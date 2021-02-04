TVC announces Philadelphia flight
TRAVERSE CITY — American Airlines this summer will offer a new non-stop flight from Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City to Philadelphia International Airport.
American Airlines also will offer non-stop daily summer flights to and from Chicago O’Hare Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas.
There is also weekly service from TVC to New York (LaGuardia), Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington D.C.
Golf Mecca featured
GAYLORD — Michigan Golf Live’s “Show On The Road” series features each of the Gaylord Golf Mecca members. The “Show On The Road” began Feb. 1 and was launched after popular events like the West Michigan and Novi Golf shows were canceled.
The Gaylord Golf Mecca are 17 golf courses on nine properties. It includes courses at Indian River Golf Club, Michaywe’ Pines, Otsego Resort, Lakes of the North, Black Lake Golf Club, Garland Resort, Treetops Resort, The Natural and Gaylord Golf Club.
The shows include a question and answer session, a showcase of the amenities and the golf show specials at each property. The specials can be booked through the courses directly before March 31. The show can be viewed at www.gaylordgolfmecca.com/show-on-the-road/.
DTE Energy issues dividend
DETROIT — The board of directors of DTE Energy declared a $1.085 per share dividend on its common stock.
This dividend is payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021. According to a release, DTE Energy has issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.
Adult Ed Services Locator available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity launched a new Adult Education Services Locator online tool.
According to a release, the locator “allows users to conduct custom searches and identify a variety of Adult Education programs, resources and high school equivalency testing centers available statewide.” The locator could help more than 15,000 Michiganders without a diploma find a variety of services.
The Adult Education Services Locator is available at Michigan.gov/LearnMoreEarnMore. Users can search by their city or Zip code.
Independent Bank reports results
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation reported its financial information for the fourth quarter of last year as well as 2020.
Independent Bank reported fourth quarter net income of $17 million (77 cents per diluted share) compared to $13.9 million (61 cents per diluted share) for the prior period. For 2020, the company reported net income of $56.2 million ($2.53 per diluted share), an increase from $46.4 million ($2 per diluted share) in 2019.
AAA: State gas prices up 12 cents
DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gas price increased 12 cents compared to a week ago, according to a release from AAA.
Michigan drivers pay an average of $2.39 per gallon for regular unleaded. The average prices are the highest since February 2020. The $2.39 is 15 cents more than this time last month, but 7 cents less than this time in 2020.
The least expensive gas price in the state last week was in Traverse City ($2.28), followed by Saginaw ($2.37) and Lansing ($2.38). The most expensive gas price averages were Marquette ($2.43), Jackson ($2.41) and Ann Arbor ($2.40).
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com.
Mackinac Financial Corporation results
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the holding company for mBank, recently announced 2020 net income of $13.47 million, or $1.27 per share.
The 2020 net income is down slightly from 2019 net income of $13.85 million or $1.29 per share. Mackinac Financial reported a fourth quarter 2020 net income of $3.64 million (35 cents per share). The 2019 fourth quarter net income was $3.30 million (31 cents per share).
Mackinac Financial also reported total assets of $1.50 billion and shareholders’ equity of $167.86 million on Dec. 31, 2020. The corporation reported total assets of $1.32 billion and shareholders’ equity of $161.92 million on Dec. 31, 2019.
Variety packs, special flavors released
SEATTLE — Jones Soda Co. has released variety 12-packs and a series of special flavors, according to the company.
The 12-packs include a Fan Faves Variety Pack with Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream and Green Apple as well as a Mixer Variety Pack with Cola, Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer.
Birthday Cake Soda, in honor of the company’s 25th year, was released in January and will remain in the market until June. The company plans to release Pineapple Cream from July through December.
