Petoskey Business After Hours
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours Event Jan. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at the Crooked Tree Art Center.
Admission is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for all others. Advance registration is not required. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is the January Business After Hours sponsor.
Masks are strongly encouraged to be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status. More information is available at www.petoskeychamber.com.
Pilot program for vets launches
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor will extend its Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) Transition Assistance Program curriculum beyond the active military installations it currently serves, according to a release.
The program will include at least 50 additional locations in at least 20 states to expand “efforts to improve employment-related outcomes in areas where large veteran populations face high rates of unemployment,” according to the release.
The five-year Off-Base Transition Training pilot program starts Jan. 18 and offers 10, two-hour employment skills and workforce development workshops led by an instructor.
The core curriculum has four modules offered in-person and virtually. Beginning Jan. 24, VETS will have 10 virtual workshops.
The VETS pilot begins with eight locations in California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Registration and more information is available at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/vets/programs/tap/off-base-transition-training.
SpartanNash raises $325,000 for pantries
GRAND RAPIDS — SpartanNash recently donated $325,000 to nearly 100 Midwest food pantries thanks to in-store fundraising efforts and a pledge from the SpartanNash Foundation.
During the campaign, store customers were invited to donate at checkout or online at Fast Lane. Participating SpartanNash stores included Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods.
The SpartanNash Foundation has raised more than $2 million for food pantries since the fundraiser began in 2016.
Super Saturday for 2022 event
TRAVERSE CITY — Super Saturday will be hosted in a new location, Northwest Michigan Works! at 1209 S. Garfield Ave Suite E.
Super Saturday 2022 offers free tax drop-offs, free Veteran’s Tax Day, workshops, and more. Because of the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Feb. 12 event is a drive-through format.
Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has a pre-registration form.
Contact 231-714-9650 or info@nmcaa.net for assistance.
