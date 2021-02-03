Virtual hiring event set for Feb. 10
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! will conduct a free virtual hiring event Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
More than 30 employers from the region are expected at the event. Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn about current openings and connect directly with employers.
Registration provides access to all the employer’s online booths. To register and for a list of participating employers, visit www.nwm.org/VirtualHiring.
The Cured Leaf holding coat drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cured Leaf of Traverse City is holding a coat drive through Feb. 28. The event began Jan. 25.
The Cured Leaf is asking residents to donate new or gently-used coats at The Cured Leaf, located at 709 S Garfield St.
According to a release, TCL held a similar event in December which donated hundreds of coats to those in the community in need.
“Once the holiday season is over, it seems like that spirt of giving dwindles, but the community remains in need,” The Cured Leaf Director of Operations Amer Sesi said in the release. “We received such great feedback during the last Coat Drive, that we decided to bring it back.”
Award applications close Feb. 19
TRAVERSE CITY — Applications for the 2021 Scale Up North Awards opened Feb. 1 and will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 19. Applications can be found at www.traverseconnect.com/sun.
For-profit companies in Traverse Connect’s five-county area can apply. The Scale Up North Awards will again recognize businesses in two stages of growth.
The Emerging Business Award is for new local businesses in the startup phases of growth. Eligibility includes companies with fewer than five years in business with any amount of revenue and at least three full-time employees.
The Scaling Business Award is for existing scaling businesses with demonstrated growth. Companies must have been in business for five or more years with 2020 revenue greater than or equal to $500,000 and up to 150 full-time employees.
The Scale Up North Awards are sponsored by Hagerty, Priority Health and Northwestern Michigan College.
Stabenow announces ag committee agenda
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), the incoming chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, announced her agenda for the 117th Congress in a release.
According to the release, Stabenow’s agenda for the beginning of the 117th Congress includes:
- Respond to the COVID-19 pandemic to address hunger crisis and fix the food supply chain
- Address the climate crisis with voluntary, producer-led solutions
- Fight childhood hunger with stronger child nutrition programs
- Create jobs and improve quality of life in rural America
- Fill leadership positions at U.S. Department of Agriculture and other related agencies
- Begin work on the next bipartisan farm bill
Golf Mecca featured on show
GAYLORD — Michigan Golf Live’s “Show On The Road” series features each of the Gaylord Golf Mecca members. The “Show On The Road” began Feb. 1 and was launched after popular events like the West Michigan and Novi Golf shows were canceled.
The Gaylord Golf Mecca are 17 golf courses on nine properties. It includes courses at Indian River Golf Club, Michaywe’ Pines, Otsego Resort, Lakes of the North, Black Lake Golf Club, Garland Resort, Treetops Resort, The Natural and Gaylord Golf Club.
The shows include a question and answer session, a showcase of the amenities and the golf show specials at each property. The specials can be booked through the courses directly before March 31.
The show can be viewed at www.gaylordgolfmecca.com/show-on-the-road/.
DTE Energy issues dividend
DETROIT — The board of directors of DTE Energy declared a $1.085 per share dividend on its common stock.
This dividend is payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021. According to a release, DTE Energy has issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.
Adult Ed Services Locator available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity launched a new Adult Education Services Locator online tool.
According to a release, the locator “allows users to conduct custom searches and identify a variety of Adult Education programs, resources and high school equivalency testing centers available statewide.” The locator could help more than 15,000 Michiganders without a diploma find a variety of services.
The Adult Education Services Locator is available at Michigan.gov/LearnMoreEarnMore. Users can search by their city or Zip code.
Independent Bank reports results
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation reported its financial information for the fourth quarter of last year as well as 2020.
Independent Bank reported fourth quarter net income of $17 million (77 cents per diluted share) compared to $13.9 million (61 cents per diluted share) for the prior period. For 2020, the company reported net income of $56.2 million ($2.53 per diluted share), an increase from $46.4 million ($2 per diluted share) in 2019.
AAA: State gas prices up 12 cents
DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gas price increased 12 cents compared to a week ago, according to a release from AAA.
Michigan drivers pay an average of $2.39 per gallon for regular unleaded. The average prices are the highest since February 2020. The $2.39 is 15 cents more than this time last month, but 7 cents less than this time in 2020.
The least expensive gas price in the state last week was in Traverse City ($2.28), followed by Saginaw ($2.37) and Lansing ($2.38). The most expensive gas price averages were Marquette ($2.43), Jackson ($2.41) and Ann Arbor ($2.40).
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com.
Mackinac Financial Corporation reports results
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the holding company for mBank, recently announced 2020 net income of $13.47 million, or $1.27 per share.
The 2020 net income is down slightly from 2019 net income of $13.85 million or $1.29 per share. Mackinac Financial reported a fourth quarter 2020 net income of $3.64 million (35 cents per share). The 2019 fourth quarter net income was $3.30 million (31 cents per share).
Mackinac Financial also reported total assets of $1.50 billion and shareholders’ equity of $167.86 million on Dec. 31, 2020. The corporation reported total assets of $1.32 billion and shareholders’ equity of $161.92 million on Dec. 31, 2019.
Variety packs, special flavors released
SEATTLE — Jones Soda Co. has released variety 12-packs and a series of special flavors, according to the company.
The 12-packs include a Fan Faves Variety Pack with Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream and Green Apple as well as a Mixer Variety Pack with Cola, Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer.
Birthday Cake Soda, in honor of the company’s 25th year, was released in January and will remain in the market until June. The company plans to release Pineapple Cream from July through December.
