- Munson Medical Center, 1105 Sixth St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, radiology department, $43,481
- Paul Rickman, 745 Rose St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $500
- Cooke Management Inc., 13917 S. Winding Trail, Traverse City, new residence, $165,340
- Luke Mooi, 747 Kelley St., Traverse City, ground-mounted solar array, $7,843
- John Schumsky, 515 Washington St., Traverse City, deck, $3,412
- Charles Stein, 726 Webster St., Traverse City, roof-mounted solar array, $12,700
- Long Lake Township, 8870 North Long Lake Rd., Long Lake Township, residential addition, $10,608
- Michael Hoffman, 1649 Fairfield Drive, Green Lake Township, mobile home, $70,000
- Jess Harding, 4582 Avery Drive, East Bay Township, residential addition, $44,986
- Coldpen Three LLC, 5168 U.S. 31 North, Acme Township, commercial remodel, $15,000
- Jerome Misiolek, 9247 Bayridge Drive, Acme Township, new residence, $248,638
- Tom Gretzmacher, 912 W. Fourth St., Traverse City, commercial addition, $1,139,398
- Cooke Management Inc., 13928 S. Windy Trail, Traverse City, new residence, $157,463
- Connie and Karl Kurtz, 5020 Lakeview Drive, Green Lake Township, deck, $1,747
- Eric Beaudrie, 483 DuBonnet Trail, Green Lake Trail, outbuilding, $16,572
- V. Larry Herbert, 7775 Sayler Rd., Acme Township, residential addition, $14,472
- Smart Hearing Solutions LLC, 1535 S. Division St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $30,000
- Andrew and Sunny Miller, 8657 Underwood Ridge, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $45,000
- Tod and Marlene Jenkins, 12503 Bluff Rd., Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $105,753
- Katie Kern, 1691 Ne Ah Ta Wanta Rd., Peninsula Township, residential addition, $19,000
- Kyle Fitzpatrick, 3043 Lake Meadows Circle, Long Lake Township, garage, $21,300
- John D. Kelley, 6395 Fife Lake Rd., Fife Lake Township, miscellaneous, $15,066
- Morenli Brothers Holding Group, 356 Munson Ave., Traverse City, miscellaneous, cost not listed
- Homestretch Nonprofit Housing, 1216 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, new residence, 5-unit townhouse, $481,953
- Homestretch Nonprofit Housing, 1210 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, new residence, 1-unit apartment, $96,390
- Ted and Kathy Haskin, 11789 Evergreen St., Fife Lake, demolish cabin, cost not listed
- William Clous, 816 E. South Airport Rd., East Bay Township, new residence, cost not listed
- 620 W. Third Street LLC, 620 W. Third St., Traverse City, convert office space to single-family dwelling/vacation home rental, $280
- Tom’s Food Market Inc., 1201 S. Division St., Traverse City, commercial addition, $94,372
- Jane L. Spires, 711 Grant St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $4,500
- Dennis and Sandy Remer, 16697 Whispering Pines Trail, Peninsula Township, new residence, $236,330
- 250 Front LLC, 250 E. Front St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $$1,128,884
- Elmer’s Real Estate Company LLC, 7304 Skegmog Point Rd., Whitewater Township, demolish house and barn, cost not listed
- Mike and Barbara Yankee, 17092 Smokey Hollow Rd., Peninsula Township, garage, cost not listed
- East Shore Developing, LLC, 2323 Salon Rd., East Bay Township, new residence, $223,663
- Alexander and Karen Edgley, 141 Rivers Edge Drive, Traverse City, commercial remodel, $18,000
- Louise M. Wunsch, 9167 Center Rd., Peninsula Township, deck, $638
- Rebecca F. Walker Trust, 17674 Smokey Hollow Rd., Peninsula Township, demolish cabin, cost not listed
- Ron Krumrie, 7690 Rahe Rd., Mayfield Township, new residence, $135,287
- Jeff Elliott, 4052 White Birch Drive, Green Lake Township, new residence, $168,425
- Honor Bank, 415 E. Front St., Traverse City, new commercial, foundation only for 4-story building, $383,157
- Dave Rapson, 15485 Old Bluff Trail, Peninsula Township, new residence, $242,359
- Nathan Miller, 6402 Rolling Meadows Drive, Long Lake Township, roof-mounted solar array, cost not listed
