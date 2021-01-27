Employers invited to register for Career Fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Employers are invited to register for Northwestern Michigan College’s 15th annual Career Fair, held in partnership with Northwest Michigan Works!
Registration for the event ends Jan. 31. The annual Career Fair will be held virtually March 2-4 at www.nmc.edu/career-fair.
A different job area will be held each day from 3-6 p.m. The schedule includes hospitality and retail (March 2), business, health care and others (March 3) and manufacturing, construction, automotive, transportation and technology (March 4).
Employers and job seekers should register in advance for the free event. Employers will create a virtual booth and chat with job seekers via audio or video.
SCORE virtual workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will conduct a virtual workshop Feb. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Basic Steps to Start a Business” is the title of the free workshop. According to a release, the “pre-business overview workshop will help you reach a ‘go or no-go’ decision for your start-up idea.”
Register for the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREstart.
Virtual visits showcase Career-Tech Center
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center will host more than 2,000 area sophomores for virtual visits Feb. 2-4.
According to a release, the virtual visits and information sessions are “designed to inform high school students of the many opportunities that await them during their junior and senior years at the CTC.”
In addition, Manufacturing Technology Academy virtual information sessions for area sophomores and juniors will be held Feb. 10 and 23 as well as March 10 and 23.
TBA Early College information sessions are scheduled for March 15, 18 and 23.
For more information, go to the TBAISD website or call (231) 922-6273.
TCAPS hiring events scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools will hold several hiring events in February and March.
According to a release, on-site interviews will be conducted without an appointment “in accordance with current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic orders.” All events are at the Boardman Administration Building at 412 Webster St.
Events are scheduled for Feb. 4 (7-10 a.m.), Feb. 16 (3-6 p.m.), March 4 (3-6 p.m.) and March 16 (7-10 a.m.).
GT Resort offers internship program
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa offers a 2021 summer paid internship program in a variety of departments.
According to a release, the program is open to those where an internship is required for college graduation. An intern orientation is scheduled in May. Bi-weekly meetings are held every other Wednesday.
For more information and to see which internships are available, visit www.grandtraverseresort.com/careers or e-mail Internship Recruiters Jan Witte at Janice.Sickle-Witte@gtresort.com or McKenzie Sanders at Mckenzie.Sanders@gtresort.com.
More Manistee grant awards made
MANISTEE — Eight additional Manistee County small businesses received grants from the Regional Resiliency Program.
Funding for the recent awards came from $20,000 from the Industrial Development Corporation and $10,000 from the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Community Response Fund.
The eight awards increase the number of grants to Manistee County businesses with nine or fewer employees to 22. The companies receiving the most recent grants were Striketown, Ticconi Martial Arts, Lavender Floral, Northern Natural Organics, Painted Lady, Lucky Lizard, Stu’s Pub and Pamela’s Interior.
Grand Bay responds to postponement
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2021 Grand Rapids Boat Show has been canceled because of continued concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 17-21 at DeVos Place.
In response, Grand Bay Marine will feature promotions and a sale at its Traverse City showroom located at 291 N. U.S. 31 South. The Grand Bay Marine promotion is scheduled for Feb. 18-28.
Text (231) 943-0333 to schedule an appointment. More information is also available on Grand Bay Marine’s Facebook page.
New seasonal kombucha launched
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. announced the release of a new seasonal kombucha.
According to a release, Orange Cranilla will be available Jan. 30 in Michigan.
The company said the new kombucha is part of its focus to “support a healthier drinking habit.”
According to a release, Orange Cranilla features “juicy oranges and tart cranberries ... paired with rich, organic vanilla.”
Cultured Kombucha Co. founder Courtney Lorenz said Orange Cranilla can be used as a mixer in cocktails or mocktails. More information is available at www.drinkcultured.com.
