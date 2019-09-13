- L. Bond Sandoe, 18673 Mission Rd., Peninsula Township, residential addition, $154,315
- Michael Ierulli and Cath Kowalski, 928 Tamarack St., East Bay Township, replace fence, $100
- Dorian and Sandra Dobies, 4251 S. M-37, Blair Township, outbuilding, $16,572
- Andrew Adams, 2040 Boardman Plains Rd., Blair Township, outbuilding, $22,096
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2126 Friendship Drive #740, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2126 Friendship Drive #746, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2126 Friendship Drive #755, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2126 Friendship Drive #767, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2126 Friendship Drive #770, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2126 Friendship Drive #771, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2126 Friendship Drive #772, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2126 Friendship Drive #773, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Sun Secured Financing LLC, 2126 Friendship Drive #774, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Brigid A. Chappel Trust, 4414 Hillcrest Drive, Garfield Township, residential addition, $80,000
- Airport 31 LLC, 3480 W. South Airport Rd. Apt., Garfield Township, alteration, $45,000
- Douglas and Juanita Covert, 12 W. Potter Rd., Garfield Township, new residential, foundation only, $36,400
- Sun King’s Court II LLC, 2195 Treelane Drive #647, Garfield Township, mobile home, cost not listed
- Midwest MFD — South LLC, 2510 Orchard Circle, Garfield Township, new multi-family apartment buildings, $1,545,000
- Todd B. and Christina J. Serby, 4433 N. Long Lake Rd., Garfield Township, new residential, $450,000
- Daniel O. and Clara M. Kolle, 5482 Lone Beech Drive, Garfield Township, alteration, $2,500
- Alliance Property Holding, 3663 N. Country Drive, Garfield Township, interior build-out, $1,750,000
- Gerald P. Ziets, 1163 Umber Drive, Garfield Township, deck addition, $6,200
- Brian Beardsley, 1171 Umber Drive, Garfield Township, deck addition, $5,500
- T&R Investment Inc., 1052 Umber Drive, Garfield Township, new residential, $100,000
- Broad Condominium LLC, 2212 Chelsea Lane, Garfield Township, new residential, $270,000
- Broad Condominium LLC, 2214 Chelsea Lane, Garfield Township, new residential, $270,000
- James D. and Amy E. Jackson, 5388 Bent Beech Drive, Garfield Township, new residential, $390,000
- Mary Ann Tanis, 866 Crestwood Lane, Garfield Township, mobile home, $90,000
- McCurdy Associates LLC, 1420 Terra Rd., Garfield Township, new commercial, $2,608,000
- Sub Area 3 LLC, 1375 Yellow Drive, Garfield Township, commercial alteration, $23,450
- Aspen Hills II/MHT Limited, 1291 Oak Terrace, Garfield Township, foundation sign, $1,000
- Karr-Mohr Trust, 4386 Apple Tree Lane, Garfield Township, new residence, $450,000
