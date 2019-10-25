  • City of Traverse City, 1313 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, new commercial, storage building, $53,808
  • Virgin Olives, LLC, 109 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $12,500
  • 314 Munson Ave., LLC, 314 Munson Ave., Traverse City, commercial remodel, medical marihuana provisioning center, $74,000
  • Gary Cuddington, 750 Reads Run, Long Lake Township, residential addition, cost not listed
  • Matt and Sue Courtade, 1221 High Lake Rd., East Bay Township, outbuilding, $9,737
  • Chris Knysch, 317 Birchwood Lane, East Bay Township, demolish house, cost not listed
  • Matt and Cari Martel, 5277 Trager Rd., East Bay Township, garage, $21,300
  • MSP Property Management LLC, 934 W. Commerce Drive, Blair Township, commercial addition, $71,744
  • Buildtech, 7425 Deepwater Point Rd., Acme Township, in-ground pool, $65,000
  • Philip and Alice Osburn, 1954 Kroupa Rd., Peninsula Township, residential addition, $32,625
  • Phillip and Amy Croft, 3176 Mayfield Rd., Paradise Township, new residence, $225,579
  • Kurt Kellett, 6060 Gray Ridge Trail, Long Lake Township, outbuilding, $3,247
  • Milan and Julie Harring, 2287 Hayfield Drive, Long Lake Township, outbuilding, $8,838
  • Jakob Hurlin, 10413 Thiel Rd., Long Lake Township, outbuilding, $12,429
  • Daniel and Jessica Kellogg, 9829 Loons Call Drive, Long Lake Township, new residence, $320,000
  • DJ Ellis Enterprises LLC, 620 N. Boyd St., Fife Lake Township, steel canopy, $100,000
  • Ralph Bergsma, 1880 Vanderlip Rd., East Bay Township, new residence, $204,000
  • Michael Kibler, 1002 Huron Hills Drive, Traverse City, residential remodel, $32,170
  • PNC Bank, 901 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $45,000
  • Christopher Lopez, 615 Bates St., Traverse City, garage, $5,680
  • Carl and Linda Myler, 11766 Clearview Drive, Whitewater Township, new residence, $607,012
  • Richard Warren and Kelly Bowman, 11965 Bellows Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, new residence, $180,457
  • Traverse Homes LLC, 7406 North Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, demolish house and barn, cost not listed
  • Bob Harty, 5370 S. Brentwood St., Blair Township, garage, $10,224
  • V. Larry Herbert, 7775 Sayler Rd., Acme Township, garage, $9,798
  • Munson Medical Center, 1105 Sixth St., Traverse City, commercial, 3-story 49,548-square-foot addition, $5,192,103
  • Ryan Brummeler, 8821 Blackman Rd., Paradise Township, new residence, $201,601
  • Lynn Frentner, 1601 E. Sparling Rd., Paradise Township, residential remodel, $10,000
  • Brent Schnell, 8821 Wintergreen Ave., Green Lake Township, garage, $5,325
  • Auto Owners, 700 E. Hammond Rd., East Bay Township, new commercial, cost not listed
  • Woodbury Est Dev — Vance Rd LLC, 3709 Wren Drive, Blair Township, new residence, $108,000

