Leadership applications open
TRAVERSE CITY — Applications for the fall session of Leadership Grand Traverse are open.
Leadership Grand Traverse is a development program of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce that has been in existence for more than 30 years.
According to a release from the chamber, Leadership Grand Traverse has helped area professionals “gain an in-depth understanding and appreciation of the public and private institutions, resources and services that drive the ... region.”
Session participants are taught by professional facilitators.
Applications are due by Aug. 12. The semester begins with an orientation session on Aug. 20 and runs through early November.
Anyone interested can apply at https://bit.ly/2JPlgXj.
Elk Rapids Rotary makes donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare Foundation received a $50,000 donation from The Rotary Club of Elk Rapids to support the Family Birth and Children’s Center.
The Munson Medical Center project is expected to be completed in five years, according to a release from Munson Healthcare.
The Rotary Club donated $25,000 to the project and matched it with a donation from individual members.
The Rotary Club has donated to several expansion projects at Munson, including $25,000 for the Cowell Family Cancer Center and $10,000 for cardiac rehabilitation equipment.
Among the club’s major fundraisers are the June Rock-A-Thon, Harbor Days Chicken BBQ and Fall Rotary Variety Show.
Munson Healthcare Foundations began a public fundraising campaign in the fall of 2018 for the $80 million project to build a new Family Birth and Children’s Center that includes a neonatal intensive care unit, maternity and pediatrics units.
NMRPOA meeting set for Aug. 5
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Rental Property Owners Association will hold a dinner meeting on Aug. 5 at the Traverse City Elk’s Club.
The NMRPOA is a nonprofit organization that assists landlords and real estate investors in the area. Guest speaker is Wylea Griggs, of Eleesee Solutions, LLC in Grand Rapids.
According to a release, Griggs will discuss note investing with an emphasis on “first position performing and non-performing notes.”
Meeting attendees should arrive by 5:30 p.m. to order dinner. NMRPOA members and interested parties are welcome to attend.
Grants to support program at McLarenPETOSKEY — Grants totaling $28,873 from local community foundations will benefit the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program at Northern Michigan.
According to a release from McLaren Northern Michigan, the $28,873 in grants will help assist newly-diagnosed cancer patients. The release says that oncology nurse navigators annually work with about 2,000 new cancer patients from 22 counties in northern Michigan.
The grants included $10,000 from the Charlevoix County Community Foundation and the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, $3,373 from the Otsego Community Foundation, $3,000 from the Otsego County United Way, $1,500 from the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan and $1,000 from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
More information on McLaren Northern Michigan is available at www.mcclaren.org.northern or 1-800-248-6777.
Business workshop set for Aug. 21
TRAVERSE CITY — A workshop on starting a business is scheduled for Aug. 21 from 8:30-11 a.m. in Room 209 at the Northwestern Michigan College University Center on Cass Road in Traverse City.
The workshop is sponsored by the Small Business Development Center, NMC’s Extended Education Services and Networks Northwest. Certified Small Business Consultant Samantha Reis is the speaker for the free conference.
According to a release, the workshop incorporates SBDC’s Writing a Business Plan workshop and covers topics such as “concept feasibility, startup costs, financing options, the basics of business planning, along with other necessary resources to launch.”
The workshop is a prerequisite to meeting with an SBDC consultant one-on-one and counts toward NMC’s Extended Educational Services’ Small Business Entrepreneur Certificate Program.
For more information or to register, contact the local SBDC office at (231) 929-5060 or sbdc@networksnorthwest.org.
MSHDA announces Neighborhood grants
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced $1.4 million in 37 Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants.
The NEP grants are to government and nonprofit organizations to “launch improvement projects directly tied to enhancing and stabilizing communities,” according to a release.
NEP grants go to projects/activities that involve one or more of three major components: housing enhancements, neighborhood beautification or public amenity enhancements.
Among the grants are three in northern Michigan: $10,000 to the Alliance for Economic Success for a mural on a municipal storage building in Thompsonville that serves as a gateway to the village; $30,000 to the city of Manton for “exterior housing rehabilitation and beautification of a minimum of four single-family homes, not to exceed $7,500 per home and $30,000 to the village of Mancelona for “six exterior home rehabilitation projects, including improvements to accessible ingress and egress, roofing, front porches, doors and windows, siding and painting” with $1,500 allocated toward administrative costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.