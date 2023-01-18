Credit card program set
SOUTHFIELD — Gesher Human Services presents the virtual program “The Advantages of Credit Cards” at 11 a.m. Jan. 18.
Michiganders may learn how to benefit from their credit cards this year. Register for the program at https://tinyurl.com/42t6w66n.
Gesher Human Services also offers free counseling for individuals with credit card debt. Contact: financialhelp@geshermi.org; 248-233-4299.
Atwater releases an AI IPA
DETROIT — Atwater Brewing in Detroit has released a beer with a recipe created by artificial intelligence.
The Artificial Intelligence IPA is “a first for Michigan,” according to a release. The India Pale Ale is a blend of Centennial, Citra and Amarillo hops.
The beer will be sold at Atwater’s Detroit location for $2.001 a pint “as an homage to HAL” in the film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” After Jan. 19, the beer will be available for the standard price of a pint.
Mental health webinar slated
LANSING — The State of Michigan recently announced a workplace mental health site at Michigan.gov/WorkplaceMentalHealth. Employees and employers can access state and national resources that emphasize mental health in the workplace, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
Additionally, LEO Deputy Director of Labor Sean Egan and The Luv u Project Founder Rich Mattingly host a webinar at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19. Employers and employee can join the webinar via Microsoft Teams.
MSP seeks volunteers
LANSING — The Michigan State Police seeks volunteers for its Civilian Actor Program in which residents act in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School.
Civilians will participate in traffic stops, arrests, domestic violence, civil disputes, larceny and retail fraud scenarios. Participants must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license; a criminal background check is required.
Recruit training exercises are set on various days from Feb. 17 through May 18 at the MSP Training Academy in Dimondale and May 31 through June 1 at the Fort Custer Training Center in Battle Creek.
Potential volunteers can apply by Jan. 20 at https://www.research.net/r/KQV7WFC. If selected, individuals will complete a CAP class in February.
Virtual webinar set for Jan. 24
CLIO — The Michigan Small Business Development Center will host a virtual webinar Jan. 24 from 1-2 p.m.
SBDC business consultant Karlie Robinson will lead “A 360° Perspective on Your Business.” The workshop will introduce the GrowthWheel to help businesses evaluate their status and what areas to focus on for growth.
Register at https://events.blackthorn.io/en/5Y1bSaM7/a-360%C2%B0-perspective-on-your-business-5a1t5YQ9P1F/overview.
Business Planning with a Purpose
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Small Business Development Center will hold a “Business Planning with a Purpose” workshop Jan. 25 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center, 2200 Dendrinos Drive.
The workshop is designed for entrepreneurs and aims to help people develop a business plan or assist those in reworking a previous one.
The cost of this class is underwritten by SBDC. This course is required for the Business Development Certificate.
Register for the workshop at https://events.blackthorn.io/en/5Y1bSaM7/business-planning-with-a-purpose-5a1t5YQ9P5R/overview.
Manure summit scheduled
ST. JOHNS — The 2023 Michigan Manure Management Summit goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at the AgroLiquid Conference Center.
Learn about the Michigan Manure Hauler Certification Program and other management topics. Attendees can start the Michigan Manure Management Program for free.
Admission is $50 and includes lunch. Sign up by Jan. 23 at https://bit.ly/3GDbqFs.
County receives workplace award
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County obtains the Michigan Healthy Worksite Award from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The award goes to employers who use the Designing Healthy Environments at Work tools and support well-being programs that aim to improve employees’ health, according to a release.
NMCAA workshop signup
TRAVERSE CITY — People may sign up for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in February.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom: Feb. 7, 14 and 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The in-person session goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17. Cost is $20 per household. Homebuyer Education is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23 via Zoom. The in-person event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2. Cost is $75.
An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. This self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and Homebuyer Education is $99. Scholarships may be available. NMCAA also offers free foreclosure education and budget coaching.
To register for NMCAA workshops, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Dialysis program ranked
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare’s Home Dialysis Department is among the top 10 out of more than 7,000 home dialysis programs in the nation.
The local program is recognized in Network 11 of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which covers five Midwestern states. The review was performed by the Health Services Advisory Group, which is funded by the CMS.
According to a release, the advisory group selected the home dialysis department “for growing its patient base in transitioning end stage renal disease patients successfully to home dialysis modalities and meeting patient needs.”
Visit munsonhealthcare.org/dialysis to learn more about the program.
Super Saturday registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency‘s 2023 Super Saturday, set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Northwest Education Career Tech Center.
Live music and two workshops are offered during the event. Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines are provided by Traverse Health Clinic and a free lunch is served by Jimmy John’s. Additionally, IRS-certified volunteers can help attendees file their taxes for free. Pre-registration is required to access this service. Call 231-714-4696 to sign up.
Register for Super Saturday at https://bit.ly/3XaNyie. Call 231-794-1028 for assistance.
New food space coming
TRAVERSE CITY — Ryan Mateling from Aiko Street Food recently signed a six-month residence agreement with the Coin Slot.
The chef aims to open his eatery in mid-May at the arcade, 346 E. Front St. He plans to serve grilled meats, vegan and vegetarian options, fresh fish and seafood, bubble teas and desserts. Find more details about the eatery and its menu at aikostreetfood.com.
Homeowner assistance available
CHARLEVOIX — Housing North offers the Accessory Dwelling Unit Toolbox in Charlevoix County to assist homeowners with developing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on their properties.
The new program provides information on economic benefits of ADUs, property eligibility and zoning maps, construction, financing and more. The program is funded by the Charlevoix County Community Foundation.
ADUs can be apartments within a home, stand-alone buildings on the same property as a home or built above a garage.
Credit union announces charity partners
LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union employees selected the 2023 charity partners.
Employees plan to support New Day Foundation for Families in Rochester Hills (first quarter of 2023), Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing (second quarter), The Davies Project in Lansing (third quarter) and The Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City (fourth quarter). Funds will be collected through quarterly volunteering and fundraising.
Capital Area United Way, the credit union’s ongoing charity partner, receives donations from the bank’s dress down days as well as an annual payroll deduction campaign.
USDA supports meat processing
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development recently announced $1.5 million to increase the meat processing capacity in Michigan. Funds are given through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.
Michigan Turkey Producers plans to use the $1,531,204 grant to upgrade a hot water system, wastewater treatment facilities and refrigerated trailers at its plant in Grand Rapids, according to a release. The grant allows for expansion, and the plant can double its processing capacity to 10 million turkeys annually, according to the release.
Funds support jobs, training
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor awarded $1,025,220 to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
The funds aim to support disaster-relief jobs along with employment and training services to eligible individuals in 24 Michigan counties.
This follows a March 2021 National Dislocated Worker Grant for Michigan to continue its opioid response in the local workforce.
