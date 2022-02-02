TC Save A Lot donates food bags
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Save A Lot store, 1115 S. Garfield Ave., donated 2,837 bags of food to the Acme Christian Thrift Store as part of Save A Lot’s Bags for a Brighter Holiday program.
Save A Lot customers purchased pre-assembled bags of food during November that were donated to local food charities. The TC Save A Lot was “among the highest donations across all stores nationwide” and resulted in more than 2,800 bags of food valued at more than $14,000, according to a release. Save A Lot also donated an additional dollar for each bag sold, resulting in a $16,994 donation of food and money to the Acme Christian Thrift Store.
“This year continued to be challenging for many so we’re honored to be able to support local Traverse City families in need through our Bags for a Brighter Holiday food donations,” store manager David Green said in a release.
Grant going toward safety measures
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center will use a $5,000 grant from the Cherryland Cares program at Cherryland Electric Cooperative for safety measures, according to a release.
The grant will help pay “for the installation of security Boot Barricades and window blinds on its interior office doors,” according to a release from the Children’s Advocacy Center. “This important security measure will help ensure the safety of the Center’s clients and team members in the case of a hostile episode and the need for a lockdown,” according to the release.
Progressive tastings at Black Star
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms Winery in Suttons Bay has a new Progressive Wine & Food Tasting Experience on Saturdays through May.
The progressive experience starts at the Inn at Black Star Farms with a white wine and history of the Traverse Wine Coast, continues with a red wine and a behind-the-scenes tour in the wine cave and concludes in the VIP Barrel Room with a dessert wine. Small bites prepared by the Black Star Farms culinary team will accompany each wine.
The experience is by appointment only for groups of 2-4 people. Tours are based upon host availability and a 72-hour notice is required. Details and booking information is available at https://www.blackstarfarms.com/progessive-tasting/.
Registration open for workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency virtual workshops is open.
The NMCAA is offering eHome and eMoney workshops to learn about the homebuying process and to improve personal finances. The workshops can be completed at any time and at the user’s pace.
Both workshops have the same material as our workshops with in-person budget/housing coaches. For more information or to register, visit https://www.ehomeamerica.org/nmcaa or call (231) 714-4578.
Career readiness partners sought
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is looking for a partner to host a Career Readiness Talent Pipeline Management Academy.
LEO will work with community colleges, employers, workplace professionals, and chambers of commerce to develop a TPM Academy in the state. An informational webinar is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.
Michigan’s TPM Academy will begin in March and run through July. TPM Academy application information is available at Michigan.gov/MICA. Applications to participate are due on Feb. 25. Questions about the Michigan Career Readiness TPM Academy can be directed to LEO-MICA@Michigan.gov.
PTAC webinars in February
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center has training webinars for business in February.
“Basics of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR)” is scheduled for Feb. 15 and “Selling to the State of Michigan” is set for Feb. 23. For registration and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/NWPTACFeb2022.
SCORE workshop set for Feb. 17
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will hold a free “Marketing and Branding 101” virtual workshop on Feb. 17 at noon.
Participants will learn “the 4 P’s of marketing, as well as the basics of branding, messaging and how to avoid common marketing mistakes,” according to a release.
Registration information for the workshop is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREFeb17.
NMHSI rebrands, launches new site
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. completed a rebrand and launched a new website, www.nmhsi.org.
The change is “to better serve patients throughout northwest Michigan with medical, dental and behavioral health services all in one place,” according to a release. The nonprofit NMHSI is a federally-qualified health center.
The website change claims to offer “easy navigation for both new and current patients, with easy access to medical, dental and behavioral health services as well as quick looks into each of the five health centers and related providers,” according to the release. The new website also highlights patient support services with a focus on lowering barriers to health care.
NMHSI has health centers in Traverse City, Benzonia, Manistee, Ludington and Shelby.
JMG program receives grant
CADILLAC — The Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program in Cadillac operated by Northwest Michigan Works! and Networks Northwest received a $500 grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee.
The grant will help 130 JMG students have access to healthy snacks, which will supplement breakfast and lunch for students at Cadillac Innovation High School.
Walstrom gives $25,000 to GLBBS
CEDARVILLE — Walstrom Marine, headquartered in Harbor Springs, contributed $25,000 to the “Come Aboard, Launch Careers” capital campaign seeking to double the instructional infrastructure at the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville.
The project is a $3.8 million expansion project at GLBBS, which includes “demolition of an existing building and docking structures along with the modification of the existing site and utilities to accommodate the new 10,000-square-foot building for instruction and hands-on skill training in marine mechanics and marine electronics,” according to a release.
An economic development-related grant that will provide $2.7 million in funding and the remaining $1.1 million in funding is at 37 percent of its goal with the Walstrom Marine gift included.
Bank announces quarterly dividend
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation, the holding company of Independent Bank, announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 22 cents per share.
Payable on Feb. 15 to shareholders of record on Feb. 4, the quarterly dividend represents a 5% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for each quarter in 2021, according to a release.
“Our continued strong capital position provides the foundation for increasing our dividend,” Independent Bank Corporation President and CEO William B. “Brad” Kessel, said in the release. “As we enter 2022, this strong capital position and our positive outlook on our future supports this dividend increase.”
Treasury: Reunite with your money
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding people on Unclaimed Property Day (Feb. 1) that it has millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets. The money includes non-active bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates.
To find out if you have unclaimed cash or property, check www.UCPday.com for multiple states or visit Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website at https://unclaimedproperty.michigan.gov/.
Individuals are encouraged to search their name, a maiden name, or the name of a business or nonprofit in the free search. Claimants may also call (517) 636-5320 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
USDA offers ag conservation
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging people who want to protect farm land to consider enrolling in its Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service provides “technical and financial assistance to help tribes, land trusts and other groups protect” the land, according to a release. Landowners are compensated for enrolling their land in these easements.
Applications for the program are taken on a continuous basis and considered for funding several times per year. The next deadline for selection is March 11.
For more information, contact the local USDA service center.
