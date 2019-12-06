- Shaw Investments, 1215 E. Front St., city of Traverse City, commercial remodel, $190,000
- Daniel Jonkhoff, 801 Industrial Circle, East Bay Township, new commercial, $258,909
- East Shore Developing LLC, 2323 Salon Road, East Bay Township, new residence, $223,663
- Robert Kevin and Laurie K. Appier, 2299 Salon Road, East Bay Township, outbuildings, $47,825
- East Shore Developing LLC, 2323 Salon Road, East Bay Township, new residence, $226,123
- Justin N. Arreguin, 413 Shelby Street, Fife Lake Township, garage, $14,058
- James Conrad, 1714 High Lake Road, East Bay Township, outbuilding, $16,572
- James Conrad, 1714 High Lake Road, East Bay Township, new residence, $267,211
- Eric Olson, 2136 Gibbs Road, East Bay Township, miscellaneous, $2,548
- Casey Brady, 2829 Conetree Trail, Blair Township, outbuilding, $21,212
- Christy Pryde, 622 W. Eighth St., city of Traverse City, residential addition, $22,968
- Brad and Amy Lyman, 18420 Center Road, Peninsula Township, ground-mounted solar array, $20,900
- Warner Queeny and Edith Elliott, 18833 Whispering Trail, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $190,000
- Bradley and Sandra Bowers, 11329 Fredmar Drive, Green Lake Township, residential addition, cost not provided
- Michael Brock, 1382 Saffron Circle, East Bay Township, residential remodel, $4,500
- William Kaupas, 926 W. Front St., city of Traverse City, residential addition, $8,490
- Milagros Stacey, 7007 Secor Road, Long Lake Township, roof-mounted solar array, $17,383
- David and Julie Ann Min, 4620 Lakeview Drive, Green Lake Township, garage, $11,076
- George and Kimberly Shumar, 2500 Five Mile Road, East Bay Township, new residence, $203,832
- Melissa Smewing, 4644 Luanne Lane, Blair Township, new residence, $122,970
- Delamar Traverse City LLC, 615 E. Front St., city of Traverse City, commercial remodel, $3,500,000
- L. Robert and Eva Lenzini, 8077 Skegemog Point Road, Whitewater Township, residential remodel, $35,000
- Peter Gaspeny, 6111 Rosefield Court, Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $20,500
- Stellar Hospitality, 2182 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, demolish home, no cost provided
- Stellar Hospitality, 2174 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, demolish home, no cost provided
- John and Tracey Welch, 534 Washington St., city of Traverse City, residential addition, $39,079
- James and Kelly Griffin, 9628 Edgewood Ave., Long Lake Township, residential addition, $107,022
- Grand Traverse County Treasurer, 4576 Luanne Lane, Blair Township, demolish mobile home, no cost provided
- Dick Cunningham, 9617 Peninsula Drive, Peninsula Township, garage, $7,810
- Pinestead Reef Owners Association, 1265 U.S. 31 North, East Bay Township, commercial remodel, $210,000
- Jennifer Brown, 216 W. 10th St., city of Traverse City, garage, $7,029
- Thomas and Elizabeth Smith, 131 E. 10th St., city of Traverse City, garage, $21,709
- Robert Busch, 1223 Londolyn Terrace, Peninsula Township, deck, $5,442
- Paul Smoes, 5218 Matthew Drive, Long Lake Township, new residence, $322,738
