4Front CU announces acquisition
TRAVERSE CITY — 4Front Credit Union signed an agreement Tuesday to acquire the assets and assume the liabilities of Old Mission Bank, including Old Mission branches in Sault Ste. Marie and Pickford, according to a release.
The transaction, unanimously approved by the board of directors from both institutions, is expected to close in late 2023, “subject to customary closing conditions, the approval of Old Mission Bank’s holding company (Old Mission Bancorp Inc) stockholders and regulatory approvals,” the release said.
The acquisition would grow 4Front Credit Union’s assets to nearly $1.2 billion and 20 branches. The Sault Ste. Marie and Pickford locations will operate as Old Mission, a Division of 4Front Credit Union.
“We believe in making banking smart and simple,” 4Front Credit Union CEO Andy Kempf said in the release. “We look forward to expanding our services in the Upper Peninsula to even more people through exceptionalexperiences, wherever they are on their financial journey.”
“We are excited about our new partnership with 4Front Credit Union, which will bring expanded opportunities to our customers, employees and communities while keeping the hometown feel,” Old Mission Bank President and CEO Gary Sharp said in the release.
State of business event
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce presents the “State of American Business 2023” at 11 a.m. Jan. 12.
Chamber President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark discusses priorities, the role of government in advancing policy and the role of businesses. Learn more about the virtual event and sign up via www.uschamber.com/major-initiative/the-state-of-american-business.
Business event Jan. 13
WILLIAMSBURG — The Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Townline Ciderworks.
Meet the chamber’s new executive director James Hunter and enjoy food and beverages. Members pay $5; non-members pay $10. More information: 231-264-8202.
Music series launches Jan. 13
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars presents Brett Mitchell from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 13 as part of its Friday Night Live series.
The weekly music series features indoor performances through March. Shady Lane Cellars flights and wines by the glass are available as well as mulled wine, specialty cocktails, snacks and soup. Admission is free.
Wellness Day is Jan. 14
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Community members are invited to Walmart Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at local store pharmacies.
Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure screenings along with low-cost vaccinations like tetanus, HPV and more. COVID-19 immunizations are free. Pharmacists can also provide wellness resources.
Visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub to locate a free event.
Health care enrollment continues
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox encourage residents to purchase their care plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace by Jan. 15.
Michiganders who still need to select a health insurance plan or who want to update their applications can visit HealthCare.gov. Available plans and rate information is provided. Health coverage begins Feb. 1.
Legal changes webinar set
LANSING — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce presents “What Employers Need to Know Now: The Top Legal Changes and Issues for 2023” at 10 a.m. Jan. 18.
The webinar covers employee handbook updates, the National Labor Relations Board rules, potential changes to the Federal Labor Standards Act and more.
Chamber members can register for free and others pay $49 at https://bit.ly/3Gabv25.
Financing a business workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Score Traverse City offers the “Alternative Financing” workshop at noon Jan. 19 at Traverse Area District Library.
Laura Galbraith and Annie Olds from Venture North present on crowdfunding, grants and government loans as ways to fund a new business. The workshop is available online for people who cannot attend in person.
Register at https://bit.ly/3Iunr1f.
Annual Ice Wine Harvest Festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal hosts the fifth annual Michigan Ice Wine Harvest Festival Jan. 27-28.
Harvested during temperatures between 15-18 degrees, the grapes are pressed while still frozen to make ice wine.
Several free activities are planned for Jan. 28 including the tasting room being open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be outdoor fire pits and S’mores kits. The Founder’s Trail will be open for snowshoeing and cross country skiing. Participants need to bring their own gear and dress warm.
There is a Fire & Ice Wine Pairing Dinner Jan. 27 and 28 at 6 p.m.
A six-course meal and a dessert course will pair food with wine, including all three of Chateau Chantal’s ice wine products. Tickets are $199 per person which includes food, wine, tax and tip. Tickets available at https://shop.chateauchantal.com/res-402928/Fire-Ice-Wine-Dinner-2023.html.
Award nominations due Jan. 27
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect accepts nominations for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award until 5 p.m. Jan. 27.
The award is given to individuals who are committed to the Grand Traverse area, such as business leaders, public servants, naturalists and others.
The winner is announced in March at the annual Distinguished Service Award Luncheon occurs in May.
Submit a nomination at traverseconnect.com/dsa.
Organization seeks director
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails seeks a full-time finance and administration director who will develop and coordinate related operations like organizational accounting and grant management support.
Interested applicants may submit their cover letter and resume to info@traversetrails.org by midnight Jan. 29. More details are available at https://traversetrails.org/about/employment/.
Career event signup open
TRAVERSE CITY — MiCareerQuest Northwest hosts a career exploration event May 11 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
Ninth graders can talk with employers and learn about regional industries and workplaces during the event. Employers, schools and volunteers can sign up at nwm.org/micqnw. More information: susan.ward@networksnorthwest.org.
Nonprofits receive awards
GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative recently provided $16,000 to area nonprofits through its Cherryland Cares charitable fund.
Award recipients are Traverse City Area Public Schools, the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan, Grand Traverse Industries, Inc., Benzie Area Christian Neighbors and TART Trails, Inc.
Home Sweet Home launches
CEDAR — A group of volunteers gave formed a nonprofit to extend bridge financing to credit-worthy applicants. Home Sweet Home’s goal is to assist first-time home owners as well as helping keep people in their homes, according to a release from the newly formed nonprofit.
Home Sweet Home is a Christian group dedicated to demonstrating the love of neighbor through action and without discrimination. The new nonprofit articles of incorporation were effective on Christmas Day.
The Home Sweet Home team has experience in the industry, according to the release. The organization is lead by board president John O’Neill and includes Colleen Gallagher as treasurer, Jason Potes as secretary and Cathy Sanders as a board member.
The nonprofit’s articles of incorporation were effective on Christmas, according to the release. Home Sweet Home will begin serving homebuyers in and around Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties and aims to pursue a 501©(3) federal tax exemption.
Pour For More ‘23 selections
TRAVERSE CITY — Pour For More selected six nonprofit grant recipients for 2023: Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, Justice for Our Neighbors- Michigan, Discovery Center and Pier, Kidney Companions, Generations Ahead and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
Pour For More venues donate $1 from the sale of selected drinks. The 2023 venues include Rare Bird Brewpub, The Filling Station, Earthen Ales, The Little Fleet, Mama Lus, Taproot Cider House, Chateau Chantal, Oryana and others. More information is available at www.pourformore.org.
CMH receives accreditation
KALKASKA — North Country Community Mental Health was awarded another Three-Year Accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities after a site visit in early November 2022.
NCCMH Chief Executive Officer Brian Babbitt said in a release that the organization “was credited with being in the top 10% of programs they surveyed and our children’s services were in the top 1%.”
Surveyed programs were Assertive Community Treatment, Case Management/Services Coordination, Community Integration, Crisis Intervention and Outpatient Treatment. These serve residents of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska and Otsego counties.
Read the full report at norcocmh.org/2022-carf-report. For more information about the local organization and its services, go to norcocmh.org or call 877-470-7130.
Indian Trails gets new vehicles
OWOSSO — Indian Trails, Inc. invested nearly $3 million to add five 56-passenger Prevost motor coaches to its fleet.
Three of the new vehicles are for the Michigan Flyer fleet, which offers nine daily roundtrips between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor and Detroit Metro Airport. The other two buses are used in the Indian Trails charter service, which transports groups from Michigan, Ohio and Indiana to any destination in the continental United States.
In total, the Indian Trails fleet includes 56 vehicles. Annually, the vehicles travel more than 3.5 million miles and transport more than 1 million passengers. Indian Trails is the parent company of Michigan Flyer, LLC.
Griffin Claw’s announces rebrand
BIRMINGHAM — Griffin Claw Brewing Company is updating its brand for its 10th year. The refresh “will update the visual look of the logo, can art, tap handles, website and marketing materials,” according to a release from the company.
Griffin Claw Brewing Company has taprooms in Birmingham and Rochester Hills. The taprooms serve all of its beers on tap and to-go along with craft spirits, vodka seltzer and hard cider.
More information is available at https://griffinclawbrewingcompany.com/.
Health organization rebrands
WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Association of Health Underwriters recently rebranded as the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP).
“The association’s membership has also grown to encompass members who sell traditional health insurance products and members who offer non-traditional coverage options,” said NABIP President Kelly Fristoe in a release. “The rebrand of the name and tagline is both inclusive and a far more accurate reflection of who NABIP is today.”
The Washington D.C.-based organization represents and offers professional development opportunities for licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters in the United States.
