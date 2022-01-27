Feb. 1 deadline to protest UIA rates
LANSING — Employers have until Feb. 1 to protest their 2022 tax rates set by the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. The taxes fund the state’s unemployment benefits program.
“Contributing employers covered under the Michigan Employment Security Act are required to pay quarterly unemployment insurance taxes on employee wages of up to $9,500 annually,” according to the release.
Form 1771 Tax Rate Determination was mailed to employers on Dec. 29, 2021. Employers have 30 days from that date to submit a timely protest of their rate using their Michigan Web Account Manager.
Super Saturday registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s 2022 Super Saturday event is open.
The drive-thru event Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon will be held in front of Northwest Michigan Works!, 1209 S. Garfield Ave. Tax drop-offs, lunch, COVID home tests and masks, and diapers are among the free giveaways at the event. There will be an opportunity to win prizes.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/NMCAASuperSat2022. Participants should select a time for the drive-thru event and if they plan on filing taxes with NMCAA.
Aspire North Realtors names nonprofit partnerTRAVERSE CITY — Aspire North Realtors named Habitat for Humanity — Grand Traverse Region as its primary nonprofit partner for 2022 and 2023.
“No group understands the life-changing value of a home better than Realtors,” Wendy Irvin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity — Grand Traverse Region, said during Aspire North’s Jan. 20 event. “Your daily work is helping match a family to their perfect home.
“And because of your commitment to homeownership in our communities,” she said, “Aspire North Realtors aligns with our mission to build homes, communities, and hope! We look forward to making a positive, long-term impact together in the lives of those struggling to find affordable housing solutions.”
