Arcadia announces Legacy lineup
ELK RAPIDS — Arcadia Brewing Company announced its legacy lineup for 2021, according to a release from Short’s Brewing Company.
Arcadia Brewing Company, licensed in early 2020 by Superfluid Supply Co., was reintroduced to the market in the summer of 2020. Superfluid Supply Co. is a division of Short’s Brewing Co.
According to the release, the Arcadia brand “plans to offer two rotating products — a bi-annual offering with quarterly seasonals.”
Whitsun, the brand’s flagship wheat ale, will be available through summer 2021. Whitsun in September will be replaced by Sippelicious Wheat Ale.
The 2021 quarterly offerings start with Porter Rico, a coconut porter. Following will be Loch Down Scotch Ale in April, double IPA Hopmouth in the summer with Jaw-Jacker — billed as the pumpkin-spiced latte of fall beers — coming out in mid-September and available thru October.
For more information about Arcadia Brewing Company, visit www.ArcadiaBeer.com.
Bellaire Chamber Bucks a hit
BELLAIRE — The initial launch of Bellaire Chamber Bucks was a hit.
The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce launched the gift certificate program Jan. 12-13 thanks to a donation from Consumers Energy and 4Front Credit Union.
According to the Bellaire Chamber, $12,00 in gift certificates were sold out in six hours.
TBACU donates $9,000 to TCAPS
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union made a $9,000 donation to Traverse City Area Public Schools in support of the district’s Intense Student Support Network and the Learning, Enrichment, and Athletics Program.
According to a release, TBA Credit Union also “offered to underwrite the financial literacy program Banzai for any classroom that would like to incorporate it into their curriculum.”
More information about TBA Credit Union is available at www.tbacu.com.
Petoskey Business After Hours set
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Virtual Business After Hours on Jan. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virtual Business After Hours will be held on the Remo platform. According to a release, Remo allows “face-to-face networking opportunities at tables seating up to six” and people can move from table to table.
The free event is sponsored by Harbor/Brenn Insurance Agencies. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.petoskeychamber.com. Participants can join and leave the event at any time.
SBA aims to grow leaders initiative
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the 2021 Emerging Leaders initiative for “executives of small businesses poised for growth in underserved markets.”
According to a release, local recruitment for the current training cycle is underway at designated SBA District Offices. More information is available at www.sba.gov/emergingleaders or by contacting the local SBA District Office.
Emerging Leaders “provides free entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small businesses that are potential job creators,” the release said.
Restoration applications sought
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from Michigan landowners seeking to restore wetlands on their property. Applications must be submitted by March 12 to considered for the current fiscal year.
According to a release, “land that formerly contained a wetland but was converted to agricultural use may be eligible for enrollment in the USDA’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.” The program is administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“Landowners enrolled in the program retain ownership of the land and control over access to the property as well as recreational use of the land,” according to the release.
More information about the program and wetland restoration is available by contacting the local Natural Resources Conservation Service office.
MSUFCU earns national award
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received the 2020 Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award from the Credit Union National Association.
The award was for MSUFCU’s Savings Builder product. Savings Builder was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release, the “blended-rate, dividend-bearing account is tiered to encourage members to save at least $1,000 for emergency expenses.”
The Louise Herring award is for “a credit union demonstrating the application of the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
More information is available at www.msufcu.org.
Value-added producer grants
EAST LANSING — The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced the availability of $33 million to support value-added products.
The Value-Added Producer Grant program “helps agricultural producers enter into activities related to the processing and marketing of value-added products.”
Grants are awarded through a national competition. According to the release, grants “are up to $75,000 for planning and $250,000 for working capital.”
More information is available by contacting USDA Rural Development at (517) 324-5157.
SBA announces award recipients
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the winners of its Tibbets Awards for “accomplishments in creating cutting-edge technologies.”
According to a release, 38 companies, seven organizations and 14 individuals won awards, named after Roland Tibbetts, founder of the SBA’s Small Business Innovation Research program. The honors are for success through the Small Business Technology Transfer and SBIR programs.
Michigan winners included Backyard Brains (Ann Arbor) in the companies category and the Michigan State University Foundation in the organizations category.
Nuwave donating air purifier units
VERNON HILLS, Illinois — NuWave, LLC is accepting applications and will donate 100 OxyPure Air Purifiers.
According to a release, the company will make the donation to “small businesses working to keep their doors open through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Applications are being accepted at https://nuwaveoxypure.com/donations. Recipients will be selected at random and will be notified by a NuWave representative.
Dickey’s celebrates its 80th years
DALLAS — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is hosting a year-long celebration marking its 80 years in business.
Guests can purchase the company’s Golden 80th Anniversary Big Yellow Cup Edition in January and February.
A portion of the proceeds from each cup sold is donated to The Dickey Foundation, which according to a release “provides financial opportunities, safety equipment and overall support for first responders.”
Dickey’s said it will release five more limited-edition cups during 2021 to also support the foundation.
