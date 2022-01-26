Parkway meetings scheduled
GAYLORD — The Michigan Department of Transportation will hold two virtual public meetings next week to discuss plans to rebuild Grandview Parkway in Traverse City from South Garfield Avenue to Division Street in 2023. The meetings will include presentations about the current project plans followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
The Microsoft Teams virtual meetings are scheduled for Feb. 2-3 from 5-7 p.m. Conference ID is 594 600 040# for Feb. 2 and 356 010 582# for Feb. 3. For information on how to join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/MDOTParkwayFeb. Those who want to join by phone without using Internet can call (616) 512-3275.
Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written or other assistance. Contact Orlando Curry at (517) 241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language located on the Title VI webpage. In addition to removal and replacement of the existing pavement, MDOT is working with the city to coordinate replacement of underground utilities. The project “will include operational improvements at the intersections of Division Street, Hall Street, Park Street, Front Street, and Peninsula Drive; drainage improvements; Americans with Disabilities Act review and upgrades; repairs to the Murchie Bridge over the Boardman River; and new signs and pavement markings” as well as “improve safety at several intersections for all users of the highway,” according to the release.
Feb. 1 deadline to protest UIA rates
LANSING — Employers have until Feb. 1 to protest their 2022 tax rates set by the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. The taxes fund the state’s unemployment benefits program.
“Contributing employers covered under the Michigan Employment Security Act are required to pay quarterly unemployment insurance taxes on employee wages of up to $9,500 annually,” according to the release.
Form 1771 Tax Rate Determination was mailed to employers on Dec. 29, 2021. Employers have 30 days from that date to submit a timely protest of their rate using their Michigan Web Account Manager.
Super Saturday registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s 2022 Super Saturday event is open.
The drive-thru event Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon will be held in front of Northwest Michigan Works!, 1209 S. Garfield Ave. Tax drop-offs, lunch, COVID home tests and masks, and diapers are among the free giveaways at the event. There will be an opportunity to win prizes.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/NMCAASuperSat2022. Participants should select a time for the drive-thru event and if they plan on filing taxes with NMCAA.
Aspire North Realtors names nonprofit partner
TRAVERSE CITY — Aspire North Realtors named Habitat for Humanity — Grand Traverse Region as its primary nonprofit partner for 2022 and 2023.
“No group understands the life-changing value of a home better than Realtors,” Wendy Irvin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity — Grand Traverse Region, said during Aspire North’s Jan. 20 event. “Your daily work is helping match a family to their perfect home.
“And because of your commitment to homeownership in our communities,” she said, “Aspire North Realtors aligns with our mission to build homes, communities, and hope! We look forward to making a positive, long-term impact together in the lives of those struggling to find affordable housing solutions.”
Grant going toward safety measures
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center will use a $5,000 grant from the Cherryland Cares program at Cherryland Electric Cooperative for safety measures, according to a release.
The grant will help pay “for the installation of security Boot Barricades and window blinds on its interior office doors,” according to a release from the Children’s Advocacy Center. “This important security measure will help ensure the safety of the Center’s clients and team members in the case of a hostile episode and the need for a lockdown,” according to the release.
Registration open for workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency virtual workshops is open.
The NMCAA is offering eHome and eMoney workshops to learn about the homebuying process and to improve personal finances. The workshops can be completed at any time and at the user’s pace.
Both workshops include the same material as NMCAA’s workshops with in-person budget/housing coaches. For more information or to register, visit https://www.ehomeamerica.org/nmcaa or call (231) 714-4578.
GVSU expands tuition-free program
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University expanded Grand Valley Pledge, a tuition-free program announced in 2021.
Grand Valley Pledge “awards full undergraduate tuition (renewable for four years) to qualified students who have a family income of less than $50,000,” according to a release. Available to new first-year or transfer students, the Pledge initially included “students in six counties where Grand Valley had a presence,” but was expanded to any qualified Michigan student seeking to attend GVSU, according to the release.
“We never want finances to be a barrier that stops students from moving forward,” GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella said in the release.
Nearly 400 students who qualified for the Grand Valley Pledge enrolled in the fall 2021 semester, according to the release. More information about the Grand Valley Pledge is available from the Financial Aid Office at (800) 748-0246 or finaid@gvsu.edu.
Walstrom contributes $25,000 to GLBBS
CEDARVILLE — Walstrom Marine, headquartered in Harbor Springs, contributed $25,000 to the “Come Aboard, Launch Careers” capital campaign seeking to double the instructional infrastructure at the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville.
The project is a $3.8 million expansion project at GLBBS, which includes “demolition of an existing building and docking structures along with the modification of the existing site and utilities to accommodate the new 10,000 square foot building for instruction and hands-on skill training in marine mechanics and marine electronics,” according to a release.
An economic development-related grant will provide $2.7 million, The remaining $1.1 million in funding, with the Walstrom Marine gift included, is at 37 percent of its goal.
Bank announces quarterly dividend
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation, the holding company of Independent Bank, announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 22 cents per share.
Payable on Feb. 15 to shareholders of record on Feb. 4, the quarterly dividend represents a 5 percent increase over the quarterly dividend paid for each quarter in 2021, according to a release.
“Our continued strong capital position provides the foundation for increasing our dividend,” Independent Bank Corporation President and CEO William B. “Brad” Kessel, said in the release. “As we enter 2022, this strong capital position and our positive outlook on our future supports this dividend increase.”
Michigan nonprofits awarded $870,000
LANSING — Nineteen nonprofit organizations in Michigan received a total of $870,000 in training grants “to strengthen worker safety and health,” according to a release from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The annual Consultation Education and Training grants specifically support small and medium-sized business. A complete list of grant projects and descriptions is available at https://tinyurl.com/2022CETgrants.
2022 CET grants were awarded to AFL-CIO of Michigan; Alpena Community College; Associated General Contractors of Michigan; Bay de Noc Community College; Center for Workplace Violence Prevention, Inc.; Eastern Michigan University Organization for Risk Reduction; Emergency Services Rescue Training; Great Lakes Safety Training Center; Incompass Michigan; Lawrence Technological University; Michigan Association of Chiropractors; Michigan Green Industry Association; Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association; Michigan State University; Parents for Student Safety Employment Standards; Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union; United Auto Workers; University of Michigan Center for Ergonomics; and Wayne State University.
New DBE trucking contract process
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association are developing a change to the construction contract framework “to include disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) trucking companies as subcontractors,” according to a release.
MDOT will collect and post roster data from DBE truckers including the number of DBE trucking companies, types of trucks and work locations. The data will make it easier for DBE truckers and contractors to connect and do business.
For more information on the program, contact MDOT Office of Business Development Administrator Lisa Thompson at (517) 335-1708 or ThompsonL@Michigan.gov.
