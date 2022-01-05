PTAC webinars for businesses
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering two upcoming online training webinars.
Getting the Most from Your Daily Bid Match Service is scheduled for Jan. 12. Selling to the State of Michigan is scheduled for Jan. 20. Both run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There is no cost to attend the online webinars, but advance registration is required. If participants can’t make the scheduled webinars, contact the Northwest Michigan PTAC to schedule an alternate time.
Registration and more information about the webinars is available at https://tinyurl.com/PTACJan2022 and clicking on the appropriate date. Registration assistance is available by calling (906) 553-9170 or at ptac@networksnorthwest.org.
Workshop slated for Jan. 20
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will offer a free virtual workshop Jan. 20 at noon.
Basic Steps to Start a Business is the title of the workshop. The focus of the workshop is for start-ups to reach a “go or no-go” decision, according to a release.
Registration information is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREJan20.
TBACU donates $9K to TCAPS
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union recently made a $9,000 donation to support Traverse City Area Public Schools.
A portion of the donation will support the district’s Learning, Enrichment, and Athletic Program (LEAP), which increases educational and recreational opportunities beyond school hours for students from preschool through 12th grade. The remaining funds will purchase dry erase markers, water bottles and help provide professional development support, according to a release.
Register now for MiCareerQuest
TRAVERSE CITY — Exhibitors, schools and volunteers now can register for MiCareerQuest 2022 scheduled for May 12 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center in Traverse City.
MiCareerQuest is a career and college readiness event designed for area ninth and 10th grade students. Nearly 50 employers and training providers offer information on careers in the fields of construction, manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, agriculture and hospitality.
Registration and more information for the 2022 MiCareerQuest are available at https://www.networksnorthwest.org/news-events/news/micareerquest-northwest-2022.html. Videos from the 2021 virtual MiCareerQuest are available at https://www.nwmiworks.org/micq-event/video-library.html.
Simply Give benefits coalition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Food Coalition will again partner with the Traverse City Meijer store for the retailer’s Simply Give program.
Each of the Meijer Simply Give campaigns replenishes the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in six different states. Customers can purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry.
The Northwest Food Coalition will benefit from cards purchased at the Meijer store in Traverse City through April 2. Double match cards can also be purchased March 5 and March 26. Customers shopping online using pickup or home delivery can also purchase Simply Give cards.
In 2020, Meijer donated more than $7.6 million to Simply Give food pantry partners and made an additional $1 million gift in March, according to the release.
MSUFCU raises funds for charities
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union employees raised $52,349 for local charities and organizations during the third quarter of 2021.
Credit union employees chose New Hope Pet Rescue in Charlotte as their third quarter charity partner, raising $43,152 “through internal fundraising initiatives, including dress down days and raffles,” according to a release from MSUFCU. The credit union also raised $9,197 for MSUFCU’s ongoing charity partner, Capital Area United Way.
MSUFCU employees select a different charity partner each quarter to support. The credit union’s fourth quarter partner is the Firecracker Foundation in Holt.
Rural telehealth usage surges
LANSING — Connected Nation released a follow-up to its 2020 study on telehealth titled, “Bringing Health Care Home: Telehealth Trends in Rural Michigan.”
As of July, telehealth usage “had grown by an estimated 3,003% over pre-pandemic rates among Medicare users alone,” according to a release. Connected Nation Michigan revisited five rural Michigan counties from its initial study: Dickinson, Gladwin, Osceola, Roscommon and Sanilac.
The study also found “households that went online to interact with health care providers rose significantly, from 34% in 2019 to 54% of households in 2021,” according to the release.
BBB: Don’t lose by losing weight
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is cautioning consumers to avoid losing money when trying to lose weight in 2022.
“When you’re trying to lose weight, it’s not always easy to tell the difference between beneficial products/providers and scams,” Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, said in a release. “Don’t be a victim of clever marketing tricks that don’t deliver on actual results.
“Save yourself the headache and keep your motivation on track by doing your research first with the BBB.”
Companies can be researched at BBB.org and the organization’s Scam Tracker at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker.
More tips for a successful 2022 and avoiding scams is available at https://www.bbb.org/all/new-year-s-guide.
