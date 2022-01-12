CityMac store announces closing
TRAVERSE CITY — The CityMac store located at 3200 S. Airport Road West in the Grand Traverse Mall is closing, according to an email.
On Jan. 11, the store will “actively begin selling off our current inventory in an attempt to empty the store before our exit,” according to the email.
“It is not always easy to compete with the internet and all the big box stores, where most Apple products are now universally available,” the release said. “Combine all the usual challenges above and then add the additional problems created in doing business during the pandemic, without being able to get reliable supply of product, along with increasing costs along the way in the form of rent and wage pressures and you have a formula for a losing business.”
Service work also ended on Jan. 11, according to the email.
Computers in stock, accessories and point of sale machines will also be for sale. available. Call (231) 946-1045 for more information.
Korner Kottage building turns 100
SUTTONS BAY — The structure that houses Korner Kottage Bed and Breakfast, 533 N. St. Joseph in the Village of Suttons Bay, turned 100 years old on Friday.
The home was built in 1921 by lumberman Martin Severson, according to a release. Martin owned a sawmill and many acres of land to the west. The structure is said to be of modular construction ordered from a Sears & Roebuck mail-order catalog.
Phil and Alice Krupa purchased the home in 1987 and opened it as a Bed & Breakfast. A later owner changed the name to Korner Kottage in 1996.
The business has been co-owned and operated by Jared and Jillian Pontius since 2018.
SCORE workshop registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter announced its hour-long, free small business workshops will return in 2022.
Registration is now open for the workshops, according to a release. Monthly session topics range from “Making your Business Dreams Become a Reality” to “Protecting Your Company from Cyber-Security Threats.” Other workshop topics include social media, business planning and funding sources.
Sign-up for sessions on SCORE’s website, traversecity.score.org. A full list of scheduled 2022 workshops and descriptions is available at https://traversecity.score.org/2022-workshops.
‘31 Days of Giving’ concludes
GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic concluded its annual 31 Days of Giving holiday campaign, granting more than $300,000 to 34 state organizations, “including environmental nonprofits, schools, community centers, conservation groups, local farms and more,” according to a release.
“We are so happy to end the year by being able to recognize and support the many groups that are putting in the hard work that needs to be done to protect our environment and build stronger communities,” Cherry Republic President Bob Sutherland said in a release.
“It is a privilege to partner with these passionate organizations.”
A full description of the 31 Days of Giving grant announcements and links to each organization is available at https://blog.cherryrepublic.com/2021/11/29/31-days-of-giving-2021/.
Workforce training funding available
TRAVERSE CITY — Organizations in northern Michigan can apply for more than $135,000 in Michigan Workforce Training Center Equipment Grant Program funding through Networks Northwest.
Grants up to $90,000 are for “employer-driven workforce training programs provided for qualified employers and individuals” for things like talent enhancement, increasing worker productivity, workforce skill development, leadership and management training, and worker retention.
The application window is open from Jan. 10 through Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. More information and a link to apply for the grants is available at www.michiganbusiness.org/workforce-training-grant.
SpartanNash raises $325,000 for pantries
GRAND RAPIDS — SpartanNash recently donated $325,000 to nearly 100 Midwest food pantries thanks to in-store fundraising efforts and a pledge from the SpartanNash Foundation.
During the campaign, store customers were invited to donate at checkout or online at Fast Lane. Participating SpartanNash stores included Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods.
The SpartanNash Foundation has raised more than $2 million for food pantries since the fundraiser began in 2016.
Super Saturday for 2022 event
TRAVERSE CITY — Super Saturday will be hosted in a new location, Northwest Michigan Works! at 1209 S. Garfield Ave Suite E.
Super Saturday 2022 offers free tax drop-offs, free Veteran’s Tax Day, workshops, and more. Because of the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Feb. 12 event is a drive-through format. Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has a pre-registration form.
Contact (231) 714-9650 or info@nmcaa.net for assistance.
Radar run seeks participants
EAST JORDAN — The newly-named SnowStuds Bikini Radar Run is looking for participants. The event raises money for women and men going through breast cancer in the region.
The event has been part of the East Jordan Sno-Blast Festival the last three years and has raised more than $25,000, which has provided $100 gas cards and goodie bags. Men and women are welcome to participate in the event, scheduled for Feb. 19 at noon at the East Jordan Sno-Mobilers Clubhouse in Mt. Bliss Road.
Participants will compete for gift baskets in three categories: Fastest speed, most money raised and best decorated sled in a breast cancer theme. New this year are cash prizes along with gift baskets that contain items donated by businesses and organizations throughout the U.S.A.
Courtney (Fender) Moeller has organized a Bikini Radar Run to raise money for local men and women going through breast cancer. The event has raised more than $25,000 and has provided $100 gas cards and goodie bags to many people in the area.
Registration is currently open. Contact organizer Courtney Moeller at twistedprincess15@gmail.com for an entry form or for more information or visit the SnowStuds Bikini Radar Run Facebook page.
MWC awarded USDA block grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Wine Collaborative was awarded a 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant to “create and circulate a cohesive brand image in order to sustain and increase grape sales and production” in the state, according to a release from the organization.
Brian Lillie of Chateau Chantal and the marketing and communications chair of the MWC, was a key force in landing the grant, according to the release.
“The time is now for Michigan Wine,” Lillie said in the release. “It’s time to share fruitful stories from our industry’s work … from budbreak to bottle where our one-of-a-kind landscape has produced amazing fruit cultivated from the hands of the farmer, tamed and crafted through the hands of the winemaker, and ready to be enjoyed for all of its amazing graces on the palates of the consumer.”
USDA increases school meal funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week announced an adjustment in school meal reimbursements.
The adjustment will put an estimated $750 million more into the program “to help schools continue to serve children healthy and nutritious meals,” according to a release.
More information about the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program is available at www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program. State reimbursement rates are available at www.fns.usda.gov/cn/total-amount-support-to-school-districts.
Snowmobile Fun Run slated
GAYLORD — The Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau will host the Michigan Snowmobile Festival Feb. 25-26.
Billed as “Michigan’s Richest Snowmobile Fun Run,” participants have two days to visit nine Gaylord area businesses and drop registration slips at each stop. Snowmobilers don’t have to follow a route or stop at all nine locations, but a guided ride will leave the Tourism Bureau at 319 W. Main St. at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 and end at the Eagles Hall at 515 S. Wisconsin Ave.
Live music with Exit 282, beverages, complimentary food, prizes and a $1,000 cash drawing are featured. You must be present and at least 18 years old to win all prizes, according to a release.
Advance registration is available online at www.gaylordmichigan.net or in person at the Tourism Bureau office from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 26. All registrants must pick up a packet during those hours, and the first 100 receive a free hat.
For more information or to register online, visit www.gaylordmichigan.net.
UIA seeks spike in fraud efforts
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency saw more than 10,000 claims identified as likely being fraudulent around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The UIA warns Michigan residents “to be vigilant about any suspicious activity they notice involving their personal identifying information,” according to a release. “When a claim is identified as fraudulent, no payment is made and the UIA will send a letter by U.S. mail to the address on file to confirm identity or other key information,” according to a release.
If you receive such a letter from the UIA but have not filed a claim, report the fraudulent activity to Michigan.gov/UIA. Form 6349, a Statement of Identity Theft, should also be completed and submitted online.
Employers are also urged to review monetary determinations.
Clean Marina certifications issued
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan Clean Marina Program announced Brian’s Marina in St. Joseph and Club Royale Marina Elizabeth Lake in Waterford were certified for a three-year term through 2024.
F. Grant Moore Municipal Marina in Boyne City was one of nine to receive re-certification as a Michigan Clean Marina for a five-year term through 2026. Other re-certifications included: Emerald City Harbor, St. Clair Shores; Lambrecht Marina, Harrison Township, Lake Erie Metropark Marina, Brownstown; Port Sanilac Marina; Safe Harbor Jefferson Beach, St. Clair Shores; Black River Park Marina, South Haven; Northside Marina, South Haven; and Southside Marina, South Haven
The Clean Marina program “promotes and celebrates voluntary adoption of best management practices to prevent and reduce pollution from marinas and the recreational boating community,” according to a release. The Michigan Clean Marina Program is a partner program between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan Boating Industries Association.
More information on the Clean Marina program is available at www.michigancleanmarina.org or by calling 734-261-0123. More information on the MBIA is available at www.mbia.org.
BBB warns of potentially fake COVID-19 testing sites
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau serving western Michigan warns people to be on the lookout for fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites, following an increase in testing requests after the holidays. BBB is investigating multiple complaints of potentially fake testing sites in the area.
No fraudulent testing sites have been confirmed in western Michigan, according to the release. But fake locations are being identified in other parts of the country, where scammers take people’s personal information, including Social Security numbers, credit card information, and other health information to steal identities and gain access to financial information.
“Unfortunately, many people don’t realize they’re being scammed until they don’t get the results of their tests. By then, the damage is done. Their personal information has been compromised and their testing has been delayed,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan.
BBB tips to help find an authorized testing site:
- Talk to your doctor. Their office can refer you to a legitimate testing site within a testing window.
- Check your local health department’s website. They list authorized testing sites and any pop-up clinics near you. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also has test site recommendations.
- Understand your options. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a detailed guide to testing for COVID-19. Understand the different tests available.
- Report COVID-related scams to bbb.org/scamtracker.
AAA tips to stay safe on roads
DEARBORN — Fatalities on Michigan roadways increased for a third straight year in 2020, according to a report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The 1,083 who died because of traffic crashes in 2020 was the most since 2007, according to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts (Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning).
AAA offered some safety tips to improve road safety, including: Drive sober, get enough sleep, avoid distractions, slow down, buckle up and share the road.
Members can use the AAADrive feature in its mobile app to track progress on several of these tips. Parents can also use AAADrive to “set parameters for teen drivers and minimize risk factors such as speed, time of day and geographic boundaries,” according to the release.
