Jonathon B Pub fixtures auctioned
TRAVERSE CITY — The fixtures from the Jonathan B Pub restaurant in Grand Traverse Mall now are for sale in an online auction. In total, 245 items, including the big sign over the door, are for sale. Also up for grabs are booths, tables, chairs, condiment caddies, wall sconces, framed artwork, deep fryers, stainless steel kitchen equipment, margarita machines and trash cans.
The auction ends Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. All items still are installed at the location; buyers must bring all tools and manpower needed to remove purchased items. Pickup dates are Feb. 21 and 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available at https://rlauctions.prod3.maxanet.auction/Public/Auction.
The auction began on Jan. 18. The last Facebook post on the restaurant’s Facebook page was Jan. 12. Calls to the restaurant’s telephone on Friday went unanswered.
Online reporting tool launches
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Justice recently launched an online reporting tool for farmers and ranchers.
Farmers and ranchers can now “anonymously report potentially unfair and anticompetitive practices in the livestock and poultry sectors” at farmerfairness.gov, according to a release.
Complaints or tips are first reviewed by USDA Packers and Stockyards Division and Department of Justice staff. “If a complaint raises sufficient concern under the Packers and Stockyards Act or antitrust laws, it will be selected for further investigation,” according to the release.
Those who dont’ want to use the farmerfairness.gov portal can submit complaints or tips by email (PSDComplaints@usda.gov), phone (833-342-5773) or mail (Stop 3601, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-3601).
Easement program offered by USDA
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging people who want to protect farm land to consider enrolling in its Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service provides “technical and financial assistance to help tribes, land trusts and other groups protect” the land, according to a release.
Landowners are compensated for enrolling their land in these easements.
Applications for the program are taken on a continuous basis and considered for funding several times per year. The next deadline for selection is March 11.
For more information, contact the local USDA service center.
