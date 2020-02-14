- Devin Knight, 6491 Fife Lake Rd., Fife Lake, new residence, $130,982
- R&M Properties North LLC, 2377 E. M-113, Kingsley, commercial remodel, build out pizza store within existing grocery store, $92,000
- Chris C. and Kathleen Comperchio, 9811 King Fisher Trail LLT, new residence, $256,326
- Thomas and Lindy Buss, 6046 Beverly Drive, Long Lake Township, residential addition, $55,660
- Amy Davis, 6099 Country Cove, Long Lake Township, miscellaneous, $63,000
- Gregory and Mary Jo Surma, 11790 Many Oaks Drive, Grant Township, residential addition, $2,880
- Lowell and Brenda Hill, 131 Northland Blvd., Blair Township, outbuilding, $35,796
- Russ Julian, 4217 Eagles Fly South Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, $121,070
- Jeffrey and Barbette Lane, 9992 Vans Lane, Fife Lake, garage, $111,613
- John Roster, 4930 Five Mile Rd., Acme Township, new residence, $150,926
- Marlene Hardimon, 10051 Kay Ray Rd., Acme Township, demolish house, cost not listed
Building Permits: 02/14/2020
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
