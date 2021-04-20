TRAVERSE CITY — A free Business and Healthcare Town Hall is set for April 21 from 2-3:15 p.m.
Traverse Connect will facilitate the COVID-19 discussion in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Munson Healthcare, according to a release.
Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine A. Nefcy and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. James D. Grant will present “a status update and (share) key information and developments while highlighting what the next several months may look like,” according to the rel- ease.
Register for the Town Hall at https://tinyurl.com/TCConnectTownHall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.