  • Apex Engineering &
  • Mgt., 852 E. State St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $85,000
  • Ryan R. Thomas, 855 Webster St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $6,000
  • Luke and Anne Schwartz, 537 W. Eleventh St., Traverse City, garage, $20,680
  • Doug Vancara and Alissa Winters, 4019 Williamsburg Rd., Whitewater Township, residential addition, $600
  • Jordan Steverlynck, 11797 Diamond Park Rd., Green Lake Township, outbuilding, $12,429
  • Cornerstone Homes TC LLC, 1050 Webster St., Traverse City, demolish garage, cost not listed
  • New Hope Community Church, 5169 Bethesda Ct., Acme Township, $17,310
  • New Hope Community Church, 5100 Bethesda Ct., Acme Township, $17,310
  • Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd., commercial remodel, $40,000
  • Pangborn Properties
  • LLC, 920 Hastings St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $50,000
  • Craig and Laurie (Whitaker) Wilson, 12456 Bluff Rd., Peninsula Township, new residence, $216,304
  • Nathan and Brittany Duell, 8190 Townline Rd., Paradise Township, residential remodel, $3,800
  • Eric Olsen, 2136 Gibbs Rd., East Bay Township, residential remodel, $50,000
  • HM Development, 4257 Eagles Fly South Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building with four internal units, $224,200
  • Tom Dalluge, 18654 Center Rd., Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $367,226
  • Vincent Wilson, 1093 Fenton Rd., Paradise Township, residential addition, $26,280
  • Aaron Cline, 5172 Cedar
  • Valley Rd., Long Lake Township, demolish house, cost not listed
  • Dave Rousseau, 4690 Lakeview Drive, Green Lake Township, garage, $27,335

