property Day was Feb. 1.
“Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that Michiganders should check to see if they have something in the state’s ‘lost and found box,’” said Whitmer in a release. “The Michigan Department of Treasury has returned more than $500 million in property to the rightful owners or their heirs over the last five years.”
Individuals may search for free at unclaimedproperty.michigan.gov, or call 517-636-5320 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Broadband grants an option
LANSING — The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office accepts applications for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks grant program. The grant can help fund high-speed internet in unserved areas throughout the state.
Complete an application via https://egrams-mi.com/LEO/user/home.aspx by March 14. Contact: guthausj@michigan.gov.
HR scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area Human Resource Association offers a $2,000 college scholarship to a student pursuing a degree in human resources.
Students should be high school graduates and/or current residents of Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee or Kalkaska counties.
A completed application and essay are due April 1. Applicants should be notified of the results in May. Apply via https://tahratc.org/form.php?form_id=18&c=1. More information: scholarships@tahratc.org.
TBCAC launches program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center recently started the three-month campaign “Seeds for Protection.”
Community members are invited to donate monthly. Honor Bank plans to match the first $5,000, according to a release. Additionally, the first 800 people to sign up for the campaign will receive a packet of locally-cultivated seeds from Wild Juniper Nursery.
Contributions can be made through https://bit.ly/3X8dme4.
Media group is Google partner
BEAR LAKE — Bartholomew Media Group recently became a certified Google partner.
According to a release, this means BMG can offer contractors additional services like website design, SEO and Google Ads. Visit bartholomewmediagroup.com for more details.
Credit union bill passes
LANSING — The Credit Union Board Modernization Act passed on Jan. 30. This changes the Federal Credit Union Act to allow credit union boards to meet at least six times each year instead of 12 times, according to a release.
“The Credit Union Board Modernization Act is a welcome change to our board operations,” said Michigan Credit Union League CEO Patty Corkery in the release. “The current board requirements place an undue burden on credit unions, especially smaller organizations with fewer employees and resources.”
The bill, according to the release, applies to credit unions with a CAMELS composite rating of 1 or 2 and a management rating of 1 or 2. Additionally, the act does not apply to new credit unions in their first five years.
Bank announces dividend
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation Board of Directors recently announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 23 cents per share.
This dividend is payable on Feb. 24 to shareholders of record on Feb. 16. This amount, according to a release, represents a 5% increase over the quarterly dividend rate paid in each quarter of 2022.
DTE Energy declares quarterly dividend
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.9525 per share dividend on its common stock, according to a release. The quarterly dividend is payable April 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20.
DTE Energy also said in the release that 2022 marked “a year of continued progress toward cleaner energy including agreements for two of the largest renewable energy purchases made in the U.S. from a utility and two coal plant retirements.”
Michiganders reminded of scams
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently issued an alert to Michigan residents to be aware of tax scams.
These could include an individual pretending to be an IRS agent, tax specialist or collection agency. Contact is commonly made by phone, but scammers can also send emails or texts, according to a release.
The release also states that the IRS will not threaten arrest or a lawsuit for failing to pay; demand taxes are paid without appeal; ask for credit card numbers over the phone or call to request immediate payment through a prepaid debit card, gift card, bitcoin, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.
Instead, the IRS will mail a bill to taxpayers who owe. Payments should go to the U.S. Department of Treasury. More details about IRS and tax scams are available at www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-scams-consumer-alerts.
USDA invests in projects
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture invests more than $9.4 million in 45 cooperative agreements for waste management plans.
Recipients include the Piloting Municipal Food Waste Collection and Composting project in Traverse City. This pilot program aims to work with the Traverse City Department of Public Services to “establish a regional example of effective food waste diversion and compost production,” according to a release.
The Compost and Food Waste Reduction agreements are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and are part of the USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production, according to a release. Projects are expected to be implemented by 2025.
USDA unveils resource
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture releases the Rural Data Gateway as a resource so people in rural communities and the department’s partners can access rural projects.
“The Rural Data Gateway will highlight places where USDA has expanded access to capital for people in rural communities who need it most,” said USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small in a release. “It will help rural people see where investments are being made to expand or improve access to health care, high-speed internet and safe drinking water in their communities and much more.”
Also, business owners, farmers and ranchers can see where RD funds are going in Michigan.
For more details, go to www.rd.usda.gov/rural-data-gateway.
