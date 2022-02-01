Sweetgrass named Course of the Year
ESCANABA — Island Resort & Casino’s Sweetgrass, owned and operated by the Hannahville Indian Community, was named the 2022 Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association.
Announced at the NGCOA Golf Business Conference in Orlando, courses are chosen on four criteria: quality of golf course, quality of ownership and management, outstanding contributions to the local community and significant contributions to the game of golf. Designed by Paul Albanese, Sweetgrass opened in 2008.
GVSU expands tuition-free program
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University expanded Grand Valley Pledge, a tuition-free program announced in 2021.
Grand Valley Pledge “awards full undergraduate tuition (renewable for four years) to qualified students who have a family income of less than $50,000,” according to a release. Available to new first-year or transfer students, the Pledge initially included “students in six counties where Grand Valley had a presence,” but was expanded to any qualified Michigan student seeking to attend GVSU, according to the release.
“We never want finances to be a barrier that stops students from moving forward,” GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella said in the release.
Nearly 400 students who qualified for the Grand Valley Pledge enrolled in the fall 2021 semester, according to the release. More information about the Grand Valley Pledge is available from the Financial Aid Office at (800) 748-0246 or finaid@gvsu.edu.
Michigan nonprofits awarded $870,000
LANSING — Nineteen nonprofit organizations in Michigan received a total of $870,000 in training grants “to strengthen worker safety and health,” according to a release from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The annual Consultation Education and Training grants specifically support small and medium-sized business. A complete list of grant projects and descriptions is available at https://tinyurl.com/2022CETgrants.
2022 CET grants were awarded to AFL-CIO of Michigan; Alpena Community College; Associated General Contractors of Michigan; Bay de Noc Community College; Center for Workplace Violence Prevention, Inc.; Eastern Michigan University Organization for Risk Reduction; Emergency Services Rescue Training; Great Lakes Safety Training Center; Incompass Michigan; Lawrence Technological University; Michigan Association of Chiropractors; Michigan Green Industry Association; Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association; Michigan State University; Parents for Student Safety Employment Standards; Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union; United Auto Workers; University of Michigan Center for Ergonomics; and Wayne State University.
New DBE trucking contract process
LANSING — The Michigan
Department of Transportation and the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association are developing a change to the “construction contract framework to include disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) trucking companies as subcontractors,” according to a release.
MDOT will collect and post roster data from DBE truckers including the number of DBE trucking companies, types of trucks and work locations. The data will make it easier for DBE truckers and contractors to connect and do business.
For more information on the program, contact MDOT Office of Business Development Administrator Lisa Thompson at (517) 335-1708 or ThompsonL@Michigan.gov.
