PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce, Harbor Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and Mackinaw City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Regional Business After Hours event Aug. 25 at Legs Inn in Cross Village from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Area businesses are invited to the regional event. Admission is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members. Advance registration is not required. Food, door prizes and a cash bar will be available.
Following guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, masks are strongly recommended when indoors, regardless of individual vaccination status.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is the Premiere sponsor for Business After Hours. Individual chamber sponsors include AAA - Petoskey, Tip of the Mitt SCORE, West Michigan Tourism Association (Petoskey); Harbor/Brenn Insurance Agencies and Pet Pantry of Harbor Springs; and Citizens National Bank and Mackinac State Historic Parks (Mackinaw City).
