TRAVERSE CITY — CARES Act funds awarded to the Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center aim to revitalize a certificate program geared to entrepreneurs ready to take the plunge into business ownership or those who recently started a business but could use guidance.
Northwestern Michigan College’s Extended Educational Services is relaunching its Business Development Certificate.
Training Development Funds are available from CARES Act funding for potential students who meet the qualifications and apply this year. If they apply and qualify, they invest $200, and the funds available can cover an additional $500 — which could cover the majority of the remaining funding needed for the certificate, according to Laura Matchett with NMC Extended Education.
CARES Act funds were awarded to the Northwest MI-SBDC as a means of program development for small business owners either in the name of training, hiring contractors to add consulting capacity, or hiring service vendors to support small business owners in this trying year, according to a release.
“There was no shortage of pop-up learning opportunities that presented themselves in the wake of COVID-19 and we wanted to reposition a valuable program that will provide early-stage entrepreneurs the foundational information that they need to remain successful for the long haul,” Annie Olds, Northwest MI-SBDC Regional Director at Networks Northwest said in the release.
The Business Development Certificate is a continuing education opportunity for business owners seeking to brush up on skills in financial management, marketing, customer service and general business start-up. Successful completion of the certificate program requires eight core classes and four elective classes.
Based on the electives chosen, participants can expect to receive roughly forty hours of education ranging in total cost of between $700 and $1,200. Financial assistance is available for eligible business owners.
To learn more about the certificate program, visit visit nmc.edu/biz-dev or contact Elizabeth at NMC Extended Educational Services at (231) 995-1705.
“The atmosphere of collaboration this year is tremendous; and it’s leading to great partnerships in the greater Grand Traverse area,” said Matchett, Director of Extended Educational Services with NMC. “Extended Education is pleased to be working with the Northwest MI-SBDC on this important certificate program. Our small businesses are so much of what make this area unique and special. In the midst of this pandemic, it is imperative to NMC that we collaborate within our community to produce programming that supports and encourages area businesses and aspiring business owners to keep their visions and hopes thriving by providing practical instruction and resources.”
Upcoming winter courses (that count toward certificate requirements) include: Biz Start 101, Essentials of Customer Service, Cybersecurity: Small Business, Big Threat, Get Found on Google Search and Maps, Accounting & Finance for Non-Financial Managers and Introduction to QuickBooks/QuickBooks Pro 2020.
