Agave closes its two locations
TRAVERSE CITY — Agave Mexican Grill closed its two locations on Jan. 28, according to a Facebook post at 10:47 p.m.
“We are sad to say that we are permanently closing our doors as of tonight, both locations...,” the Facebook post said. “Thank you for so many years of allowing us to serve you… Agave Mexican Grill.”
Agave Mexican Grill has restaurants in the Grand Traverse Mall at 3200 S. Airport Road West, No. 100, and at 851 S. Garfield Ave.
A phone call to the Garfield location did not have voicemail. A Facebook message for additional comment Monday morning was not returned.
Property tax program set
SOUTHFIELD — Gesher Human Services offers the program “Is Your Property Tax Assessment Worth Appealing?” at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 via Zoom.
The webinar aims to explain why people should pay attention to their property tax assessment and avoid assuming the assessed value is accurate, according to a release.
“Homeowners see the words ‘This is not a tax bill’ which is stated on the property tax assessment and frequently just file the document for taxes, and then it completely leaves their mind,” said Financial Capability Manager Laltsha Cunningham in the release. “However, while the taxes are escrowed into mortgage payments the vast majority of the time, you are still going to end up paying more if your property tax assessment has increased.”
Sign up for the program at geshermi.org or go to https://bit.ly/3H9cqQQ.
Career Fair signup open
TRAVERSE CITY — Employers are invited to register for Northwestern Michigan College’s annual Career Fair, a partnership with Northwest Michigan Works! and Networks Northwest. The event is set from 3-6 p.m. March 2 at the Hagerty Center on the Great Lakes Campus.
Employers may sign up for $25 until Feb. 10. The fee is waived for nonprofits.
Two free preparation workshops occur Feb. 23: LinkedIn 101 at 10 a.m. and Maximized LinkedIn at 1 p.m. Both take place in the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center. Contact: 231-995-1170 or aburns@nmc.edu.
Business happy hour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village Business Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Left Foot Charley Barrel Room.
Village of Grand Traverse Commons businesses and Munson Healthcare employees are invited for complimentary appetizers and half-off all drinks.
RSVP to kristy@leftfootcharley.com by Feb. 8.
Super Saturday scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency‘s 2023 Super Saturday, set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Northwest Education Career Tech Center.
Live music and two workshops are offered during the event. Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines are provided by Traverse Health Clinic and a free lunch is served by Jimmy John’s. Additionally, IRS-certified volunteers can help attendees file their taxes for free. Pre-registration is required to access this service. Call 231-714-4696 to sign up.
Register for Super Saturday at https://bit.ly/3XaNyie. Call 231-794-1028 for assistance.
Free dental clinic returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Deerhaven Family Dentistry offers its annual Doctors with a Heart clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15.
Exams, cleaning, X-rays, fillings and extractions are freely available to people who cannot afford dental care. Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact: 231-929-3606.
Grants for Manistee businesses
MANISTEE — Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce acting as the Manistee Downtown Development Authority offers funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s “Match on Main” grant.
Manistee businesses must consult with the director of economic development at the chamber by Feb. 15. Eligible companies can then complete an application by Feb. 21.
Businesses can schedule an appointment by emailing development@manisteechamber.com. Additional program details are available at miplace.org/small-business/match-on-main/.
Financial firms recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Forbes Magazine recently released its 2023 list of “America’s Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams.”
The West Bay Group at Morgan Stanley is No. 39. The Hirt, Julian and Black Financial Consulting Group at Wells Fargo Advisors is No. 70. Both financial companies are based in Traverse City.
The ranking was created by SHOOK Research.
Intern positions available
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Horse Shows has open internship positions in marketing and communications, sponsorship and hospitality and community relations and events.
Work occurs during the summer 2023 season.
Apply and learn more at traversecityhorseshows.com/join-the-team/ or contact caitlin@traversecityhorseshows.com.
Boat shop is pontoon dealer
HARBOR SPRINGS — Irish Boat Shop recently became a Premier Marine pontoon dealer.
Premier aims to display its pontoons at the Gaylord Boat Show from Feb. 24-26.
The boat shop has locations in Harbor Springs, Charlevoix and Traverse City.
Lodging package debuts
BAY HARBOR — The Inn at Bay Harbor recently launched a two-night Babymoon Package.
This includes breakfast for two each morning and a $235 spa gift card. Guests can also use the fitness center, valet parking and shuttle to the Village at Bay Harbor or Petoskey’s Gaslight District.
The package is currently available through June 15. Call 866-759-3427 or go to innatbayharbor.com for prices and reservations.
Michiganders can claim tax credit
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Treasury encourage eligible state residents to claim their federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) when filing their 2022 individual income tax returns.
The EITC aims to provide “an average of $3,000 in combined tax refunds to more than 700,000 families,” Whitmer said in a release. If a federal credit is granted, the state will provide 6% additional credit when taxpayers file their state tax return.
Eligible working families are determined by their income, filing status and number of qualifying kids claimed as dependents.
To learn more about the EITC, visit www.irs.gov/eitc. More information about state of Michigan income taxes is available at www.michigan.gov/incometax.
Q3 credit union report released
LANSING — The National Credit Union Administration recently provided its third quarter 2022 report.
According to a release, the Q3 Member Benefits Report shows Michigan credit unions contributed $485 million in “direct financial benefits to Michigan’s 5.94 million members” in the past 12 months. Benefits equal $84 per member or $175 per household.
Michigan credit union membership in quarter 2 was similar to quarter 1. The release also states that membership growth in the Traverse City area was 4.1% with Detroit at 4.3% and Lansing at 1.8%. Loan growth in Traverse City was 21.6%, compared to 13.7% in Alpena, 14.7% in Lansing and 17% in Detroit.
Read the full Q3 2022 NCUA Call Report at https://bit.ly/3wwA6tA.
AAA: Cruise industry eyes rebound
DEARBORN — After several years of “challenges and uncertainty,” cruise lines are gearing up for a strong 2023.
A new AAA survey finds 52% of U.S. adults are “just as likely or more likely to consider taking a cruise vacation than they were before the pandemic,” according to a release. That number was 45% one year ago.
December unemployment is up
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced that the not seasonally adjusted jobless rates went up in 16 of Michigan’s 17 labor markets in December.
“Regional labor markets demonstrated employment and workforce reductions during December,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in a release. “However, preliminary annual average jobless rates declined markedly over the year.”
According to the release, regional jobless rates ranged from 3-7.7% in December, while unemployment rate advances were 0.1-1.5%. Additionally, total workforce levels and total employment were down in December, with 81 Michigan counties experiencing unemployment gains that month.
National Data Privacy Day held
GRAND RAPIDS — Saturday was National Data Privacy Day and the Better Business Bureau issued a reminder to consumers to safeguard personal information to avoid potential scams, fraud and identity theft.
BBB tips include:
- Share with care. Consider who will see a social media post and what information it might reveal. Some social media quizzes give scammers access to security question answers.
- Manage privacy settings.
- Make passwords long and strong by using a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols. Don’t use the same password for multiple accounts.
- Consider two-factor authentication.
- Don’t click on unfamiliar links.
- Pay attention to internet-connected devices.
- Never share personal information with someone you don’t know.
For more information, visit https://www.bbb.org/all/cyber-security-resources or https://staysafeonline.org/resources/.
Pending home sales increase 2.5%
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pending home sales increased in December for the first time since May 2022, according to a release from the National Association of Realtors.
The Midwest and Northeast regions saw month-over-month reductions while the South and West posted monthly increases, according to the release. All four U.S. regions saw year-over-year decreases in transactions, with the West experiencing the largest decline.
“This recent low point in home sales activity is likely over,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “Mortgage rates are the dominant factor driving home sales, and recent declines in rates are clearly helping to stabilize the market.”
USDA invests in electric
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to invest $2.7 billion to assist 64 electric cooperatives and utilities. Michigan received $273,696,000 in loans, according to a release.
The Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association, based in Gladstone, will use a $10,900,000 loan to connect 735 customers and build or improve 84.13 miles of line in the Upper Peninsula. Great Lakes Energy Cooperative, based in Boyne City, will use a $262,796,000 loan to connect 5,030 customers and work on 438 miles of line in western and northern Michigan.
USDA offers aid for dairy farmers
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced additional assistance for dairy producers, including another round of funds through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program and a new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program.
According to a release, these programs aim to support small- and medium-sized dairy operators.
“USDA is announcing a second set of payments of nearly $100 million to close-out the $350 million commitment under PMVAP through partnerships with dairy handlers and cooperatives to deliver the payments,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt in the release.
More information about the PMVAP is available at https://www.ams.usda.gov/pmvap. Learn more about the ODMAP at farmers.gov.
