AG: Debit card stimulus not a scam
LANSING — State residents who "receive stimulus payments in the form of a prepaid Visa debit card should know that this method is not a scam," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a release.
The second round of stimulus payments are disbursed by the federal government.
In the release, Nessel noted "that such payment may be disbursed in three different ways — direct deposit, paper check or prepaid debit card." In the release, Nessel added "mailed stimulus payments will arrive in a white envelope with the U.S. Department of Treasury seal" and the debit card "displays the Visa logo on the front and the issuing bank name ... on the back."
For more information, visit the Internal Revenue Service website at www.irs.gov.
GT Resort offers internship program
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa offers a 2021 summer paid internship program in a variety of departments.
According to a release, the program is open to those where an internship is required for college graduation. An intern orientation is scheduled in May.
Bi-weekly meetings are held every other Wednesday.
For more information and to see which internships are available, visit www.grandtraverseresort.com/careers or e-mail Internship Recruiters Jan Witte at Janice.Sickle-Witte@gtresort.com or McKenzie Sanders at Mckenzie.Sanders@gtresort.com.
Baker College to build flagship campus
ROYAL OAK — Baker College announced plans to build a start-of-the-art flagship campus in Royal Oak.
According to a release, the "planned 86,000-square-foot, seven-story Baker College Royal Oak campus" will be located at 420 S. Lafayette Ave. This new building will accommodate approximately 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students and "will incorporate flexible and connected classrooms, laboratories and interactive, collaborative study and gathering spaces for students, faculty and employees."
The $51 million project is expected to be ready for students for the start of the 2022 academic year.
Baker College currently has on-ground campus locations in Auburn Hills, Cadillac, Jackson, Muskegon and Owosso. Baker also has Culinary Institute of Michigan locations in Port Huron and Muskego and an Auto Diesel Institute in Owosso.
More information on Baker College’s Royal Oak campus is available at baker.edu/royal-oak.
