  • Devin Knight, 6491 Fife Lake Rd., Fife Lake, new residence, $130,982
  • R&M Properties North LLC, 2377 E. M-113, Kingsley, commercial remodel, build out pizza store within existing grocery store, $92,000
  • Chris C. and Kathleen Comperchio, 9811 King Fisher Trail LLT, new residence, $256,326
  • Thomas and Lindy Buss, 6046 Beverly Drive, Long Lake Township, residential addition, $55,660
  • Amy Davis, 6099 Country Cove, Long Lake Township, miscellaneous, $63,000
  • Gregory and Mary Jo Surma, 11790 Many Oaks Drive, Grant Township, residential addition, $2,880
  • Lowell and Brenda Hill, 131 Northland Blvd., Blair Township, outbuilding, $35,796
  • Russ Julian, 4217 Eagles Fly South Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, $121,070
  • Jeffrey and Barbette Lane, 9992 Vans Lane, Fife Lake, garage, $111,613
  • John Roster, 4930 Five Mile Rd., Acme Township, new residence, $150,926
  • Marlene Hardimon, 10051 Kay Ray Rd., Acme Township, demolish house, cost not listed

