Tax season open
LANSING — Michigan taxpayers may start to file their individual state income taxes through the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Income tax returns and payment of taxes owed are due April 18. File at www.michigan.gov/taxes/efile.
Lunch-and-learn series starting
TRAVERSE CITY — 20Fathoms is offering Idea to Execution, a monthly lunch-and-learn series. The educational events will feature local and regional experts to help entrepreneurs turn great ideas into a successful business.
Events will be held at the 20Fathoms office, located at 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 4400. Sessions are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Upcoming sessions by topic include:
- Jan. 25 – Startup Steps: Business and Legal Basics for Launching Your Business
- Feb. 15 – Beyond the Idea: Creating a Culture of Innovation in Any Organization
- March 22 – The Myths and Reality of Tech Entrepreneurship and Getting Funded
For more information or to sign up, visit https://20fathoms.org/events/.
SBDC webinar available
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Small Business Development Center offers the “Forming Your LLC or DBA” webinar from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
The session covers the documents needed to form and register a business as well as basic bookkeeping and business practices. The webinar is free for Michigan residents and occurs via GoToWebinar. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3WrmSZz.
Award nominations due Jan. 27
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect accepts nominations for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award until 5 p.m. Jan. 27.
The award is given to individuals who are committed to the Grand Traverse area, such as business leaders, public servants, naturalists and others.
The winner is announced in March at the annual Distinguished Service Award Luncheon occurs in May.
Submit a nomination at traverseconnect.com/dsa.
Crop producers can access aid
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers assistance to help cover the costs of food safety certification requirements for specialty crop producers.
Applications for the Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops program for eligible 2022 costs are due Jan. 31. The USDA Farm Service Agency accepts applications for 2023 costs from Feb. 1, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2024.
Specialty crop producers can call 877-508-8364 to speak with a USDA employee. More program details and forms can be found at farmers.gov/food-safety.
State of the Community slated
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce announces the 18th annual State of the Community program at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Doors open at 1 p.m. for networking.
Dan Ledingham is an emcee alongside Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce President Nikki Devitt and Membership Director Lisa Hoyt. They interview experts who provide updates on topics relevant to northern Michigan.
Speakers include Jody Werner, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians health director; Tammy Doernenburg, Emmet County director of planning and zoning; David Finley, North Central Michigan College president; Peter Bucci, Harbor Hall executive director; David Jones, Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation executive director; Jason Perl, Boyne Mountain general manager; Mike Chumbler, The Highlands at Harbor Springs president and general manager; Henry Wolf, Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance director of government relations and Shane Horn, City of Petoskey city director.
The event is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Consumers Energy and OHM Advisors. Tickets are $25 and include light refreshments. Purchase at www.petoskeychamber.com. Email emily@petoskeychamber.com or call 347-4150 for more details.
Chiropractic office open
TRAVERSE CITY — Josh Bowman recently opened Focus Chiropractic at 3899 W. Front St., Suite 2. His wife Hilde will serve as practice manager. The office offers massage therapy, decompression and chiropractic care. Learn more at focuschirotc.com or call 231-943-1058 to schedule an appointment.
AG Nessel reissues consumer alert
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a consumer alert in response to a data breach after T-Mobile confirmed the company suffered one affecting approximately 37 million U.S. customers.
T-Mobile reported the breach happened between Nov. 25, 2022 and Jan. 5, 2023. Information including “names, billing addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account number, number of lines on the account and service plan features,” may have ben exposed, according to a release. T-Mobile said “no passwords, payment card information, social security numbers or other financial account information was accessed,” the release added.
Nessel is reminding consumers to stay vigilant for suspicious emails, texts, or phone calls following this data breach. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website. For more information, call 877-765-8388.
Leadership applications open
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities accepts applications for its Leadership Coaching Cohort through Feb. 20.
The program includes eight individual sessions with Executive Coach Lucille Chrisman, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field.
For more information or to apply for the Spring 2023 Leadership Coaching Cohort, visit https://tinyurl.com/3mn24dek.
East Bay seeks fellow
TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Charter Township seeks applicants for the Community Development Fellowship, a 15-month paid program starting in May.
The role includes work on community economic development projects. The Community Economic Development Association of Michigan provides training, professional development and networking opportunities for fellows.
The local township is one of 10 Redevelopment Ready Communities selected by CEDAM and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to host fellows in 2023-24, according to a release.
Applications are due March 5 at cedamichigan.org/fellowship.
Call for contractors
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency seeks proposals from general contractors for its Weatherization Assistance Program.
Contactors will supply labor and materials for work on single-family homes and smaller, multi-family units in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Travers, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties.
Interested contractors should contact tstave@nmcaa.net to request a blank price list and RFP guidelines.
Village building groundbreaking
WALLOON LAKE — A groundbreaking for The Renwick recently took place at the site of the former Walloon Village General Store, 4036 M-75 North in Walloon Lake. The project will include 16 condominiums and a market and retail space on the main floor.
According to a release, the project is managed by Wolgast Corporation, Architect J. Visser and Interior Designer Kathryn Chaplow. Wally Kidd of Kidd & Leavy Real Estate is responsible for the sales. The Borisch family of local developers is also involved.
Consumers provides bill assistance
JACKSON — Consumers Energy recently announced it will supply $25 million to homes and businesses to assist with their energy bills.
The funds were approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission and are delivered through a $15 million automatic bill credit to all Consumers Energy electric customers, according to a release. Additionally, another $10 million will go to financially vulnerable households.
Customers do not need to act to receive assistance. Bill credits are good for the next 12 months, based on energy use.
Consumers Energy customers can call 800-477-5050 if they experience challenges with their bill. Visit ConsumersEnergy.com/coldweather for tips on managing winter bills at home or work.
University, airline offer programs
KALAMAZOO — Western Michigan University partnered with SkyWest Airlines to provide the Pilot Pathway Program and AMT Pathway Program for aviation students.
The Pilot Pathway Program includes up to $15,000 for tuition and mentoring from SkyWest pilots. The AMT program includes mentoring by mechanics, up to $4,500 in education assistance and an interview to work as an A&P mechanic at a SkyWest maintenance site.
Learn more about the university’s aviation programs and career opportunities at wmich.edu/aviation.
Travel scams to watch
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau encourages people to watch for scams as they plan their travels in 2023. The BBB warns of fake airline booking sites. People can research the company at bbb.org before making a reservation. Check the URL before paying.
Additionally, vacation rental scams may be present. The BBB encourages people to check the website and company, talk to the owner over the phone and look at public property records.
Other tips from the BBB include making reservations early, using a credit card, reviewing airline and hotel policies and considering travel insurance. Learn more at bbb.org/all/travel-leisure.
Project grants available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury accepts applications for the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships grant program until March 31. The treasury has $2.5 million to award through this program for the 2023 fiscal year, according to a release.
Eligibility includes declaring a financial emergency in the last 10 years, currently having an approved deficit elimination plan for the general fund and a declining general fund balance in the last five years. School districts are not eligible for this grant.
To learn more about the grant program or for an application, go to michigan.gov/revenuesharing.
Cider competition scheduled
GRAND RAPIDS — The annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition is set May 17-19 at the Embassy Suites Grand Rapids Downtown Hotel.
Registration opens in February at glintcap.org. Sign up to serve as an event judge or steward via glintcap.org/volunteer.
DTE reduces gas rate
DETROIT — DTE Energy reduced its Gas Cost Recovery rate in early January.
According to a release, natural gas customers may see an almost $5 million price reduction on their February heating bills. Plus, the energy company plans to continue lowering its GCR rate over the next several months.
Learn more about how energy prices are set at https://bit.ly/3kknq5Z.
Program selected for award
LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union’s internship program Campus 2 Career is a RippleMatch 2023 Campus Forward Award winner.
The award recognizes early-career training and internship programs in the nation.
“Our program is built around the concept of continual growth, and we believe in investing in our interns’ professional development to help them establish careers within our organization,” said MSUFCU Chief Community Impact Officer Susi Elkins in a release. “It is rewarding to see those efforts and the success of our interns recognized.”
UIA announces workgroup
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency presents the UIA Modernization Workgroup, which according to a release, aims to “advise the UIA on significant improvements in how it can better serve Michigan workers and employers.”
The group plans to improve customer service, reduce UIA case backlogs and prevent fraud. It also aims to make payments, tax collection and claims processing more efficient, according to the release.
“This partnership with organizations representing workers and employers reinforces the UIA’s commitment to ensure Michiganders who lose their jobs through no fault of their own will have easy, efficient and equitable access to the jobless benefits they deserve,” said UIA Director Julia Dale in a release. “Feedback from a coalition of partners uniquely experienced in the nuances and subtleties of the Michigan unemployment program is critical to instituting meaningful reform at the UIA.”
Jobless rates stable in December
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget released data showing Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rates remained at 4.3 percent, with unemployment not changing in December.
“Michigan’s 2022 labor market continued to show improvement, with an annual jobless rate only 0.2 percentage points above the 2019 pre-pandemic annual rate,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, in a release. “Annual payroll jobs also advanced notably over the year.”
According to the release, Michigan’s unemployment rate in December was eight-tenths of a percentage point above the national rate. In 2022, the U.S. unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points, while Michigan’s went down by 0.8 percentage points since December 2021.
Existing-home sales fall 1.5%
WASHINGTON, D.C. — December existing-home sales dropped 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.02 million, according to a release from the National Association of Realtors. It’s the eleventh straight month of decline.
Sales are down 34% from December 2021. The median existing-home sales price increased 2.3% from the previous year to $366,900, according to the release.
“December was another difficult month for buyers, who continue to face limited inventory and high mortgage rates,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “However, expect sales to pick up again soon since mortgage rates have markedly declined after peaking late last year.”
Total housing inventory at the end of December was 970,000 units, down 13.4% from November but up 10.2% from a year ago, according to the release.
Commented
