Chairlift open
BOYNE FALLS — Boyne Mountain Resort recently opened the Disciples 8 chairlift.
The chairlift fits eight people and replaces two, three-person lifts in the Disciples Ridge area.
Free tax filing through NMCAA
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s volunteer-run tax program returns for the 2023 tax season.
Free tax filing is available to households that make $75,000 annually or less, seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities or those who speak limited English.
Make an in-person appointment with an IRS-certified tax preparer at the NMCAA in Traverse City, Cadillac and Petoskey starting Jan. 9 and in Honor starting Feb. 6. The Charlevoix location offers walk-in service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays starting Feb. 14.
Virtual filing options are available via myfreetaxes.com or getyourrefund.org/nmcaa. Call 231-947-3780, ext. 3 or 4, with questions or visit nmcaa.net/tax_preparation.asp.
Broadband map review expiring
TRAVERSE CITY — The current Broadband Digital Map from the Federal Communications Commission may have errors pertaining to availability for the region and state as a whole.
The information within the FCC maps “will guide policy makers as they leverage funding and resources for expanding broadband connectivity,” according to a release. The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is in the process of developing different methodologies “to identify errors and inconsistencies on the map and develop and file bulk challenges to the FCC map.”
All challenges must be submitted by Jan. 13. Michiganders are being encouraged to check both their home and business addresses to ensure an accurate representation of broadband availability.
The FCC broadband map can be accessed at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home. Residents can submit a challenge by clicking “Location Challenge” or “Availability Challenge.”
Highway construction training enrollment
TRAVERSE CITY — Enrollment is still under way for the Heavy Highway Construction Training Program at Northwestern Michigan College. The eight-week program begins Jan. 16 and is offered in partnership with Northwest Michigan Works, Team Elmer’s and Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates.
To be eligible, students need to be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED and be authorized to work in the United States. Once eligibility has been determined, funding will be provided to cover the cost of the course at no cost to the participant.
For more information, contact Lisa Melnyk at Northwest Michigan Works at lisa.melnyk@networksnorthwest.org or 231-492-6013.
PTAC webinars offered in January
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center has two upcoming webinars in January.
Topics for upcoming training webinars include “Market Research: Finding Government Opportunities” on Jan. 10 and “Introduction to Small Business Contracting Programs & Certifications” on Jan. 24. Both webinars run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.networksnorthwest.org/news-events/events/?select=event-category-id-7.
Radon test kits available
TRAVERSE CITY — Free radon test kits are available at area health departments through Jan. 31.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan provides its “Give a Can, Get a Kit” campaign in which residents may exchange nonperishable food for a radon test kit at offices in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties. The program is also offered at the Grand Traverse County Health Department office in Traverse City and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department in Benzonia and Lake Leelanau.
Homeowners are encouraged to test for this odorless, colorless radioactive gas every two years. Radon is one of the causes of lung cancer.
Radon test kits are available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday to Friday at HDNW offices. Kits are also available at the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Grand Traverse County Health Department from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Grants awarded
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation recently announced grants totaling more than $360,000.
These grants were awarded through the MCCF Minger Family Endowment Fund: $97,500 to the City of Manistee; $14,889 to Maple Grove Township; $100,000 to Manistee Area Public Schools; $53,000 to Manistee County and $31,500 to Manistee Recreation Association.
These awards were made through the MCCF Limitless Fund: $5,000 to Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters; $30,000 for the Historic Vogue Theatre; $4,500 to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church; $6,920 to the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center; $6,700 to Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative and $6,000 for West Shore Community College.
The MCCF Board of Directors also awarded $1,400 to Onekama Consolidated Schools with support from the Donovan and Norma Anderson Fund; $1,459 to Manistee County Humane Society through the Donovan and Norma Anderson Fund and $1,289 to the Manistee Conservation District from the Manistee County Environmental Fund.
Scholarships available in 2023
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Foundation, part of the Michigan Retailers Association, begins its annual college and professional training scholarship contest for the 2023-24 academic year.
Twelve Michigan students will each receive $3,500. Eligible applicants are sons or daughters of MRA member business owners or full-time employees of MRA member companies. Part-time employees of MRA member businesses may also apply if they are full-time students.
MRA Legacy Scholarship donors include Judy and Rodney Phillips of Country Casuals in Petoskey and Bill Golden of Golden Shoes in Traverse City.
High school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors may apply until April 1 at www.retailers.com/member-benefits/scholarship-program/.
Credit Union names raffle winner
LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union announced the winner of the fourth quarter 2022 Desk Drawer Fund Member Raffle: Kathleen Edsall-Parr. She received $11,640.
MSUFCU and Oakland University Credit Union members can win up to $20,000 in the quarterly raffle. Members can purchase raffle tickets at any branch location. Half of the funds collected go to community organizations and projects.
Tickets for the first quarter 2023 raffle go on sale Jan. 23, and the drawing occurs March 10.
Jobless rates decline in November
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget released data showing Michigan’s not seasonally adjusted jobless rates declined in 13 of the 17 labor market areas in November.
According to a release, Michigan regional jobless rates ranged from 2.9 to 6.2 percent in November. Rate declines ranged from 0.1 to 0.4 percentage points.
Ten Michigan regions showed jobless rate increases, with northern Lower Michigan up 0.8 percentage points. Jobless rates fell in Detroit, Muskegon, Battle Creek, Flint and Jackson metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.