- Cornerstone Homes TC LLC, 1050 Webster St., Traverse City, new residence, $125,207
- Michael and Renee Trevorrow, 16248 Center Rd., Peninsula Township, garage, $68,800
- Tom Auch, 1902 Fisher Rd., Long Lake Township, garage, $50,164
- Paulita Neal, 8678 Tuthill Rd., Green Lake Township, roof-mounted solar array, $17,181
- J+B Construction, 1581 Saffron Circle, East Bay Township, new residence, $208,363
- John Vanderwall, 517 Second St., Traverse City, demolish house, cost not listed
- Cliff Wilson, 585 Peninsula Trail, East Bay Township, garage, $14,432
- Lear Corp., 710 Carver St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $7,500
- MSU Federal Credit Union, 312 S. Union St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $120,000
- Northern Crystal Group, 6446 East Traverse Highway, Long Lake Township, commercial remodel, $215,233
- Mike and Sue Schley, 876 Lake George Trail, East Bay Township, residential addition, $15,251
- Michael and Carol Srdjak, 1878 Hanson Circle, Blair Township, new residence, $159,920
- John and Molly Stanifer, 613 Sixth St., Traverse City, new residence, $56,440
- Ian and Jill Wicksall, 4161 Pintail Drive, East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $30,000
- Philip Bechler, 4749 Choice Circle, Blair Township, new residence, $146,068
- Teresa L. Diegel, 8736 Wheeler Pines Drive, Whitewater Township, residential remodel, $800
- Innovo TC Garland LLC, 155 Garland St., Traverse City, new commercial, 2-story, 21,312-square-foot parking structure, 107 capacity, $1,395,723
- Susan Raguse, 629 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $15,000
- Chateau Chantal, 15900 Rue de Vin, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $4,000
- Bob Roxburgh, 10131 U.S. 31 South, Green Lake Township, commercial remodel, $250,000
- 808 Front LLC, 812 W. Front St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, cost not listed
- Kristopher Grockau, 5915 Linderleap Lake, Whitewater Township, new residence, $132,393
- LGC Proficiency Testing Inc., 1159 Business Park Drive, East Bay Township, commercial remodel, $230,000
