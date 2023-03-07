KALKASKA — Woodland Creek Furniture and Jack Tanner were named the 2023 recipients of the Kalkaska Business and Citizen of the Year awards.
The award winners were selected through a community nomination process through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
Tanner is a retired rear admiral for the U.S. Maritime Service. Located at 546 M-72 Southeast in Kalkaska, Woodland Creek Furniture is owned by Wendy Watson and Rob Evina.
The Citizen of the Year Award began in 1970 to honor “a Kalkaska area community member for their exceptional service and commitment to the local community,” according to a release. Established in 2005, the Business of the Year Award honors a local company for outstanding service.
The 2023 winners will be honored at the 53rd Annual Kalkaska Luncheon April 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Railroad Square Pavilion. Event sponsors are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Midas Kalkaska and Speedee Oil Change.
Cost to attend the luncheon is is $20 and table sponsorships are also available.
Registration is open online at www.gtrcf.org/events through April 11.
Event registrations support the Community Foundation’s Endowment for Kalkaska Area, a permanent fund dedicated to supporting the Kalkaska community.
In addition to recognizing the Kalkaska Business and Citizen of the Year, the Community Foundation supports the scholarship award for the 2023 Miss Kalkaska, who is invited to attend the annual luncheon.
