TRAVERSE CITY — A Burlington store coming to the Grand Traverse Shopping Center is scheduled to open its doors Sept. 18.
The hiring process for the store has begun, an email from the company stated. More information is available at https://burlingtonstores.jobs.
Burlington Stores is a “national off-price retailer,” according to the company, that sells merchandise for the family and home.
A Five Below store adjacent to Burlington is scheduled to open a little later, according to Ryan Schultz, vice president of development for Versa Real Estate in Royal Oak.
Schultz said an opening of “Nov. 1-ish is the target” for Five Below.
“Somewhere around there,” he said.
According to its website, Five Below offers “the vast majority of items priced $1-$5, and a handful of extreme value items priced up to just $10.”
Both Burlington and Five Below will fill the space formerly occupied by MC Sports at the Grand Traverse Shopping Center at the northeast corner of U.S. 31 South and West South Airport Road.
Earlier this summer, Schultz said he was pleased to see the vacancy filled in the center.
“One (business leaves) and two others show up,” Schultz said in June. “That’s good. It’s not good that a business dies, but we’re happy that we’re filling it with two quality tenants.”
Burlington will operate in about 34,000 square feet of space and a Five Below store will occupy about 10,000 square feet, Schultz said in June.
According to a release announcing the opening date, Burlington Stores, Inc. is headquartered in New Jersey and “operated 736 stores (which include temporarily closed stores) as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico ...”
Burlington is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the release.
According to the release, Burlington plans to implement social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures in the new Traverse City store. Measures include:
- A spacious layout
- Signage to remind customers and associates to remain at least six feet apart
- One-way entrances and exits at the front of the store and in all aisles
- Wider check-out lanes with distancing markers on the floor
- Expectation that customers and associates wear face masks
- Procedures to “routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas, providing sanitization materials throughout, making shopping cart wipes available and having deep cleaning response plans in place”
A spring opening originally was planned for Burlington, but construction was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Five Below website, the chain operates 48 stores in Michigan.
An email to Five Below public relations in June confirmed “the store in Traverse City is slated to open in fall 2020,” but offered no other details. A Monday email seeking more information went unanswered.
FiveBelow.com says it has more than 950 stores in the country. None of the 11 stores listed as ‘Coming Soon’ are in Michigan. But all 11 new stores have opening dates in August.
National sporting goods retailer MC Sports announced in February 2017 that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and was closing some 66 stores in the Midwest, including two dozen in Michigan.
Grand Traverse Bay Gymnastics moved into the former MC Sports location in Oct. 1, 2017. Grand Traverse Bay Gymnastics then moved into what will now become the Five Below store.
In June, Schultz reported GT Bay Gymnastics’ lease expired and it was relocating. The GT Bay Gymnastics’ Facebook page still lists 3450 W. South Airport Road as its address. A phone call to GT Bay Gymnastics Tuesday morning was not returned.
