- Apex Engineering &
- Mgt., 852 E. State St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $85,000
- Ryan R. Thomas, 855 Webster St., Traverse City, residential remodel, $6,000
- Luke and Anne Schwartz, 537 W. Eleventh St., Traverse City, garage, $20,680
- Doug Vancara and Alissa Winters, 4019 Williamsburg Rd., Whitewater Township, residential addition, $600
- Jordan Steverlynck, 11797 Diamond Park Rd., Green Lake Township, outbuilding, $12,429
- Cornerstone Homes TC LLC, 1050 Webster St., Traverse City, demolish garage, cost not listed
- New Hope Community Church, 5169 Bethesda Ct., Acme Township, $17,310
- New Hope Community Church, 5100 Bethesda Ct., Acme Township, $17,310
- Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, 100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd., commercial remodel, $40,000
- Pangborn Properties
- LLC, 920 Hastings St., Traverse City, commercial remodel, $50,000
- Craig and Laurie (Whitaker) Wilson, 12456 Bluff Rd., Peninsula Township, new residence, $216,304
- Nathan and Brittany Duell, 8190 Townline Rd., Paradise Township, residential remodel, $3,800
- Eric Olsen, 2136 Gibbs Rd., East Bay Township, residential remodel, $50,000
- HM Development, 4257 Eagles Fly South Trail, Blair Township, new commercial, storage building with four internal units, $224,200
- Tom Dalluge, 18654 Center Rd., Peninsula Township, residential remodel, $367,226
- Vincent Wilson, 1093 Fenton Rd., Paradise Township, residential addition, $26,280
- Aaron Cline, 5172 Cedar
- Valley Rd., Long Lake Township, demolish house, cost not listed
- Dave Rousseau, 4690 Lakeview Drive, Green Lake Township, garage, $27,335
