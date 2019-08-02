- DTE Energy, 1011 Hastings St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $126,106
- Jane Dinnen, 604 W. Eighth St., Traverse City, remove and replace covered porch, $6,000
- Dan Paulson, 2700 E. Cedar Valley Road, Long Lake Township, garage, $35,004
- Timothy Luke, 7058 Shady Tree Lane, Long Lake Township, new residence, $322,564
- Kevin and Sarah Hehir, 3689 Peninsula Shores Drive, Green Lake Township, new residence, $147,456
- Randy Steelman, 2786 Point View Road, East Bay Township, new residence, $88,792
- HM Development, 4298 Eagles Fly South Trail, Blair Township, outbuilding, $107,616
- DTE Energy, 1011 Hastings St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $814,623
- Ed Bergeron, 2344 Field Road, Long Lake Township, new residence, $452,926
- Ray Dornbusch, 6375 Mayfield Road, Union Township, residential remodel, $40,000
- Aaron and Alison McMaster, 1330 W. Long Lake Road, Long Lake Township, residential remodel, $43,640
- John and Janet Auker, 3240 Gonder Road, Green Lake Township, outbuilding, $11,182
- Heather Greenwald, 2782 Megan Lane, Blair Township, new residence, $171,589
- Kelly and Jennifer Standerfer, 4901 Country View Drive, Acme Township, new residence, $213,266
- Steve Brown, 9177 Bayridge Drive, Acme Township, miscellaneous, $3,094
- Pete Dalley, 1412 S. Union St., Traverse City, miscellaneous, $50,000
- Brian Grady, 9698 Elk Lake Trail, Whitewater Township, residential remodel, $17,500
- Andrew and Carolyn Marr, 14851 Shipman Road, Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $450,000
- Robert N. Mampe Trust, 360 E. McKinley Road, Peninsula Township, commercial addition, $44,647
- Christopher and Shaina Lafond, 3117 Ogidaki Trail, Peninsula Township, deck replacement, $6,370
- Scott and Kathy Grinsteiner, 2400 Amelia Ave., Paradise Township, residential addition, $3,600
- Teekay Investments LLC, 3943 Rennie School Road, Blair Township, new commercial, $302,044
- Barbara and George Griffin, 4740 N. Manor Wood Drive, Blair Township, residential addition, $10,800
- Jeffery Christman, 10191 U.S. 31 North, Acme Township, outbuilding, $53,032
- Richard Rieck, 10189 U.S. 31 North, Acme Township, outbuilding, $53,032
- Bill and Becky Stoeckel, 10901 Center Road, Peninsula Township, new residence, $31,336
